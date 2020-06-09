65 black-owned businesses you can support right now
Use your dollars to support the fight for racial equality.
Right now, many Americans are looking for ways to take action against racism, while demanding justice for the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and countless other victims of police brutality. For some, that means joining protests, speaking out against mistreatment on social media, and educating themselves. For others, including many retailers and businesses across the country, it means donating to black social justice organizations. Aside from donating, another great way to directly support the community is to shop from black-owned businesses.
Below, you’ll find 65 black-owned brands and retailers you can support by purchasing their products, spanning beauty, books, fashion, food and drink, and home décor. While we can’t list every black-owned business, these recommendations are based on products we’ve tested in the past, brands we’ve used personally, and companies that are beloved by customers. If you’re looking for more, check out the Official Black Wall Street app, which lists thousands of black-owned businesses.
Beauty
1. Anita Grant
After damaging her skin with a lotion containing propylene glycol (an ingredient found in car antifreeze), Anita Grant swore to develop her own line of natural products. She now sells perfected lines of deep conditioners, shampoo bars, leave-ins, cleansers, and hair and body oils.
2. Beneath Your Mask
After being diagnosed with lupus in 2011, Dana Jackson decided to take an all-natural approach to beauty and wellness to avoid certain skin irritants. Her serums, face masks, and cremes are organic and all-natural, and come in gorgeous minimalist containers.
3. Black Girl Sunscreen
Black Girl Sunscreen is one of the few sunscreens on the market that is designed to protect darker skin from UV rays without leaving behind a ghostly streak. When we tried the kids’ version, we found that it blended in streak-free. Its added moisturizing ingredients like shea butter, aloe, and jojoba seed oil make it a win in our book.
4. BLK + GRN
For a curated shop of beauty products created by black artisans, check out BLK + GRN. The online retailer only sells beauty products made from plant-based ingredients that have been selected to ensure that they work.
5. Briogeo Hair
Briogeo makes one of our favorite deep conditioning masks and one of the best dry shampoos we’ve ever tested. This beauty brand is known for its rejuvenating, high-quality products free of controversial ingredients.
6. Dehiya Beauty
Named after one of the most powerful warriors in Northern Africa, Dehiya features all-natural, plant-based, vegan beauty products. The business has a commitment to sustainability and philanthropy, and they donate 2 percent of profits to various causes annually.
7. Fenty Beauty
Of course megastar Rihanna’s incredible beauty line has to be included in this list. We’re big fans of Fenty’s lip paint and matte foundation. If you can’t get enough of RiRi, you can also shop her inclusive lingerie line Savage x Fenty and her luxury fashion line also dubbed Fenty.
8. Foot Nanny
The Foot Nanny has made Oprah’s The O List for years and should be part of everyone’s at-home pedicure routine. Created by Gloria L. Williams, Foot Nanny carries a line of creams that moisturize dry pads with all-natural ingredients, as well as soaking salts and essential oils.
9. Herpothecary
Looking to mix up your skincare routine? Herpothecary offers a selection of handmade, plant-based skin oils and butters. Reviewers are particularly obsessed with the body butter, which one even claims has helped heal eczema.
10. Mayvenn
Diishan Imira noticed that there was a gap in the hair stylists in her community, and the fact that none of the hair pieces they were using were produced by black people. That's why she founded Mayvenn, which makes customized virgin lace front wigs and virgin 360 lace wigs, as well as hair extensions.
11. Mented Cosmetics
Mented Cosmetics began as a quest to find the perfect nude lipstick, something that was not available in all skin tones at that time. It has since grown to offer eyeshadow palettes, blushes, and more.
12. Nyakio
Nyakio Kamoche Grieco's self-named skincare line is inspired by a beauty secret her grandmother and mother taught her: using crushed coffee beans to exfoliate dead skin. Her line of oils, creams, and balms all incorporate Fair Trade shea butter, and is sold at Target.
13. The Honey Pot
You probably recognize The Honey Pot from the Target commercials. The black-owned feminine hygiene brand was started by Bea Dixon and is plant-based and gynecologist-approved, offering everything from organic tampons to bath bombs.
14. The Mane Choice
Created by a physician and registered nurse duo, The Mane Choice offers hair care products—including shampoo, conditioner, and gels—that are backed by science and help strands look good and appear healthier over time.
