65 black-owned businesses you can support right now

Right now, many Americans are looking for ways to take action against racism, while demanding justice for the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and countless other victims of police brutality. For some, that means joining protests, speaking out against mistreatment on social media, and educating themselves. For others, including many retailers and businesses across the country, it means donating to black social justice organizations. Aside from donating, another great way to directly support the community is to shop from black-owned businesses.

Below, you’ll find 65 black-owned brands and retailers you can support by purchasing their products, spanning beauty, books, fashion, food and drink, and home décor. While we can’t list every black-owned business, these recommendations are based on products we’ve tested in the past, brands we’ve used personally, and companies that are beloved by customers. If you’re looking for more, check out the Official Black Wall Street app, which lists thousands of black-owned businesses.

Beauty

Credit: Briogeo / Black Girl Sunscreen From hair care to feminine washes, there are a ton of black-owned beauty brands to shop.

1. Anita Grant

After damaging her skin with a lotion containing propylene glycol (an ingredient found in car antifreeze), Anita Grant swore to develop her own line of natural products. She now sells perfected lines of deep conditioners, shampoo bars, leave-ins, cleansers, and hair and body oils.

Shop at Anita Grant

2. Beneath Your Mask

After being diagnosed with lupus in 2011, Dana Jackson decided to take an all-natural approach to beauty and wellness to avoid certain skin irritants. Her serums, face masks, and cremes are organic and all-natural, and come in gorgeous minimalist containers.

Shop at Beneath Your Mask

3. Black Girl Sunscreen

Black Girl Sunscreen is one of the few sunscreens on the market that is designed to protect darker skin from UV rays without leaving behind a ghostly streak. When we tried the kids’ version, we found that it blended in streak-free. Its added moisturizing ingredients like shea butter, aloe, and jojoba seed oil make it a win in our book.

Shop at Black Girl Sunscreen

4. BLK + GRN

For a curated shop of beauty products created by black artisans, check out BLK + GRN. The online retailer only sells beauty products made from plant-based ingredients that have been selected to ensure that they work.

Shop at BLK + GRN

5. Briogeo Hair

Briogeo makes one of our favorite deep conditioning masks and one of the best dry shampoos we’ve ever tested. This beauty brand is known for its rejuvenating, high-quality products free of controversial ingredients.

Shop at Briogeo Hair

6. Dehiya Beauty

Named after one of the most powerful warriors in Northern Africa, Dehiya features all-natural, plant-based, vegan beauty products. The business has a commitment to sustainability and philanthropy, and they donate 2 percent of profits to various causes annually.

Shop at Dehiya Beauty

7. Fenty Beauty

Of course megastar Rihanna’s incredible beauty line has to be included in this list. We’re big fans of Fenty’s lip paint and matte foundation. If you can’t get enough of RiRi, you can also shop her inclusive lingerie line Savage x Fenty and her luxury fashion line also dubbed Fenty.

Shop at Fenty Beauty

8. Foot Nanny

The Foot Nanny has made Oprah’s The O List for years and should be part of everyone’s at-home pedicure routine. Created by Gloria L. Williams, Foot Nanny carries a line of creams that moisturize dry pads with all-natural ingredients, as well as soaking salts and essential oils.

Shop at Foot Nanny

9. Herpothecary

Looking to mix up your skincare routine? Herpothecary offers a selection of handmade, plant-based skin oils and butters. Reviewers are particularly obsessed with the body butter, which one even claims has helped heal eczema.

Shop at Herpothecary

10. Mayvenn

Diishan Imira noticed that there was a gap in the hair stylists in her community, and the fact that none of the hair pieces they were using were produced by black people. That's why she founded Mayvenn, which makes customized virgin lace front wigs and virgin 360 lace wigs, as well as hair extensions.

Shop at Mayvenn

11. Mented Cosmetics

Mented Cosmetics began as a quest to find the perfect nude lipstick, something that was not available in all skin tones at that time. It has since grown to offer eyeshadow palettes, blushes, and more.

Shop at Mented Cosmetics

12. Nyakio

Nyakio Kamoche Grieco's self-named skincare line is inspired by a beauty secret her grandmother and mother taught her: using crushed coffee beans to exfoliate dead skin. Her line of oils, creams, and balms all incorporate Fair Trade shea butter, and is sold at Target.

Shop at Nyakio

13. The Honey Pot

You probably recognize The Honey Pot from the Target commercials. The black-owned feminine hygiene brand was started by Bea Dixon and is plant-based and gynecologist-approved, offering everything from organic tampons to bath bombs.

Shop at The Honey Pot

14. The Mane Choice

Created by a physician and registered nurse duo, The Mane Choice offers hair care products—including shampoo, conditioner, and gels—that are backed by science and help strands look good and appear healthier over time.

Shop at The Mane Choice

15. Uoma Beauty

Sharon Chuter founded Uoma Beauty to combat the lack of diversity within the beauty industry. Uoma sells a foundation formula that comes in 51 inclusive shades, as well as eyeshadows, eyeliners, lipsticks, and more. Many of the products are inspired by Chuter's Nigerian heritage, with eyeshadow palettes decorated with Afro-inspired art, and shades named after African goddesses.

Shop at Uoma Beauty

Bookstores

Credit: The Lit. Bar / Harriett's Bookshop The Lit. Bar and Harriett's Bookshop are just one of many black-owned bookstores.

16. Eso Won Books

This Los Angeles-based bookstore is independently operated and owned by black armed-services veterans. The shop specializes in books about and written by African Americans. With recent piqued interest, the website has paused online orders, but promises to be back up and running soon.

Shop at Eso Won Books

17. EyeSeeMe Children’s Bookstore

If you’re trying to educate your children about Black Lives Matter and racial equality, consider purchasing a children’s book from EyeSeeMe. This Missouri-based bookstore has the largest collection of African American books for kids and highlights anti-racist books.

Shop at EyeSeeMe

18. Frugal Bookstore

Boston-based Frugal Bookstore’s slogan is “Changing Minds One Book at a Time” via its vast selection of titles by black authors and focus on promoting racial equality.

Shop at Frugal Bookstore

19. Fulton Street Books

This bookstore and coffee shop is located in Tulsa, Oklahoma and focuses on representing a diverse array of identities and experiences with books for sale online. At least 70 percent of its books are written by or feature POC or other marginalized communities.

Shop at Fulton Street Books

20. Harriett's Bookshop

Named after Harriet Tubman, Harriett's Bookshop focuses its selection on women authors, artists, and activists. The bookstore is located in Philadelphia and also offers online ordering. However, due to "beautiful yet overwhelming" demand, this service is currently suspended.

Shop at Harriet’s Bookshop

21. Loyalty Books

Founded by Hannah Oliver Depp, a black and queer bookseller, Loyalty Books focuses on highlighting diverse voices and creatives. There’s a shop in Washington, DC and another in Silver Spring, Maryland, but you can shop online as well.

Shop at Loyalty books

22. Mahogany Books

Based in Washington, DC, Mahogany Books is the “premier online bookstore for bestselling and classic African American books.” You’ll find featured books on African American history as well as anti-racist novels.

Shop at Mahogany Books

23. Marcus Books

Located in Oakland, California, Marcus Books is the oldest independent black bookstore in the country. Here you’ll find books by and about black people, as well as in-person talks with influential black authors. The store owners plan to set up an online store soon, but offer an order form via their Facebook page in the meantime.

Shop at Marcus Books

24. Semicolon

As Chicago's only black woman-owned bookstore and gallery space, Semicolon is committed to “nurturing the connection between literature, art, and the pursuit of knowledge” and has a heavy focus on black and feminist literature. Semicolon also works to donate books to underserved communities.

Shop at Semicolon

25. Sister's Uptown Bookstore

New York City-based Sister's Uptown Bookstore focuses on promoting titles by or about African Americans as well as furthering anti-racist education by holding book talks and discussions with authors.

