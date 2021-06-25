15 highly rated reading lamps for aging eyes

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Weakening eyesight is one of the most frustrating parts of aging. Whether reading (with your favorite glasses, of course), engaging in a fun hobby, or doing detailed repairs, the right lamp can make all the difference.

Having a lamp that offers adjustable color and brightness is a plus. You may not need as bright a light for reading as you do for detailed work, for example. Color temperature is also a factor. You can check out this guide to light bulbs for all the details, but most adjustable lamps offer between 3000K and 6000K—the lower the number the warmer the light, the higher the number the brighter the light. For reading, a brightness level of 4000K is often sufficient, while 5000K-6000K is usually best for detail work like sewing or model making. For many people, a magnifying light can also be helpful.

The variety of lamps on the market can be overwhelming, so we’ve done the research for you. Here are 15 highly rated options.

1. Verilux SmartLight LED Floor Lamp

Credit: Verilux The SmartLight remembers the last setting you used.

The SmartLight illustrates why Verilux is a long-time leader in full-spectrum lighting technology. The lamp replicates natural sunlight, offering three color temperature modes: 3000K, 4000K, and 5000K. For each color mode there are five light intensity levels so you can adjust to the setting that works best for you by simply pressing a switch located halfway up the lamp pole. The SmartLight remembers the last setting you used so you don’t need to reset it every time you turn on the lamp.

ADVERTISEMENT

It also uses an Optix lens that reduces glare and helps avoid eyestrain. The lamp pivots up and down and tilts so you can direct the light exactly where you need it. The SmartLight is available in white or graphite.

Get the Verilux SmartLight LED Floor Lamp at Target for $79.95

2. TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp

Credit: TaoTronics This reading lamp also has a USB port.

With five color modes ranging from 2700K to 6000K and seven light intensity levels, the TaoTronics lamp offers one of the most accurate sunlight replications available on the market.

The color and brightness settings are adjusted by sliding your finger over the touch panel located on the base of the lamp. The lamp head can be rotated 90 degrees to the left or right and 135 degrees up and down, and the lamp stem can be swiveled 45 degrees each way.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lamp also features a USB port and comes in black or white or in black or white wood grain. (The wood grain is priced slightly higher.)

Get the TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp at TaoTronics for $39.99

3. Vekkia LuminoLite Rechargeable Book Light

Credit: Vekkia Add a pop of color and light.

If you like to read yourself to sleep and don’t want to disturb your partner, this clip-on book light may be just the thing. It offers three color modes (3000K, 4200K, and 6500K) and three light-intensity levels (30%, 50%, and 100%).

A long press on the lamp switch controls the color temperature, while a short press controls the brightness. It uses a SMD LED bulb which allows for a higher light output with lower energy consumption than an ordinary LED bulb.

When the lamp is set to the 6500K level, the book light illuminates two pages of any size book. The rechargeable lithium battery provides 60 hours reading time at the lowest brightness setting and can be charged using any USB device. The neck is flexible and can be adjusted 360 degrees. The lamp weighs just 2.15 ounces and comes in turquoise, red, black, and iron.

Get the Vekkia LuminoLite Rechargeable Book Light at Amazon for $14.99

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Glocusent LED Neck Reading Light

Credit: Glocusent Reading lamps: the newest fashion accessory.

A neck light is a portable, hands-free option for reading, making repairs, knitting, or other tasks. The Glocusent neck light is ergonomically designed to fit comfortably around the neck and has a blue-light filter to prevent eye strain.

The device features three color modes (3000K, 4000K, and 6000K) and six brightness levels. Each lamp head contains a brightness switch on the top and a color-temperature switch on the bottom, so using two fingers you can simultaneously select the perfect setting for your task.

The supple arms can be adjusted to direct the beams where needed. The light operates on a rechargeable built-in lithium ion battery and plugs into a USB Type-C charger. At the general reading level, the light should work for approximately 80 hours before having to be recharged. It comes in gray, blue, and pink.

Get the Glocusent LED Neck Reading Light at Amazon for $19.99

ADVERTISEMENT

5. MagniPros 3X Large Ultra Bright LED Page Magnifier

Credit: MagniPros This page magnifier helps you find the finer points.

Even with glasses, you may need extra help making out the words or doing fine craft work. That’s where a magnifying light comes in.

The MagniPros magnifier is a handheld, AAA battery-powered device that is ergonomically designed to be held comfortably in the hand. Simply hold the magnifier over the area you want to read and the light is directed there. It features a large viewing area of 7 by 4.5 inches and uses 12 SMD LED lights, which should last up to 100,000 hours, and magnifies up to 300%.

It includes a dimmable switch to adjust the lighting from 0 to 720 lumens. With the three batteries installed the MagniPros magnifier weighs less than 6 ounces so you can take it with you wherever you go. It can also be used as a flashlight.

Get the MagniPros 3X Large Ultra Bright LED Page Magnifier at Amazon for $20.95

6. Brightech LightView PRO 2-in-1 Magnifying Lamp

Credit: Brightech This dimmable lamp adjusts from a floor to desk lamp.

With the Brightech LightView PRO, you get two lamps in one. It converts from a floor lamp to a desk lamp so you can use it either standing or sitting. It ranges in height from 24 inches as a desk lamp to 47 inches as a floor lamp and has a maximum outward reach of 29 inches.

ADVERTISEMENT

The LightView magnifies 225% and has a 5.5-inch by 4-inch lens made of sturdy, heat- and scratch-resistant 3-diopter glass. The light is dimmable and has a color temperature range of 3000K to 6000K, adjustable by tapping on the touch-sensitive arrows on top of the lamp. The 9W LED bulb should last up to 100,000 hours at the lowest setting.