15. Uoma Beauty
Sharon Chuter founded Uoma Beauty to combat the lack of diversity within the beauty industry. Uoma sells a foundation formula that comes in 51 inclusive shades, as well as eyeshadows, eyeliners, lipsticks, and more. Many of the products are inspired by Chuter's Nigerian heritage, with eyeshadow palettes decorated with Afro-inspired art, and shades named after African goddesses.
Bookstores
16. Eso Won Books
This Los Angeles-based bookstore is independently operated and owned by black armed-services veterans. The shop specializes in books about and written by African Americans. With recent piqued interest, the website has paused online orders, but promises to be back up and running soon.
17. EyeSeeMe Children’s Bookstore
If you’re trying to educate your children about Black Lives Matter and racial equality, consider purchasing a children’s book from EyeSeeMe. This Missouri-based bookstore has the largest collection of African American books for kids and highlights anti-racist books.
18. Frugal Bookstore
Boston-based Frugal Bookstore’s slogan is “Changing Minds One Book at a Time” via its vast selection of titles by black authors and focus on promoting racial equality.
19. Fulton Street Books
This bookstore and coffee shop is located in Tulsa, Oklahoma and focuses on representing a diverse array of identities and experiences with books for sale online. At least 70 percent of its books are written by or feature POC or other marginalized communities.
20. Harriett's Bookshop
Named after Harriet Tubman, Harriett's Bookshop focuses its selection on women authors, artists, and activists. The bookstore is located in Philadelphia and also offers online ordering. However, due to "beautiful yet overwhelming" demand, this service is currently suspended.
21. Loyalty Books
Founded by Hannah Oliver Depp, a black and queer bookseller, Loyalty Books focuses on highlighting diverse voices and creatives. There’s a shop in Washington, DC and another in Silver Spring, Maryland, but you can shop online as well.
22. Mahogany Books
Based in Washington, DC, Mahogany Books is the “premier online bookstore for bestselling and classic African American books.” You’ll find featured books on African American history as well as anti-racist novels.
23. Marcus Books
Located in Oakland, California, Marcus Books is the oldest independent black bookstore in the country. Here you’ll find books by and about black people, as well as in-person talks with influential black authors. The store owners plan to set up an online store soon, but offer an order form via their Facebook page in the meantime.
24. Semicolon
As Chicago's only black woman-owned bookstore and gallery space, Semicolon is committed to “nurturing the connection between literature, art, and the pursuit of knowledge” and has a heavy focus on black and feminist literature. Semicolon also works to donate books to underserved communities.
25. Sister's Uptown Bookstore
New York City-based Sister's Uptown Bookstore focuses on promoting titles by or about African Americans as well as furthering anti-racist education by holding book talks and discussions with authors.
Shop at Sister's Uptown Bookstore
26. Source Booksellers
Located in Detroit, Source Booksellers focuses on unique non-fiction books that highlight black voices. Topics range from history and culture to metaphysics and spirituality.
27. The Lit. Bar
A bookstore wine bar fusion, The Lit. Bar is aptly named. Bronx native and resident Noëlle Santos opened the shop in her neighborhood to serve the community by promoting social gatherings and book discussions with a focus on black authors.
28. Turning Page Bookshop
Started by best friends Valinda Miller and Arrylee Satterfield, Turning Page Bookshop aims to spread their love of books into their South Carolina community. African American novels are highlighted among all genres.
29. Uncle Bobbie's Coffee & Books
Located in Philadelphia, this coffee shop and bookstore is named after owner Marc Lamont Hill’s uncle who “was a bastion of unapologetic Blackness.” The shop highlights black voices and encourages community conversation to share, build, learn, and grow.
Shop at Uncle Bobbie's Coffee & Books
Fashion
30. Brother Vellies
The one-of-a-kind shoe and leather brand Brother Vellies is run by Brooklyn-based designer Aurora James. Inspired by traditional South African shoes called veldskoen, she offers a collection of handbags, sandals, and boots, all made by local artisans around the world with responsibly sourced materials.
31. Christopher John Rogers
Fashion designer Christopher John Rogers made a splash with his collection at New York Fashion Week in February 2020. His clothes have been seen on celebrities, including Michelle Obama and Cardi B. You can buy his colorful, expressive designs at Net-a-Porter.
Shop Christopher John Rogers’s collection
32. Cushnie
Designer Carly Cushnie’s sleek, minimalist designs has been worn by big names like Jennifer Lopez, Ashley Graham, and Lupita Nyong’o. She specializes in sculptural formalwear and bridal gowns.