Shop at Sister's Uptown Bookstore

26. Source Booksellers

Located in Detroit, Source Booksellers focuses on unique non-fiction books that highlight black voices. Topics range from history and culture to metaphysics and spirituality.

Shop at Source Booksellers

27. The Lit. Bar

A bookstore wine bar fusion, The Lit. Bar is aptly named. Bronx native and resident Noëlle Santos opened the shop in her neighborhood to serve the community by promoting social gatherings and book discussions with a focus on black authors.

Shop at The Lit. Bar

28. Turning Page Bookshop

Started by best friends Valinda Miller and Arrylee Satterfield, Turning Page Bookshop aims to spread their love of books into their South Carolina community. African American novels are highlighted among all genres.

Shop at Turning Page Bookshop

29. Uncle Bobbie's Coffee & Books

Located in Philadelphia, this coffee shop and bookstore is named after owner Marc Lamont Hill’s uncle who “was a bastion of unapologetic Blackness.” The shop highlights black voices and encourages community conversation to share, build, learn, and grow.

Shop at Uncle Bobbie's Coffee & Books

Fashion

Credit: Pyer Moss / Lemlem These will be your new favorite fashion labels.

30. Brother Vellies

The one-of-a-kind shoe and leather brand Brother Vellies is run by Brooklyn-based designer Aurora James. Inspired by traditional South African shoes called veldskoen, she offers a collection of handbags, sandals, and boots, all made by local artisans around the world with responsibly sourced materials.

Shop Brother Vellies

31. Christopher John Rogers

Fashion designer Christopher John Rogers made a splash with his collection at New York Fashion Week in February 2020. His clothes have been seen on celebrities, including Michelle Obama and Cardi B. You can buy his colorful, expressive designs at Net-a-Porter.

Shop Christopher John Rogers’s collection

32. Cushnie

Designer Carly Cushnie’s sleek, minimalist designs has been worn by big names like Jennifer Lopez, Ashley Graham, and Lupita Nyong’o. She specializes in sculptural formalwear and bridal gowns.

Shop Cushnie

33. Hanifa

Designer Anifa Mvuemba’s size-inclusive fashions come in sizes 0 to 20 and are sophisticated and inspiring, with ruching details that enhance women's curves. Her most recent collection, Pink Label Congo, was inspired by stories Mvuemba’s mother told her of the women she knew in Congo.

Shop at Hanifa

34. Hope for Flowers

Fashion designer Tracy Reese led early conversations on diversity and inclusivity in the fashion industry, and her big-name fans include Michelle Obama, Taylor Swift, and Oprah. Her line Hope for Flowers features flowing silhouettes and bold colors and is produced from sustainable materials in Detroit.

Shop Hope for Flowers

35. House of Aama

Mother-daughter duo Rebecca Henry and Akua Shabaka’s clothing brand, House of Aama, “explores the folkways of the Black experience” with timeless, historically inspired designs. Not only are the signature pieces—which include high-waisted trousers and flouncy peasant blouses—spectacular, they inspire social commentary and shed light on the past. The site also features a line of graphic hoodies and T-shirts.

Shop at House of Aama

36. Jade Swim

Need a swimsuit? You’re going to want one of these pretty, minimal designs by former fashion editor and stylist Brittany Kozerski. The bold lines and solid colors make a splash poolside or at the beach.

Shop at Jade Swim

37. Label by Three

Label by Three was created by three women of color who made it their mission "to write the narrative of what an ethical brand truly is." All the garments are handmade in Phoenix, Arizona using a proprietary size chart designed for inclusivity.

Shop Label by Three

38. LaQuan Smith

Celebrities Rihanna, Beyoncé, and Lady Gaga have been spotted wearing LaQuan Smith’s designs. His sexy, glamorous clothing is ideal for a night out.

Shop at LaQuan Smith

39. Lemlem

Founded by supermodel, actress, and designer Liya Kebede, Lemlem’s clothing and home goods are made exclusively by artisans in Africa. She was inspired to start the line after visiting her homeland of Ethiopia and meeting local fabric weavers without a market at which to sell their wares. The company donates 5 percent of proceeds to organizations that benefit these talented women via the Lemlem Foundation.

Shop at Lemlem

40. Lorraine West

Lorraine West’s jewelry ranges from simple metalwork to custom, gem-bedecked fine pieces. Each piece is handmade in New York City from gold, sterling silver, brass, and copper.

Shop at Lorraine West

41. Love, Vera

In 2018, Vera Moore and Nate Johnson launched the inclusive lingerie company, Love, Vera. On offer at the online store: flirty, lacy, cutout designs in sizes S to 4X.

Shop at Love, Vera

42. Mateo New York

Matthew Harris is a self-taught jewelry designer originally from Montego Bay, Jamaica, who now lives in NYC. You’ll find his 14K-gold fine jewelry featuring pearls and diamonds, as well as chic structured purses and fragrant candles, at Mateo New York.

Shop at Mateo New York

43. Pyer Moss

Pyer Moss combines fashion with activism. Founded by designer Kerby Jean-Raymond, the brand uses its collections and runways to display storytelling, debate, and social commentary. Most recently, Pyer Moss collaborated with retail giant Reebok on a funky sportswear-inspired line.

Shop at Pyer Moss

44. Tier NYC

Sweatsuits are still the new workwear, and these incredibly soft sets from Tier NYC are a must. From fun pastels to cameo, designers Nigeria Ealey, Esaïe Jean-Simon, and Victor James have mastered comfy, yet stylish clothing.

Shop at Tier NYC

45. The Sixes

After struggling to find clothes that fit her 6-foot-1-inch stature, Franci Girard launched The Sixes, which sells flattering clothing designed for tall women. You’ll find trendy high-waisted trousers and denim for those over 5-foot-9-inches.

Shop at The Sixes

46. The Wrap Life

Founded by Nnenna Stella, Brooklyn-based The Wrap Life offers a collection of authentic African head wraps, headbands, and turbanettes. Stella sources her bright fabrics during trips to Ghana and Morocco, and strives to "encourage all women and men to use and explore our products" by providing video tutorials on the site on how to tie them.

Shop at The Wrap Life

Food and Drink

Credit: Red Bay Coffee / McBride Sisters Wine Collection Coffee, wine, and snacks galore.

47. Adjourn Teahouse

An Essence Magazine Editor’s Pick, Adjourn Teahouse is a must for tea lovers. Founded by LaTonia Cokely, the loose-leaf tea company offers a wide selection of sustainably sourced leaves with delightful sounding blends like AfroBlue and Rimshot.

Shop at Adjourn Teahouse

48. Berhan

Ever heard of teff? It’s an ancient grain from the Ethiopian Highlands that’s packed with vitamins and minerals like calcium, iron, and zinc. Berhan brings this lesser-known grain's amazing properties to light and sells it in a flour and grain form.

Shop at Berhan

49. BLK & Bold

BLK & Bold offers a vast selection of specialty coffee and loose-leaf tea. The company also donates 5 percent of its profits to initiatives that support at-risk youth, including workforce development and eradication of homelessness.

Shop at BLK & Bold

50. McBride Sisters Wine Collection

Sister-duo Robin and André founded McBride Sisters, a wine collection based on their experiences growing up separately in Monterey, California and Marlborough, New Zealand, respectively. They make a popular Riesling called "Black Girl Magic," a canned wine aptly named “She CAN,” and another wine collection called “McBride Sisters.”

Shop at McBride Sisters Wine Collection

51. Partake Foods

Denise Woodard founded Partake Foods out of concern that her daughter didn't have enough treat options that were compliant with her multiple allergies. Her company sells vegan, gluten-free nut-free cookies that are "school-safe"—and delicious.