Get the Brightech LightView PRO 2-in-1 Magnifying Lamp at Houzz for $110

7. Daylight Focused Beam Natural Light Floor Lamp

Credit: SharperImage Adjust the beam to fit your needs.

The beam of this sleek, minimalist floor lamp can be adjusted from 31 inches down to 3 inches, allowing you to shine the light where needed, not to mention that the 15.5-inch-long gooseneck is adjustable, too.

The 5W LED bulb emits a bright light with a color temperature of 5000K to 5500K. The pole and base are made of steel and the anodized aluminum shade is available in gold, nickel, or black finish.

Get the Daylight Focused Beam Natural Light Floor Lamp at Sharper Image for $159.99

8. Deacon Bronze Gooseneck Desk Lamp with USB Port and Outlet

Credit: Possini Euro Design Add a touch of class and elegance.

If traditional is your style, this dual-purpose lamp adds a warm touch to any room while offering both ambient and focused lighting. The shaded lamp uses two 60-watt standard bulbs, while the adjustable gooseneck arm uses a 5W LED bulb for reading or working.

The lamp and the gooseneck arm can be turned on and off separately using the individual rocker switches. The lamp includes a USB port and electrical outlet and comes in a bronze finish and sports an oatmeal-colored linen shade.

Get the Deacon Bronze Gooseneck Desk Lamp with USB Port and Outlet at Lamps Plus for $179.99

9. Lavish Home Natural Sunlight Desk Lamp with Dimmer

Credit: Lavish Home Sometimes the basic choice is the best fit.

If you’re looking for a basic reading lamp, look no further. Avoid eye strain with this lamp that emits light that closely resembles natural daylight. This 26-inch-high lamp has an adjustable gooseneck head, four brightness settings, and a simple on/off switch.

Get the Lavish Home Natural Sunlight Desk Lamp With Dimmer at The Home Depot for $39.15

10. Afrog Multifunctional LED Desk Lamp

Credit: Afrog This light includes a 30-minute/60-minute auto off timer.

Do you wake in the morning to find you’ve left the light on all night? With the Afrog Multifunctional LED Desk Lamp you never have to worry about wasting electricity again. The light includes a 30-minute/60-minute auto off timer.

It also offers five color modes and five brightness levels as well as a wireless charger and a USB charging port on the lamp base.

Get the AFROG Multifunctional LED Desk Lamp at Amazon for $29.99

11. LePower LED Clip Light

Credit: LePower Clip this lamp on to any surface.

This small but mighty light offers two color temperature modes (warm and white) and two brightness levels (dim and bright). The lamp is almost 20 inches tall, weighs just over a pound, and can be rotated 360 degrees, making it easy to transport. Its sturdy clip allows it to be used on headboards, tables, and desks, or clipped to your computer.

Get the LePower LED Clip Light at Amazon for $15.99

12. Ledgle LED Touch Lamp

Credit: Ledgle This reading lamp has an alarm clock built-in!

The Ledgle LED Touch Lamp works well as a bedside lamp. It offers three lighting modes from 2800K to 5500K and five brightness levels. It also features an LCD touch display showing the room temperature, time, and month and day. It also has an alarm clock and a sleep mode. This space-saving lamp can be folded flat for easy mobility or storage, and it comes in blue/black or white.

Get the Ledgle Touch Lamp at Amazon for $31.99

13. OttLite Emerge LED Desk Lamp

Credit: OttLite This lamp features three color temperature modes.

Featuring OttLite’s ClearSun technology, which produces a light that closely resembles natural sunlight, this lamp features three color temperature modes and three brightness settings, all controlled via a touch-sensitive switch on the lamp’s base.

The height of the light is adjustable from 11 to 23 inches with two points of articulation—one at the base and one where the lamp head meets the lamp pole. The lamp can be folded closed when not in use and includes a USB charger port for charging phones, tablets, and more.

Get the OttLite Emerge LED Desk Lamp at Bed, Bath & Beyond for $69.99

14. Dodocool Floor Lamp With Remote and Touch Control

Credit: Dodocool This floor lamp is controlled by a remote.

The Dodocool floor lamp features four color temperature modes (from 3000K to 5500K) and brightness levels of 10% to 100%. Dodocool’s Stepless technology allows you to seamlessly adjust both the color and light intensity, so you can find the perfect light for the task at hand.

There are two options for setting the light: by touch control or by remote control. Using the touch control, you press and hold the button to gradually brighten the light, and press and hold again to dim it. You can also dim or brighten the lights using the remote control, which can be operated from up to 36 feet away. The remote offers the additional option of six different customizable activity modes, which automatically adjust the color temperature and brightness for reading, leisure, and office.

It even includes a gaming mode and a breastfeeding mode, great options for when the grandchildren visit. The Dodocool floor lamp also has a one-hour timer and a nightlight.

Get the Dodocool Floor Lamp with Remote and Touch Control at Amazon for $37.99

15. Miroco LED Floor Lamp

Credit: Miroco One of this lamp's 15 settings is bound to become your go-to.

This versatile lamp has 15 different lighting settings so you’re sure to find the right option whether you’re reading, sewing, model-making, or just relaxing. Its three color temperature mode settings are 2800-3000K, 4000-4600K, and 5000K-5500K, and its five brightness levels range from 20% to 100% and are adjusted using a simple, four-button manual switch.

The lamp is made of removable aluminum rods and can be adjusted from 48 to 55 inches in height. You can also adjust the direction of the light by twisting the gooseneck or tilting the light head. The Miroco LED floor lamp also includes a one-hour timer.

Get the Miroco LED Floor Lamp at Amazon for $99.99

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.