33. Hanifa
Designer Anifa Mvuemba’s size-inclusive fashions come in sizes 0 to 20 and are sophisticated and inspiring, with ruching details that enhance women's curves. Her most recent collection, Pink Label Congo, was inspired by stories Mvuemba’s mother told her of the women she knew in Congo.
34. Hope for Flowers
Fashion designer Tracy Reese led early conversations on diversity and inclusivity in the fashion industry, and her big-name fans include Michelle Obama, Taylor Swift, and Oprah. Her line Hope for Flowers features flowing silhouettes and bold colors and is produced from sustainable materials in Detroit.
35. House of Aama
Mother-daughter duo Rebecca Henry and Akua Shabaka’s clothing brand, House of Aama, “explores the folkways of the Black experience” with timeless, historically inspired designs. Not only are the signature pieces—which include high-waisted trousers and flouncy peasant blouses—spectacular, they inspire social commentary and shed light on the past. The site also features a line of graphic hoodies and T-shirts.
36. Jade Swim
Need a swimsuit? You’re going to want one of these pretty, minimal designs by former fashion editor and stylist Brittany Kozerski. The bold lines and solid colors make a splash poolside or at the beach.
37. Label by Three
Label by Three was created by three women of color who made it their mission "to write the narrative of what an ethical brand truly is." All the garments are handmade in Phoenix, Arizona using a proprietary size chart designed for inclusivity.
38. LaQuan Smith
Celebrities Rihanna, Beyoncé, and Lady Gaga have been spotted wearing LaQuan Smith’s designs. His sexy, glamorous clothing is ideal for a night out.
39. Lemlem
Founded by supermodel, actress, and designer Liya Kebede, Lemlem’s clothing and home goods are made exclusively by artisans in Africa. She was inspired to start the line after visiting her homeland of Ethiopia and meeting local fabric weavers without a market at which to sell their wares. The company donates 5 percent of proceeds to organizations that benefit these talented women via the Lemlem Foundation.
40. Lorraine West
Lorraine West’s jewelry ranges from simple metalwork to custom, gem-bedecked fine pieces. Each piece is handmade in New York City from gold, sterling silver, brass, and copper.
41. Love, Vera
In 2018, Vera Moore and Nate Johnson launched the inclusive lingerie company, Love, Vera. On offer at the online store: flirty, lacy, cutout designs in sizes S to 4X.
42. Mateo New York
Matthew Harris is a self-taught jewelry designer originally from Montego Bay, Jamaica, who now lives in NYC. You’ll find his 14K-gold fine jewelry featuring pearls and diamonds, as well as chic structured purses and fragrant candles, at Mateo New York.
43. Pyer Moss
Pyer Moss combines fashion with activism. Founded by designer Kerby Jean-Raymond, the brand uses its collections and runways to display storytelling, debate, and social commentary. Most recently, Pyer Moss collaborated with retail giant Reebok on a funky sportswear-inspired line.
44. Tier NYC
Sweatsuits are still the new workwear, and these incredibly soft sets from Tier NYC are a must. From fun pastels to cameo, designers Nigeria Ealey, Esaïe Jean-Simon, and Victor James have mastered comfy, yet stylish clothing.
45. The Sixes
After struggling to find clothes that fit her 6-foot-1-inch stature, Franci Girard launched The Sixes, which sells flattering clothing designed for tall women. You’ll find trendy high-waisted trousers and denim for those over 5-foot-9-inches.
46. The Wrap Life
Founded by Nnenna Stella, Brooklyn-based The Wrap Life offers a collection of authentic African head wraps, headbands, and turbanettes. Stella sources her bright fabrics during trips to Ghana and Morocco, and strives to "encourage all women and men to use and explore our products" by providing video tutorials on the site on how to tie them.
Food and Drink
47. Adjourn Teahouse
An Essence Magazine Editor’s Pick, Adjourn Teahouse is a must for tea lovers. Founded by LaTonia Cokely, the loose-leaf tea company offers a wide selection of sustainably sourced leaves with delightful sounding blends like AfroBlue and Rimshot.
48. Berhan
Ever heard of teff? It’s an ancient grain from the Ethiopian Highlands that’s packed with vitamins and minerals like calcium, iron, and zinc. Berhan brings this lesser-known grain's amazing properties to light and sells it in a flour and grain form.
