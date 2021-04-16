12 easy, inexpensive ways to refresh your home this spring
From peel-and-stick tiles to throw pillows.
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
We don’t always have an unlimited budget or time to refresh our home décor. But, what we lack in finances and hours, we make up in sky-high dreams.
Luckily, there are plenty of ways to add more character to your home with just the snap of your finger and a little know-how.
We’ve rounded up a dozen of these quick-hit and inexpensive design tricks that will update your home this spring faster than you can say “Pinterest project.”
1. Get some house plants
Whether it’s a tall ficus, a small ZZ, or vases of seasonal blooms, plopping house plants around your living space is one of the easiest ways to breathe life into your home. If your thumb is far from green, but your budget is a little greener, go for a quality fake plant. The lack of care is worth the investment, as good quality silk plants can be a bit pricey.
- Get the Faux Fiddle-leaf Fig Plant at World Market for $129.99
- Get the Pink Anthurium at The Sill for $68
2. Add pizzazz with a wall plate
Here’s a bright idea. Why not swap out your basic light switches and wall plates with something that really pops? Go for neutral and classic in a brushed metal or match the room vibe with reclaimed wood, porcelain, or hand-blown glass plates. Etsy is a great place to find true gems.
- Get the Allen & Roth Estonia Antique Nickel Cast Single Toggle Wall Plate at Lowes for $6.97
- Get the Spindle Marble Cover Plates at Wallplates for $9.99
3. Find possibilities with peel-and-stick tile
A kitchen renovation or bathroom redo is a giant project. But, with peel-and-stick tile you can easily transform your backsplashes in an afternoon. The industry has come a long way and you can even find peel-and-stick floor “tiles” that can make the entire look come alive.
- Get the Hand Painted Series Glass Peel and Stick Subway Tile at Wayfair for $8.12 per square foot
- Get the Como Crema Peel and Stick Decorative Mosaic Wall Tile Backsplash at The Home Depot for $5.50 per square foot
4. Express yourself with typography
When you want your décor to really speak to you, get literal. Add typography to your walls, in everything from cheeky puns to inspirational mantras. The Cricut Joy cuts decals sure to make your walls speak volumes, or simply use your printer and frame your words of art.
5. Paint a room or your front door
A fresh coat of paint is the easiest way to transform a room and even an entire home (changing the color of your front door is a design trick that immediately boosts curb appeal). If you don’t feel like redoing all the walls, choose one to accent your décor. The right shade of paint can even change the shape of a room, by tricking the eye.
Get Zero VOC Designer Curated Paint at Clare
6. Plump up your couch with some accent pillows
Give your couch a quick facelift with accent pillows or drape a lux throw blanket over the arm. After all, your couch is the centerpiece of your living room.
- Get the Sonoma Goods For Life Ultimate Floral Tie Top Feather Fill Throw Pillow at Kohl’s for $29.99
- Get the Amaro 4-pack Pillow Covers at Woven Nook for $42.95
- Get the Sunbrella Mayne Pillow Cover at Serena & Lily for $59.99
7. Repot your plants
While large plastic planters are great for housing your plants in the most basic way, your green queens deserve a better castle. Think of repotting them into pottery pieces or placing their original planters into larger straw baskets.
- Get the Natural Craft Seagrass Belly Basket at Amazon for $12.98
- Get the Patterned Ceramic Cachepot in Navy and White at Pottery Barn for $29.50
8. Replace drapes with sheers
Heavy drapes drag down the décor in most rooms and close out much needed sunshine. Lighten things up by hanging sheers instead. You can also install a second rod to layer the look in a modern way.
- Get the Mainstays Macrame Tailored Curtain Valance at Walmart for $5.88
- Get the Sheer Linen-Cotton Drapery Panel from RH Teen for $89
9. Mix and match cabinet hardware
Bathroom and kitchen cabinet hardware is an easy (and inexpensive) way to upgrade your room’s look without any major renovations. For a fun twist, pull the attention to a special item by having a variety of handles in different shapes, sizes, and materials. Get creative and use different pulls for each drawer.
- Get the Luxury Stitching Zinc Alloy Cabinet Handles and Knobs from Etsy starting at $3.82
- Get the Esme Knobs, Set of 2, at Anthropologie for $24
10. Upcycle and uplift an accent table
For a modern twist that upcycles as well as uplifts, add hairpin legs to trunks to create tables or replace the original feet to bring some height to low cabinets.
Get the 2-Rod Design, Set of 4, Hairpin Legs at DIY Hairpin Legs for $33.99
11. Add an area rug
Area rugs can make a room whatever you want it to be—chic ‘70s shag, cozy faux fur, an abstract gabbeh, or rustic jute, to name a few. Shop around for a less expensive version, so you can add the perfect floor covering without breaking the bank.
- Get the Braided Jute Round Rug at Rugs.com for $56
- Get the Hudson Stripe Black Rug from Ruggable for $199
12. Sneak in wallpaper flourishes
Add peel-and-stick wallpaper to sneaky places, such as the backs of bookcases or closets, or along the doors of glass cabinets. Go for bold or cheeky patterns or even lavish textures.
- Get the Indigo Crossweave String Peel and Stick Wallpaper at Wallpops for $74.99
- Get the Garden Party Wallpaper at Rifle Paper Co. for $110
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.