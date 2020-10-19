How to give Walmart+ as a gift

What do you get for that hard-to-buy-for family member or friend this holiday—the one who says they don’t need anything? Walmart+ arrived in September, and it might just be the perfect gift, especially for somebody who dreads going to the grocery store.

With Walmart+, they’ll get all the food and household essentials they need brought right to their door, often within hours of placing the order. A membership could save them time, money, and—while the COVID-19 pandemic remains a threat—peace of mind, as well.

How do you gift a Walmart+ subscription?

Credit: Walmart Walmart Plus makes a great gift option this year.

At the moment, there’s no official, straightforward method to gift someone a Walmart+ membership directly. But Walmart offers one elegant way to give a loved one the gift of a subscription—you'll need to walk your giftee through it, but for now, this is the best solution we’ve come up with.

Navigate to the Walmart+ home page and sign up for the free 15-day trial. Be sure to use your giftee's address to make sure they're eligible for unlimited deliveries! You can choose to pay for a full year up front, allowing your giftee to use the service for a full 12 months before they need to re-subscribe. The year-long membership costs $98, while the month-by-month membership costs $12.95. Once you've selected your frequency and entered your payment details, you'll have access to all of the benefits Walmart+ has to offer.

When you've presented your gift, you can go to your account settings and start adjusting them with your giftee. You can change the name, email address, and phone number on file to match their own. And don't forget to change the billing information—if you've prepaid for a year, you can change it immediately. But if you're paying monthly, switch it over once your giftee wants to start paying for themselves.

Can you buy a gift card or gift certificate for Walmart+?

Only credit and debit cards can be used to pay for a Walmart+ membership, at least for the time being, so typical Visa gift cards, