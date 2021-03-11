Does the Lava Seat II keep your butt warm? We tried it

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Current status: It’s 12 degrees outside, the real-feel temperature is -7, and the wind is living its best Big-Bad-Wolf life. In other words, it’s threatening my house with blow-it-down gusts approaching 60 mph.

This is winter in New England. And, pandemic in New England adds a new challenge: attempting to see family and friends for outdoor time when the weather seems to have ulterior motives.

This is why Arctic Zone’s new LavaSeat II, a heatable seat cushion, sparked my interest. If you want to stay cozy while staying safe and socially distant outside, it’s up to you to find new ways to. Whether you’re in your own backyard, on a restaurant patio, or at a park pavilion, commercial heat lamps and pocket hand warmers can only take you so far.

Arctic Zone is well known for keeping things chilled with innovative lunch bags and coolers, so why not corner the market on heating things up?

The LavaSeat II rings in at a cool $39.99—not a bad price tag for an item that could potentially lead to priceless outdoor comfort. Anything that can add an extra layer of warmth to our outdoor experiences has me fired up, pun intended.

How the LavaSeat II works

Touting itself as a lightweight grab-and-go portable heatable cushion, the LavaSeat II claims to stay warm for hours, making it great for sporting events (hello, kids’ winter games), fishing, camping, or any excursions where chilly air may ruin the experience.

But, outside isn’t the only place it can help. Think WFH office chairs in drafty rooms, indoor hockey games (when those are a thing again), and even in the backseat of the car so passengers aren’t jealous of your driver’s seat heater.

The LavaSeat II is a more serious follow-up to Arctic Zone’s original heated cushion, which was microwavable (and refrigerator-able), not rechargeable like this iteration.

Soft on the outside thanks to a fleece seat cover, the seat features a heating pad placed inside layers of foam cushioning. With three temperature settings—high (140-150°F for up to three hours), medium (122-131°F up to four hours) and low (104-113°F up to seven hours)—it also has a water-resistant base (so you can sit in the snow, if that need arises).

Weighing in at only 13.5 ounces, it boasts convenient handles for easy portability.

Its beauty lies in its rechargeable battery pack/power bank. Just charge it fully with the provided USB cable (four indicator lights track its level), plop it into the seat, attach it to the heating pad, and zip the seat close. The small window on the side allows you to choose your desired setting—red for high, green for medium, blue for low.

What I liked

Credit: Cheryl Fenton Everything with the LavaSeat II is self-contained. There’s a hidden spot for the USB charger cable. The power bank itself is also safely tucked away into the unit when it’s in use.

There’s an abundance of use cases in colder climates

Because we’re in the throes of winter, the testing possibilities for the LavaSeat II were endless: outside with a patio heater, outside without a heater, in my office (because turning the heat higher than 65 degrees isn’t what a hardy New Englander does), in the backseat of the car during the morning ride to school.

In the snow. The water-resistant cover also makes cleaning it off a breeze.

I had so many places my bum required warmth. So, I tried them all.

The LavaSeat II is self-contained, and the unit zips shut

My family members have a habit of running around wondering where XYZ cords have gone to power the XYZ item. But, they’d really have to go out of their way to misplace the cords for the LavaSeat II.

Everything is self-contained. There’s a hidden spot for the USB charger cable. The power bank itself is also safely tucked away into the unit when it’s in use.

As an added convenience, when you unplug the power bank from the seat it doubles as a phone charger. This offers up a different kind of comfort on long, outdoor hiking or camping excursions, when power supplies are limited and your phone can be a lifeline.

It warms up quickly

Regardless of where I tested the LavaSeat II, it warmed up uniformly and quickly. It was never longer than one minute before I felt some heat.

When using it indoors, I found the medium setting to be enough, whereas the high setting was best suited for extreme outdoor weather.

The LavaSeat II lasted me through a complete patio lunch at a local restaurant, as well as a coffee break on my backyard deck. It was super close to getting me through a fire pit evening (coupled with a lap blanket), but let’s face it—it was 20 degrees out and the sun had gone to bed. I caved and followed suit.

What I didn’t like

Credit: Arctic Zone Regardless of where I tested the LavaSeat II, it warmed up uniformly and quickly. It was never longer than one minute before I felt some heat. However, if you’re looking for a super comfy seat, this isn’t it.

Comfort has been overlooked

If you’re looking for a super comfy seat, this isn’t it. While the heat lasts more than a few hours, your butt won’t. After some time, I found myself shifting to get comfortable. You can only spend so long sitting on four layers of foam until you second guess your choice.

It’s all in the details … and sometimes, they’re lost

I have two small but would-have-been-nice observations.

The LavaSeat II’s lowest heat setting is useless. I could barely feel any heat, so my suggestion is to bypass it and go straight to medium.

Also, the tab to cover the LavaSeat II’s charger portals isn’t attached. I removed it, and it fell deep into the foam cushion hole, never to be seen again. Oops.

Should you buy it?

Yes! To think that I can stay warm dining outdoors or during backyard get-togethers is super comforting, especially when spring is slow to approach and the coronavirus is even slower to leave.

Consider this butt-warming pad a great way to ensure that you and your winter plans are never left out in the cold.

Bonus points: Medical providers, military, nurses, and first responders get a 20% discount.

