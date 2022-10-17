We tried Hayneedle—here's why the Walmart home décor brand surprised us

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Whether the challenge is high price tags, searching multiple stores for the right mix of items, or long wait times for arrivals of your precious pieces, the task of furnishing and décorating your home can be daunting. So, when there’s one site that has basically everything we could need, we have no choice but to wonder, could this be the end to all that décor drama?

To get a feel for how my home could benefit from Hayneedle’s huge inventory, I shopped a variety of item categories: Rugs, furniture, décor, and linens. I settled on the Anji Mountain Zatar Ribbed Loop Pile Wool and Jute Area Rug and the Kinfine USA Large Round Button Tufted Storage Ottoman for my living room.

I also decided to check out the Ming Aralia Executive Silk Tree to spruce up my décor, and the Linum Home Textiles Herringbone 6 Piece Towel Set for my bathroom.

Here's my review of Hayneedle.

What is Hayneedle?

Hayneedle is an online furniture retailer under Walmart’s umbrella of companies. Hayneedle offers home products like outdoor rain barrels, indoor glass vases, couches, comforters, and more. You could call it a one-stop shop for all your home furnishing needs, as large (hello, dining room sets) or as small (looking at you, stemware) as you please. However, Hayneedle does not sell appliances.

What we like

The shipping is free

Credit: Reviewed / Cheryl Fenton The Ming Aralia Executive Silk Tree looks like the real deal.

Hayneedle’s raison d'être is to be the one place you can furnish your home from top to bottom at low prices and high quality. After receiving all of the items (in a timely fashion from when ordered, I might add), mission accomplished. Also, you had me at free shipping on everything.

The products are stylish and offer good value

Each item I purchased had small touches that pushed it into the “high end” category without a price tag to follow.

The ottoman was a thick crushed velvet fabric that was crushing the décor scene in a rich blue color. The curve of its wooden legs (which were the only assembly required) also gave a bit of luxe for the reasonable price.

The silk tree’s trunk is crafted with real wood and spots of moss, so despite its faux status, it felt and looked absolutely natural. Its ferny, feathery leaves drooped from graceful narrow branches in such a way that it challenged even my green thumb friends from afar.

When it came time to unroll the jute rug, I was pleasantly surprised at how thick the weaves were and the softness felt great under foot.

The towel set included more towels than I’ve seen for that price range, and the herringbone textured pattern was an elegant alternative to just a plain ol' towel.

Everything is well-constructed for long term use

Beyond these extras, the basic craftsmanship of the items really stands out.

The towels, although not the softest I have ever felt, surprised me with fabric so thick I can see them in my bathroom rotation for years to come.

For the ottoman, while I believe the unattached weighted top was a misstep in design (a hinge would have been preferable) overall it was incredibly sturdy and the thick fabric with strong stitching will clearly withstand wear and tear.

What we don't like

You may need to spend a little more on extra décor pieces to get the right look

Credit: Reviewed / Cheryl Fenton The jute area rug requires a pad to keep from slipping.

While the items I chose were definitely great quality at lower prices than alternative stores, a few of them required add-on purchases to complete their look. The faux tree needed a decorative pot (unless plastic basic black is your thing), and the rug required a pad or it’s ridiculously slippery (don’t ask how I know). While these extra purchases weren’t dealbreakers, they’re something to consider when budgeting for a décor upgrade.

The prices were up and down as to whether they were the best out there, so do a little research on each item. I did find the towels were less expensive on Amazon, but the tree was significantly cheaper on Hayneedle than other sites. Also while you may return most eligible items up to 30 days from the date of delivery, it could cost you based on the reason you’re returning it.

Should you buy home décor from Hayneedle?

Yes, the prices are low and the quality is high.

Hayneedle is a fantastic way to get items for your home with comparatively low prices and high quality. I was honestly shocked as to the expanse of its inventory, so you could fill your home top to bottom. You might say, finding that perfect home décor piece is no longer as hard as finding a needle in a haystack.

