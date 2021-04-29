The 17 best places to buy outdoor plants online
Annuals, perennials, flowering shrubs, and trees, oh my!
Spring is a time of renewal, so if you’re thinking of ways to breathe new life into your yard and garden, now’s the time. Even if you’re hoarding indoor plants, there’s no reason to not test your green thumb with some shrubbery and flowers on the exterior of your home. Plus, you don’t have to drive to a plant store to get access to some fabulous flora, as there are plenty of incredible retailers that will ship outdoor plants right to your door.
Whether you’re looking to plant a peony bush in your backyard or hang ferns from your porch roof, online plant nursery sites can help get the job done. To make things easy, we’ve rounded up the 17 best places to buy outdoor plants online.
1. The Home Depot
Our favorite: Knock Out Roses—$36.98
Prices: 🌿 - 🌿🌿🌿
Return policy: 90 days
As satisfying as driving up to your local The Home Depot may be—thanks to rows and rows of plants and flowers situated prettily out front—the idea of dealing with crowds of people looking to shop for the same things can be somewhat of a turnoff. Thankfully, you can shop Home Depot’s assortment of outdoor plants online, too. Like its in-store garden center, Home Depot’s online store is filled with an assortment of flowers, herbs, grasses, trees, and all the tools and accessories necessary for planting them in your garden.
There are also resources like an online mulch calculator and garden projects to help ensure that you have everything you need to make your garden look its best. The Home Depot also has a satisfaction guarantee on all outdoor plants for up to a year, so if, for whatever reason, the plants you buy don’t bloom to their full potential, you can still get a refund.
Shop outdoor plants at The Home Depot
2. Nature Hills
Our favorite: Autumn Blaze Maple—$86.95
Prices: 🌿🌿🌿
Return policy: All sales are final. There’s a 40% restocking fee if returns are accepted
Tagged as “America’s Largest Online Plant Nursery,” Nature Hills offers everything from bushes and shrubs to perennial and annual flowers. It also has a section solely dedicated to overstocks, so you can snag gorgeous outdoor plants for a fraction of the price compared to other offerings on the site. And, if you’re not sure how you want to design your outdoor space, the site has a garden blog to give you ideas.
Shop outdoor plants at Nature Hills
3. Bloomscape
Our favorite: Pink Calibrachoa, Yellow Bidens, and White Lobelia Combination Kit—$25
Prices: 🌿🌿
Return policy: No returns but replacements occur on a case-by-case basis
Bloomscape is best known for its indoor houseplants, but the brand also offers a variety of outdoor bloom kits, which are essentially ready-made garden packs that take the guesswork out of knowing what flowers and outdoor plants to pair together, pots and planters, garden bundles, and tools and supplies to make the most out of whichever you choose. The selection may not be as vast as other outdoor plant retailers, but Bloomscape is a very convenient way to kickstart your outdoor plant collection.
Shop outdoor plants at Bloomscape
4. Logee's
Our favorite: Angel’s Trumpet ‘Orange Julius’—$24.95
Prices: 🌿🌿
Return/Exchange Policy: 60 days
Once upon a time, this Connecticut-based online garden shop was a one-stop-shop for all things tropical plants. Now, it’s home to a variety of rare plants, as well as fragrant flowers, fruit trees, orchids, hardy plants, and more. In other words, now it’s a wonderful place to shop for all of your garden needs, not just your tropical ones. Plus, the retailer ships nationwide, so you can get something at Logee’s no matter where you live.
Shop outdoor plants at Logee’s
5. Burpee
Our favorite: Sweet Success Cucumber Hybrid—$4.95**
Prices: 🌿
Return policy: 90 days to one year, depending on the plant
Hoping to turn your garden into your very own farmer’s market? Burpee is the place to shop. The online nursery is home to a variety of fruit, veggies, flowers, perennials, herbs, and more. In addition to having hundreds of plants to choose from, Burpee also has an online catalog full of fun gardening ideas to help get your juices going regarding how you want to actually format your outdoor green space.
6. Brighter Blooms
Our favorite: Endless Summer Hydrangea Shrub—$59.99
Prices: 🌿 - 🌿🌿🌿
Return policy: Returns are available on a case-by-case basis with a 25% restocking fee
Whether you’re looking to shop evergreen trees and flowering trees or palm trees and perennials, Brighter Blooms has plenty of outdoor plants to choose from. One of the best aspects of Brighter Blooms? It has a Plant Care Resource Center where shoppers can learn about how to best care for their plants. So, even if you’ve never tended to an outdoor garden before, Brighter Blooms will help ensure that you know how to navigate the process.
Shop outdoor plants at Brighter Blooms
7. FastGrowingTrees.com
Our favorite: Bloodgood Japanese Maple—$69.95
Prices: 🌿 - 🌿🌿🌿
Return policy: Returns are available on a case-by-case basis with a 25% restocking fee
Whether you’re hoping to incorporate evergreen trees, flowering trees, shade trees, or any type of tree in between, FastGrowingTrees.com is worth taking a gander. While the online shop also sells shrubs, hedges, houseplants, and a selection of gardening tools, it’s best known for its trees. And, if you’re unsure which plants will suit your space best, it has a Perfect Plant Finder that analyzes where you live, where the tree will be planted, and the amount of sun it will get, to help you select the perfect outdoor plant. It’s the closest thing to consulting a live plant expert.
Shop outdoor plants at FastGrowingTrees.com
8. Etsy
Our favorite: Pink Muhly Grass—$19
Prices: 🌿-🌿🌿🌿
Return/Exchange Policy: Varies by seller
Etsy is among one of the best places to buy plants online in 2021—and that includes outdoor plants. While most people view Etsy as the go-to site for handmade gifts from small businesses, it’s also home to a variety of plants and trees. Each plant seller has a unique selection of garden goods, which means you’ll want to shop around for the best option for you and read the seller reviews. Plus, since there are so many different sellers on Etsy, the return policies and shipping varies. That said, most will guarantee the safe arrival of plants, so you don’t have to worry about being disappointed during the unboxing.
9. Monrovia
Our favorite: Rose Glow Azalea**
Prices: Varies by local garden center
Return/Exchange Policy: 30 days
Monrovia is a unique online nursery, as it connects you with local garden centers where you can pick up gorgeous outdoor plants without going into the brick-and-mortar store. On the site, you’ll find a mix of annuals, perennials, shrubs, edibles, grasses, succulents, trees, and more. Each plant description is very detailed featuring care details like USDA Zone (and explaining if your climate is good for the plant), light needs, and water needs, so you can care to the best of your abilities.
If you see something you like, you can call to see if it's in stock or get it delivered directly to your local garden center, where the plant pros will be able to assess its health and ensure it’s a good fit for pick-up. Whatever your garden vision is, Monrovia will help bring it to fruition.
Shop outdoor plants at Monrovia
10. Amazon
Our favorite: Costa Farms Premium Live Boston Fern Hanging Basket, 2-Pack—$40.34**
Prices: 🌿-🌿🌿🌿
Return policy No returns, but may be refundable
You can find pretty much everything you could possibly need on Amazon—including outdoor plants, and the tools you need to ensure your plants live their fullest, most vibrant life. The garden section of the site is broken down into gardening and lawn care, gardening pots, planters, and accessories, and plants, seeds, and bulbs. Whether you’re looking to grow plants from seedlings or pot them into pretty planters as opposed to the ground, Amazon has what you need to make your garden dreams a reality.
When shopping on Amazon be sure to diligently read reviews and be cautious of potentially third-party sellers. Since Amazon doesn’t have its own garden center in its warehouses, the plants are likely getting shipped from elsewhere, so do your research on the seller before buying.
11. Lively Root
Our favorite: Golden Speckled Tenerife Canna Lily Bulbs—$44
Prices: 🌿🌿 - 🌿🌿🌿
Return policy: 30 days
Lively Root is a great place to shop for full landscape designs. In addition to offering a variety of garden ideas, it sells all the outdoor plants necessary to nail a magazine-worthy landscape, along with a selection of bulbs and indoor plants. Our favorite part about Lively Root is that it has a “Pet-Friendly” section, so if you have curious dogs who like to sniff and chew on everything in sight, you can be at peace knowing that your new garden additions won’t hurt them.
