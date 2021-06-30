This plant delivery service makes it easy to create an outdoor garden

Now is the time to add some greenery to your outdoor spaces. Whether you only have room for one pot or a whole collection, adding plants can bring life to your balcony, porch, and patio. However, it can be difficult to know what plants will grow well together.

Though I'm a successful plant mom with dozens of indoor plants, outdoor plants and flowers are a whole new realm for me. So I decided to try plant delivery service Bloomscape, which claims to takes the guess work out of the equation.

What is Bloomscape?

Credit: Bloomscape It can be convenient to have everything delivered to your door.

Bloomscape is a high-quality online plant marketplace, similar to The Sill. Bloomscape carries both indoor and outdoor plants, as well as soil, pots, and plant decor pieces. The company stems from five generations of greenhouse growers and its “roots go all the way back to ancestors who were pioneers in the Netherlands’ horticulture industry,” which I found impressive! I was drawn to the site’s beautiful images of plants in happy homes, as well as the range of products.

Though it’s great to support local nurseries in your area or buy from larger retailers like Lowe's and The Home Depot, the quality of plants isn’t always the best and you can’t be sure how long they have been on the shelves. Bloomscape ships plants directly from its greenhouses, so your plants will only spend a few days in transit and claim to arrive better than others that have been in warehouses or shelves under fluorescent lights.

Once you order and receive your plant(s), Bloomscape becomes a resource to give your new plant friends the best care. The brand's site has a wealth of Plant Care Tips and a full blog to learn about a broader range of plant life.

What you can expect from a Bloom Kit

Credit: Liv Birdsall My Bloom Kit provided the supplies I needed.

For the last few months I’ve been growing a Bloom Kit, specifically the Red Geranium, Orange Calibrachoa, and Sweet Potato Vine Combination Kit. (It's no longer available online, but there are still a number of similar options available.) I placed my order in March, and the folks at Bloomscape actually monitored the weather in my area (Columbus, Ohio) to be sure my plants weren’t sent prematurely. I received my soil and outdoor pot in early April, and once the last frost had passed, my plants were delivered as well.

Bloomscape has a variety of Bloom Kits that will thrive in your outdoor space whether it be a small balcony or a vast porch. There are simple kits like the Red and Yellow Dahlia Potted Bloom Kit and kits like the Pink Impatiens, Persian Shield, and Helichrysum Potted Bloom Kit with more flower variations.

My experience with the Bloom Kit

Credit: Bloomscape Potting was easy thanks to the directions and labeled wooden sticks.

I was incredibly impressed with the packaging for the plants. Each plant was wrapped in a tube of brown craft paper, so the soil and vines were protected but still moist. Each tube was numbered to correspond with a diagram of where to pot each plant for optimal growing and beauty once the flowers bloomed.

The kit came with step-by-step instructions that I followed with ease. I soaked the plants on a plate and was excited to see that the pants also had a wooden marker with the number to keep track of them once they were removed from the brown paper.

Credit: Liv Birdsall Plants arrived individually wrapped and I briefly soaked them in water.

Next, I poured the soil into the pot and mixed in the time-release fertilizer. I made small burrows and placed each plant in the soil as the diagram indicated. I did find that they seemed a bit close together in my 12-inch pot, but as they grew I didn’t see a problem with the spacing. Once all eight plants were in the pot, I patted the soil down and filled in the low spots. Then I put the pot outside, gave it a good watering until the water ran through the bottom, and let everything grow.

What I like about Bloomscape

Credit: Liv Birdsall My plant was attacked by a squirrel (left) but bounced back well (right).

The Bloom Kit was easy to maintain. I watered it on especially hot days and kept it in partial shade. Because the pot was outside on my front porch it also received rain water, which made it easy to keep damp. I will disclose that an especially determined squirrel dug through the pot about a week into testing, so my results may be delayed due to that disturbance of the soil and plants. After the squirrel attack, I took several bamboo skewers and added them to the pot—pointy side up—around the foliage to keep more pests away.

Credit: Liv Birdsall The orange calibrachoa was the first to bloom.

Now, a month later the plants seem to have bounced back. The sweet potato vine is a vibrant green and the leaves are large, about half of my palm. The orange calibrachoa blooms are small and cute, and I love the color variation in the petals. It took a few extra weeks for the geraniums to bloom, but they are large and so red. I think geraniums might be my new favorite flower! I’m looking forward to seeing the vines grow and blooms get larger as the summer goes on.

What I wish was different

Since I ordered my kit in early spring, it took a while to receive the plants. I didn’t have a reliable way to track when the actual blooms were coming, but I did trust that Bloomscape wouldn’t forget about them. It would be nice to have an estimate if I ordered again, though I’m sure plants ship quickly now that the weather is warmer.

The soil, though high quality and nutrient-dense, is expensive. Each eight-quart bag was $20, which is over triple what that size would be at a local nursery. If you’re buying eight or more of the plants for a Bloom Kit, I recommend skipping the online soil and picking some up at a nursery or home improvement store. If you don’t have a car or need the soil shipped to you, the Bloomscape soil is a good option but does cost more.

Is the Bloomscape Bloom Kit worth it?

Credit: Liv Birdsall I love how bright the red geraniums are.

For me, an avid plant-lover and gardener, the Bloom Kit is worth it. My pot of orange calibrachoa and sweet potato vine has made me smile as I walk up the steps to my home because the plants are truly beautiful. It’s a great kit for beginners, those with limited space, and anyone who wants to add some life to an outdoor space. However, if you’re looking to plant in a garden bed or front yard, there are other, more cost-effective options.

