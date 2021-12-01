Hoop wreaths are in this holiday—here's how to make one

It’s time for the classic evergreen wreath to step aside and make room for the modern hoop wreath. Embracing simple and clean lines, the hoop wreath is a minimalist take on the traditional evergreen Christmas wreath. As the name implies, the base of a hoop wreath is a lovely wooden or metal hoop that has florals attached to half of the hoop leaving the other half unembellished.

There are many reasons to love a hoop wreath, but one of the best reasons is because of its everlasting quality. Many hoop wreaths come with artificial or dried florals so they can last beyond the holidays and on through the winter.

Of course, you can buy pre-made hoop wreaths at popular retailers like Pottery Barn, West Elm, and Etsy, but they will cost you a pretty penny. You can go for a new evergreen look, a eucalyptus-based styling, a beaded hoop, or a decorative holiday hoop wreath decked out with pine cones and bells.

However, if you’d rather get crafting this year, a hoop wreath is simple and fun to make yourself. Plus, you can do it for under $25.

Here’s how to make a hoop wreath

Credit: Getty Images / Bogdan Kurylo If you’re looking to get crafting this year, a hoop wreath is simple and fun to make yourself.

What you’ll need

How to make it

Procure a hoop as your base. There are great metal rings available in all shapes and sizes. The most traditional hoops are brass or gold, but silver hoops are also available.

Before you even gather your florals, you’ll need something to secure them to the hoop. [Floral wire] is a great option because it’s bendable and sturdy. You can use it to tie together bundles of stems and then secure your desired design to the hoop. If you haven’t used floral wire before, it’s straightforward and just requires a good pair of wire cutters.

Now it’s time to get to the fun part: designing your hoop wreath. Pick your favorite florals. You can go super natural with fresh or dried greenery, or you can go the faux route, which will keep your design looking fresh for as long as you want to have it on display.

Some classic bases to hoop rings include pine boughs or eucalyptus. Dried pampas grass makes a lovely and trendy neutral addition, not to mention it adds some texture to your wreath. You can bring together all your pieces with some accoutrements like pine cones. If you prefer flowers over greenery, then camellia flowers are a crispy winter floral that will brighten up your wreath.

Once you’ve secured your design to the hoop with the floral wire by placing the florals against the hoop and then wrapping floral wire around both the hoop and floral stems until they are securely together, it’s time to hang it up using a specific hook made for wreaths. Or, just loop a ribbon around the hoop so it can hang from whatever hook you already have in your own place.

