Your dog will love this heated bed—and it’s only $20

I am what you would call a dog mom. I have two dogs, a Yorkie named Maggie and a Chihuahua named Zoey. They’re 8 and 6 respectively, and they’re my children. Like every other parent, I’m always trying to find the best things for my kids—especially if they’re suffering.

My little chihuahua, Zoey, is always freezing. It’s a quality of the breed, but she’s constantly shaking. She buries herself under sheets or blankets whenever she can. But, like the princess she is, Zoey has allergies to fuzzy material—which a lot of blankets and beds are made of. This can cause a problem because regular sheets and blankets of lighter material dont keep her warm enough.

In comes K&H Pet Products with this magnificent idea—a pet bed that’s self-warming and machine-washable and only $20 on Amazon. I bought it almost immediately to help Zoey keep warm this winter.

How does a self-warming pet bed work?

Credit: Reviewed / Melissa Rorech

I was dubious at first—How could a bed get warm without needing to be microwaved or plugged in? K&H claims to have perfected self-warming with a unique two-layer fabric that radiates heat back to your pet. The first layer, made of soft micro fleece, works as insulation to capture heat, while the second layer, made of Polyfil from recycled bottles, reflects the heat back to the source (i.e. your pet).

The bed comes in three sizes and is lined with a soft micro fleece and filled with cozy recycled material. The bottom of the bed has a non-slip lining to prevent movement on hardwood floors, and elevated sides to create a sense of security. But would all of this actually keep my little pup warm?

Putting the heated bed to the test

Credit: Reviewed / Melissa Rorech

I noticed that when I put Zoey in the bed, after just a few minutes, I could feel heat radiating from underneath her. Most beds feel slightly warm if you stick your hand on the area where your pet has been lying, but this felt warmer than normal—similar to a heating pad. Not too hot that it’d burn her, but like a nice cozy fireplace under her butt. Zoey loved the bed immediately. I plopped her in there and she wouldn’t leave for days.

Unfortunately, Maggie peed in the bed not long after we bought it. We were worried it’d be ruined, smelling like dog pee forever, but washing the entire bed was super easy. We threw it in the washer on a gentle cycle with cold water, and tossed it in the dryer on the no-heat setting it looks and works exactly as it did pre-pee. If you forget and put it in the dryer with heat, it may alter the stuffing, so line-drying is recommended.

Is a heated pet bed worth it?

Credit: Reviewed / Melissa Rorech

The bed itself was fantastic. We have about five dog beds in our house and Zoey has consistently preferred this one over all others. Even after a few days, Maggie began to love it too: I find them pushing each other over so that they can both fit in the bed.

However, Zoey still liked to wrap herself up in sheets and blankets while in the heated bed. At first, we were concerned she might actually overheat, but she seems to be happy and perfectly toasty—that being said, the heated bed probably isn’t quite warm enough to warm her up on its own. While it definitely helps, it’s not a cure-all.

Still, this is actually the best purchase I’ve made in a while. I would absolutely recommend this bed to anyone with a shivery dog, especially pups who don’t have a ton of fur or live in colder areas (or both, like Zoey)—I’m already planning to purchase more of these beds as gifts.