49. BLK & Bold
BLK & Bold offers a vast selection of specialty coffee and loose-leaf tea. The company also donates 5 percent of its profits to initiatives that support at-risk youth, including workforce development and eradication of homelessness.
50. McBride Sisters Wine Collection
Sister-duo Robin and André founded McBride Sisters, a wine collection based on their experiences growing up separately in Monterey, California and Marlborough, New Zealand, respectively. They make a popular Riesling called "Black Girl Magic," a canned wine aptly named “She CAN,” and another wine collection called “McBride Sisters.”
Shop at McBride Sisters Wine Collection
51. Partake Foods
Denise Woodard founded Partake Foods out of concern that her daughter didn't have enough treat options that were compliant with her multiple allergies. Her company sells vegan, gluten-free nut-free cookies that are "school-safe"—and delicious.
52. Red Bay Coffee
Founded by artist and entrepreneur Keba Konte, Red Bay Coffee didn't just set out to make a great brew. Its coffee is sustainably sourced and the company makes a point to hire people of all backgrounds, including people of color, the formerly incarcerated, and people with disabilities.
53. The Furlough Cheesecake
Sister-duo Jaqi Wright and Nikki Howard created the sweet shop back in 2018 after they were furloughed during the government shutdown. They offer a variety of unique flavors, such as banana pudding and sweet potato. Based in the Washington, DC area, The Furlough Cheesecake ships anywhere in the country.
Shop at The Furlough Cheesecake
Home & Décor
54. BLK MKT Vintage
Jannah Handy and Kiyanna Stewart offer a curated collection of vintage items that express their love for black people and black culture. The resale shop sells items such as 1990s sorority shirts and 1980s anti-Apartheid stickers.
55. Bolé Road Textiles
This home store, started by interior designer Hana Getachew, offers handwoven goods made by artisans in Ethiopia. You can shop its selection of pillows, rugs, towels, and wall hangings in person in its Brooklyn location or online.
56. Bold Xchange
Founded by Danielle Deavens and Douglas Spencer, Bold Xchange is an online shop that exclusively sells black-owned brands. The shop is filled with everything from home decor to beauty products to clothing. The site also has a blog featuring black voices and entrepreneurs.
57. Clare
Picking out paint colors in store is tricky. Trying to choose a paint color online? Nearly impossible. But interior designer and television personality Nicole Gibbons has made picking and shipping paint easier than ever with Clare, her interior paint company. She offers curated color collections and will ship swatches and high-quality paint to your home.
58. Godly Gorgeous
Owner and founder Andrea George designs a variety of wall art in Christian to African American themed prints, as well as T-shirts. The graphic designs are stunning and inspiring and would look great in any home or office space.
59. Jungalow
Beginning as a design blog, Jungalow now sells bohemian home decor and furniture. A plant lover, Justina Blakeney curates her collection of wallpaper, planters, and more to be modern, colorful, international, and inspired by nature and the outdoors. As a bonus, the company has partnered with charity Trees for the Future to plant at least two trees for every purchase.
60. Mi Cocina
Ulrich "Ubi" Simpson spent years designing for brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Diane von Furstenberg, and Nike, but his home line Mi Cocina is a work of art. The collection of denim aprons, placemats, and napkins is as durable as it is stylish.
61. Pur Home
Having a clean kitchen is great, but using strong chemicals to get it that way—not everyone's cup of tea. Pur Home’s cleaning products and laundry detergent feature plant-based ingredients to tidy and freshen home surfaces and clothing.
62. Rayo & Honey
Roachele Negron's bold and Instagrammable pennants display pop phrases and affirmations such as "Lift Every Voice," "Young Gifted & Black," and "Sometimes the King is a Woman.” These sentiments are also emblazoned on pins, bags, and trays.
63. Rochelle Porter
Bright pops of color and a vibrant energy appear in the fabrics of Rochelle Porter’s pillows and activewear. She also sells face masks featuring her popular patterns.
64. The Black Home
Interior designer Neffi Walker has worked with celebrities like Yvonne Orji and Porsha Williams. You can bring her incredible eye into your own home with her flatware and candle collection from The Black Home.
65. xN Studio
xN Studio sells a unique collection of African woven and printed upholstered furniture, pillow covers, and other homewares made in Brooklyn and Washington, DC, as well as fair-trade goods from Uganda.