Shop outdoor plants at Lively Root
12. Plant Delights Nursery
Our favorite: Le Charme Peony—$32
**Prices: 🌿 - 🌿🌿🌿
Return policy: 7 days
There are a handful of reasons to shop from Plant Delights Nursery. For starters, it offers a wide variety of flowering plants, as well as both sun and shade perennials. What’s more, all of the plants it sells are guaranteed to be healthy, so you don’t have to worry about whether or not they’ll bloom properly in your yard. And, if any questions do arise surrounding their growth in their new environment, shoppers can always call to speak with a member of the expert horticultural staff for care tips and garden ideas.
Shop outdoor plants at Plant Delights Nursery
13. Lowe's
Our favorite: Spring Hill Nurseries Lavender French Hybrid Lilac Flowering Shrub in Pot—$14.65
Prices: 🌿 - 🌿🌿🌿
Return policy: 90 days
Like The Home Depot, Lowe’s has an impressive online garden center that’s comparable to its in-store offerings. The frequented home and garden store offers a variety of plants, bulbs, and seeds, so shoppers can grow their own gardens from scratch or plant full-grown blooms for instant garden gratification. The one downside is that not all of its plants are available for delivery. So, while you can browse them online, some will require visiting your local Lowe’s for pick-up. On the bright side, if you do your shopping online, you won’t have to stand in lines at the store or waste time browsing the aisles.
14. The Tree Center
Our favorite: Emerald Green Arborvitae—$17.50
Prices: 🌿 - 🌿🌿🌿🌿
Return policy: 7 days
Perhaps you’re looking for a bit more privacy or maybe you’re hoping for a touch more shade. Whatever the case may be, The Tree Center has plenty of trees, shrubs, and bushes to choose from. The most notable thing about The Tree Center is its Arrive & Thrive Guarantee, which ensures your trees will arrive happy, healthy, and ready to prosper in your garden or yard. While returns need to be made within seven days, under the guarantee, shoppers can express concerns surrounding their trees for up to 30 days, and if not fully satisfied in that time frame, will receive a store credit to make up for it.
Shop outdoor plants at The Tree Center
15. Great Garden Plants
Our favorite: Boston Ivy—$22.99
Prices: 🌿
Return policy: 30 days
Great Garden Plants has hundreds of plants to choose from, but we’re most drawn to the online shop for its vines and climbers, which can be difficult to find at other online retailers. Nevertheless, Great Garden Plants is also a great place to shop for trees, shrubs, perennials, and even container plants, making it a great destination for beginner gardeners. Each plant’s description also breaks down the proper growing zone, so you can find the ones that best suit your environment.
Shop outdoor plants at Great Garden Plants
16. Bluestone Perennials
Our favorite: Hibiscus Syriacus Purple Pillar—$22.95
Prices: 🌿
Return policy: Returns and refunds are available on a case-by-case basis
Folks looking for outdoor plants that will come back each spring needn’t look any further than Bluestone Perennials, which, like the name says, specializes in perennials. With a seemingly endless assortment of flowers, flowering shrubs, bulbs, grasses, and groundcovers, the site has plenty of options for all garden aesthetics. What’s more, the small nature of the business is something to applaud. After all, who doesn’t love buying from a family-owned and operated business?
Shop outdoor plants at Bluestone Perennials
17. Antique Rose Emporium
Our favorite: Julia Child—$22.95
Prices: 🌿 - 🌿 🌿
Return policy: 6 months
Last but not least, an online retailer that features roses on roses on roses. The Antique Rose Emporium is home to more rose varieties than you can possibly imagine, like the stunning Julia Child or whimsical Mermaid. While you can shop the roses online, if you find yourself in central Texas, you can visit the emporium for the ultimate rose garden inspiration.
Shop outdoor plants at Antique Rose Emporium
