12 easy, inexpensive ways to refresh your home this spring

We don’t always have an unlimited budget or time to refresh our home décor. But, what we lack in finances and hours, we make up in sky-high dreams.

Luckily, there are plenty of ways to add more character to your home with just the snap of your finger and a little know-how.

We’ve rounded up a dozen of these quick-hit and inexpensive design tricks that will update your home this spring faster than you can say “Pinterest project.”

1. Get some house plants

Credit: Cost Plus World Market / The Sill No matter the size, a new plant for your home will add a fresh feel to any room.

Whether it’s a tall ficus, a small ZZ, or vases of seasonal blooms, plopping house plants around your living space is one of the easiest ways to breathe life into your home. If your thumb is far from green, but your budget is a little greener, go for a quality fake plant. The lack of care is worth the investment, as good quality silk plants can be a bit pricey.

2. Add pizzazz with a wall plate

Credit: Allen + Roth / Wall Plates Wall plates are the perfect way to customize even the smallest of fixtures in your room.

Here’s a bright idea. Why not swap out your basic light switches and wall plates with something that really pops? Go for neutral and classic in a brushed metal or match the room vibe with reclaimed wood, porcelain, or hand-blown glass plates. Etsy is a great place to find true gems.

3. Find possibilities with peel-and-stick tile

Credit: WS Tiles This low-lift spring project has been made easy with these glass peel and stick subway tiles from WS Tiles.

A kitchen renovation or bathroom redo is a giant project. But, with peel-and-stick tile you can easily transform your backsplashes in an afternoon. The industry has come a long way and you can even find peel-and-stick floor “tiles” that can make the entire look come alive.

4. Express yourself with typography

Credit: Cricut The Cricut Joy urges you to explore your creative side when it comes to your new home décor.

When you want your décor to really speak to you, get literal. Add typography to your walls, in everything from cheeky puns to inspirational mantras. The Cricut Joy cuts decals sure to make your walls speak volumes, or simply use your printer and frame your words of art.

5. Paint a room or your front door

Credit: Clare An interior paint job might be the upgrade that your home needs this spring!

A fresh coat of paint is the easiest way to transform a room and even an entire home (changing the color of your front door is a design trick that immediately boosts curb appeal). If you don’t feel like redoing all the walls, choose one to accent your décor. The right shade of paint can even change the shape of a room, by tricking the eye.

6. Plump up your couch with some accent pillows

Credit: Woven Hook This 4-pack of pillows from Woven Hook includes three 100% cotton pillows, paired with one vegan faux leather pillow for a chic contrast.

Give your couch a quick facelift with accent pillows or drape a lux throw blanket over the arm. After all, your couch is the centerpiece of your living room.

7. Repot your plants

Credit: Craft Brand Craft Brand's multi-purpose baskets are the perfect addition to any household.

While large plastic planters are great for housing your plants in the most basic way, your green queens deserve a better castle. Think of repotting them into pottery pieces or placing their original planters into larger straw baskets.

8. Replace drapes with sheers

Credit: RH Teen RH Teen's sheer-linen cotton drapes can elevate your bedroom's decor to the next level.

Heavy drapes drag down the décor in most rooms and close out much needed sunshine. Lighten things up by hanging sheers instead. You can also install a second rod to layer the look in a modern way.

9. Mix and match cabinet hardware

Credit: Anthropologie These Anthropologie cabinet handles are a durable choice, made of solid teak wood, leather and iron.

Bathroom and kitchen cabinet hardware is an easy (and inexpensive) way to upgrade your room’s look without any major renovations. For a fun twist, pull the attention to a special item by having a variety of handles in different shapes, sizes, and materials. Get creative and use different pulls for each drawer.

10. Upcycle and uplift an accent table

Credit: DIY Hairpin legs DIY hairpin legs shows us that updating an older piece of furniture doesn't have to be complicated.

For a modern twist that upcycles as well as uplifts, add hairpin legs to trunks to create tables or replace the original feet to bring some height to low cabinets.

11. Add an area rug

Credit: Rugs.com / Ruggable Your favorite room in the house isn't complete without the addition of an area rug.

Area rugs can make a room whatever you want it to be—chic ‘70s shag, cozy faux fur, an abstract gabbeh, or rustic jute, to name a few. Shop around for a less expensive version, so you can add the perfect floor covering without breaking the bank.

12. Sneak in wallpaper flourishes

Credit: Rifle Paper Company A vivid, floral wallpaper can be the newest conversation piece in your home this spring.

Add peel-and-stick wallpaper to sneaky places, such as the backs of bookcases or closets, or along the doors of glass cabinets. Go for bold or cheeky patterns or even lavish textures.

