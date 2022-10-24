DIY floating candles for Halloween, Harry Potter style

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

When the giant wooden doors open to the dining room at Hogwarts, our jaw drops every time at the floating candles hanging overhead. While you can’t drop yourself into a Harry Potter movie, you can bring some of the magic to your Halloween décor. This year we’re summoning up the magic with DIY floating candles for Halloween.

While they look totally whimsical, floating candles are super easy to DIY. They can go anywhere in your home as long as you have a sturdy ceiling. You can create a festive scene look over the mantle or the dinner table.

Here’s how to DIY floating candles, Harry Potter style, for Halloween.

How to DIY floating candles

What you'll need

1. Place your Command hooks

The first thing you’ll need to decide is where to hang your candles. Place your hooks on the ceiling following the instructions on the package.

When placing the hooks, you’ll want to make sure the candles have different depths to create the floating illusions. To do so avoid putting all the hooks in a straight line.

2. Prepare your candles

Unfortunately using real candles in this display is a major fire hazard. Luckily, you can find taper candles with a faux-flame. Go for ones that are remote controlled since turning them on and off manually will be a total pain when they’re hanging up high.

To hang the candles, wrap fishing wire around the center of the candles, knotting them tightly and leaving a long tail of string from which the candles will attach to the Command hooks. If the fishing wire slips around the candle, use some clear tape to help secure it.

3. Hang the candles

To hang the candles, tie the long end of the fishing wire to the hooks. Just like you’ll want to stagger the depths of the candles, you’ll also want to vary the heights at which they hang.

If the string is slipping off of the hooks, secure the wire to the strip with a piece of tape.

Once you have all of your candles hung, use their included remote to light up your space for a magical touch this Halloween.