Shop at Partake

52. Red Bay Coffee

Founded by artist and entrepreneur Keba Konte, Red Bay Coffee didn't just set out to make a great brew. Its coffee is sustainably sourced and the company makes a point to hire people of all backgrounds, including people of color, the formerly incarcerated, and people with disabilities.

Shop at Red Bay Coffee

53. The Furlough Cheesecake

Sister-duo Jaqi Wright and Nikki Howard created the sweet shop back in 2018 after they were furloughed during the government shutdown. They offer a variety of unique flavors, such as banana pudding and sweet potato. Based in the Washington, DC area, The Furlough Cheesecake ships anywhere in the country.

Shop at The Furlough Cheesecake

Home & Décor

Credit: Jungalow / Rayo & Honey Consider these brands to boost the interior of your home.

54. BLK MKT Vintage

Jannah Handy and Kiyanna Stewart offer a curated collection of vintage items that express their love for black people and black culture. The resale shop sells items such as 1990s sorority shirts and 1980s anti-Apartheid stickers.

Shop at BLK MKT Vintage

55. Bolé Road Textiles

This home store, started by interior designer Hana Getachew, offers handwoven goods made by artisans in Ethiopia. You can shop its selection of pillows, rugs, towels, and wall hangings in person in its Brooklyn location or online.

Shop at Bolé Road Textiles

56. Bold Xchange

Founded by Danielle Deavens and Douglas Spencer, Bold Xchange is an online shop that exclusively sells black-owned brands. The shop is filled with everything from home decor to beauty products to clothing. The site also has a blog featuring black voices and entrepreneurs.

Shop at Bold Xchange

57. Clare

Picking out paint colors in store is tricky. Trying to choose a paint color online? Nearly impossible. But interior designer and television personality Nicole Gibbons has made picking and shipping paint easier than ever with Clare, her interior paint company. She offers curated color collections and will ship swatches and high-quality paint to your home.

Shop at Clare

58. Godly Gorgeous

Owner and founder Andrea George designs a variety of wall art in Christian to African American themed prints, as well as T-shirts. The graphic designs are stunning and inspiring and would look great in any home or office space.

Shop at Godly Gorgeous

59. Jungalow

Beginning as a design blog, Jungalow now sells bohemian home decor and furniture. A plant lover, Justina Blakeney curates her collection of wallpaper, planters, and more to be modern, colorful, international, and inspired by nature and the outdoors. As a bonus, the company has partnered with charity Trees for the Future to plant at least two trees for every purchase.

Shop at Jungalow

60. Mi Cocina

Ulrich "Ubi" Simpson spent years designing for brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Diane von Furstenberg, and Nike, but his home line Mi Cocina is a work of art. The collection of denim aprons, placemats, and napkins is as durable as it is stylish.

Shop at Mi Cocina

61. Pur Home

Having a clean kitchen is great, but using strong chemicals to get it that way—not everyone's cup of tea. Pur Home’s cleaning products and laundry detergent feature plant-based ingredients to tidy and freshen home surfaces and clothing.

Shop at Pur Home

62. Rayo & Honey

Roachele Negron's bold and Instagrammable pennants display pop phrases and affirmations such as "Lift Every Voice," "Young Gifted & Black," and "Sometimes the King is a Woman.” These sentiments are also emblazoned on pins, bags, and trays.

Shop at Rayo & Honey

63. Rochelle Porter

Bright pops of color and a vibrant energy appear in the fabrics of Rochelle Porter’s pillows and activewear. She also sells face masks featuring her popular patterns.

Shop at Rochelle Porter

64. The Black Home

Interior designer Neffi Walker has worked with celebrities like Yvonne Orji and Porsha Williams. You can bring her incredible eye into your own home with her flatware and candle collection from The Black Home.

Shop at The Black Home

65. xN Studio

xN Studio sells a unique collection of African woven and printed upholstered furniture, pillow covers, and other homewares made in Brooklyn and Washington, DC, as well as fair-trade goods from Uganda.

Shop at xN Studio

