5 expert ways to keep squirrels and critters out of your attic

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

While we love to see the great outdoors being, well, great, there are those moments when our two worlds collide a little more than we bargained for. Yes, bats eat mosquitoes and squirrels are cute while scampering across the yard, but these critters (and others) aren’t so welcome inside your home.

Tom Murray, the co-owner of North East Wildlife Management, a Canton, Mass., wildlife company, explains, “Most people don’t realize how much damage animals can do houses. The effects of unwanted animals on your home can be devastating on your family’s health and the structure of your house. [It can] compromise your electrical wiring and cause unwanted expenses.”

Squirrels can even block soffit vents, resulting in ice dams that damage your home.

We asked Murray how to get rid of squirrels, bats, and other critters in your attic. Here’s what he recommends, in five easy steps.

1. Check the trees near your house

The spring through fall seasons are frolic time for squirrels. But once the temps drop, the chances of them looking for shelter go up.

“Squirrels store food in attics in the winter and breed in the spring. Then they vacate in the summer,” explains Murray, adding that bats and squirrels actually take turns in homes, with bats moving out in the summer and their scent attracting the squirrels.

When it comes to how to get rid of squirrels, it’s suggested that you trim your property’s tree limbs to no closer than six to eight feet from the house.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Inspect the house for entry points

Credit: Reviewed / Getty Images / Steven White Go up and check for any hidden holes around the walls and ceilings.

You might think these critters need a ton of space to squeeze inside. That couldn’t be further from the truth for these contortionists, as some bats and squirrels need only a dime-sized hole to enter your space.

To check your home’s integrity, take a simple walk around its exterior each season for a [quick inspection of common entry points, including the roof, soffits, dormers, fascia, and air vents.

While squirrels don’t necessarily have a preference to access points, according to Murray, bats cozy up to one side in particular. “Bats like to get in the west side of structures,” he explains of this area that requires a little more sleuthing on your part. “They’re nocturnal, so when the sun comes up, it warms up the west side for when they leave at dusk.”

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Seal up cracks and holes

Credit: Reviewed / Getty Images / lillitve You don't ever wanna look up and see this, right?

If you're wondering how to get rid of squirrels and other critters, not only should obvious cracks, holes, and gaps between architectural elements be on your fix-it list, but you should look also for torn screens and loose boards.

“Procrastination of maintenance is the biggest issue,” warns Murray. “Make sure your gable vents are screened, there aren’t any gaps in your ridge vent material, and that your soffits have no rotten holes.”

Repair or replace torn vent and screens, and fill holes and cracks with caulk or expanding foam. To cover larger openings, utilize metal screens or flashing (also handy against the chewing nature of some pests).

When it comes to the backyard battle between man and beast, something doesn’t have to be broken to need fixing. “Some of the brand new houses have such architectural details in the trims and facia boards, and that’s what keeps us in business,” he jokes.



ADVERTISEMENT

Sign up for our newsletter. Get the best deals and the best advice dropped right in your inbox.

4. Check in on your chimney

Credit: Reviewed / Getty Images / toddmedia Other possible areas of ventilation should also be inspected.

Chimney's are another easy entry point for critters, so make sure you maintain your fireplace or wood stove properly.

“Chimneys are a big thing,” says Murray, noting the issue is a quick-fix with the installation of a chimney cap. “Also check for gaps in the flashing at the chimney base,” he adds. “And close your fireplace dampers.”

5. Look for rotting around portable AC units

Credit: Reviewed / Getty Images / Akchamczuk Doesn't matter how high up it is, any creature will be determined enough to reach and squeeze through any hard-to-reach gaps.

While they’re temporary, portable air conditioning unit can cause a not-so temporary issue if a bat, squirrel, or other animal squeezes into your home through any open spaces.

“Make sure you have the right foam closing all the gaps,” he suggests to prevent this from happening.

While completing simple repairs and sealing potential entrances will help prevent unwanted guests from entering your home, it’s possible your efforts might not work. If you do find evidence that suggests you have a new tenant (droppings, gnawed wires, etc.), contact a licensed wildlife company (in some cases, it’s illegal to vacate certain pests yourself) to help with the issue at hand.

ADVERTISEMENT

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.