This plant subscription makes me feel like I have a green thumb

Jealousy isn’t a good look on anybody, but dishonesty isn’t a great vibe either. So, in the spirit of being honest, I will confess that I have a major jealousy issue when it comes to people with a green thumb. I love everything that live plants offer—cleaner air, a peaceful environment, and a punch of color for an otherwise drab room.

But when I enter a room that is filled with lush greenery, I get a feeling of one-part delight and an equal-part envy. I have always wanted to be one of those plant people, but every time I try to become a plant-mom, my new “baby” dies before I know it. I like to think that the lack of success is a result of me loving my plants too much and I overwater/over-sun/over-love them literally to death.

When I came across Horti, I found that the messaging really spoke to me. An indoor plant subscription service designed to build confidence in plant care? I’m in! Since my confidence in plant care has been crushed over and over again, I felt like I was the perfect candidate for this service. I decided to give it a shot.

ADVERTISEMENT

How Horti works

Credit: Horti Horti shipments include all the plants, dirt, and pots you need, plus instructions to get you started.

As a clueless wannabe plant-person, I don’t have the faintest idea of what to choose when it comes to indoor plants. I usually go by whichever is the prettiest, but have learned quickly that looks don’t equal longevity. Horti classifies plants based on whether you need one to be pet-friendly, simple for a novice to care for, or otherwise. Once you place an order, you receive your new plant and the supplies required to make it thrive at home right at your doorstep.

Horti sends you one plant per month. It starts with a plant that is hardest to kill (snake plant), and then it slowly introduces you to more challenging varieties. Each plant comes with an instruction sheet that is pretty beginner-proof (with pictures!), and the company even offers 1:1 support if you get into a plant-growing pickle.

For $25 per month, the plant comes with a pot and saucer, as well as extra dirt for planting. However, you can opt to forgo the terracotta planter and receive your plant “naked” for a lower fee. Once you plant your new houseplant, you simply follow the instructions and watch it grow and thrive.

ADVERTISEMENT

What I like about Horti

Credit: Horti A Horti subscription includes terracotta pots hand-dipped with different paint colors.

I love how Horti takes the stress out of caring for a plant. I have found that people who naturally have a green thumb can’t always appreciate how little brown-thumbers like myself know—things as basic as taking the plant out of the plastic grow pot before putting it in the planter is not common knowledge for some of us. Horti gives detailed directions that anyone can follow.

I also love how the pots that Horti provides are simple terracotta pots with a hand-dipped paint design. And as planting skills mature, it introduces new plants to the subscription that are potted in corresponding colored pots, a bit like karate belts. The colors on the pots are a playful way they measure the new knowledge and techniques you develop as you grow with them. Consider them like little trophies that blend in with your decor.

What I don’t love

While I’m beaming with pride over the fact that nobody has died on my watch yet, I do wish that Horti offered other live botanicals other than green plants. I would like to mix it up with some flowering plants, but that is not available through this service.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, one part of the first shipment initially stumped me—I did not see extra dirt to use for the planting. Rather, I saw a small brown disk. Since I was aiming to follow directions as closely s possible, I was trying my hardest to find extra dirt in my kit. Finally, I realized that the disk is a fancy way that the company delivers the dirt, and once water is added, the soil expands and becomes usable. It was a “duh” moment for me, but it was a bit frustrating to not know right away.

Is Horti worth it?

Credit: Horti Orders include a terracotta pot, but you can save some money to get the plant without it.

Yes. Following the steps and tips included in my Horti delivery, I confidently planted my new plant in a pot and made its new home cozy and appropriate, and I learned the simple steps for caring for a live plant that are not intuitive to everybody. I am now a proud plant mom myself and am enjoying watching my growing plant family grow and thrive. There is hope for us non-plant people after all.

Caring for my new additions has been a welcome activity during this tremulous year. And if you want to give the gift of Horti over the holiday season, this bundle includes one live plant along with some Sunwink beverages. Happy planting!

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.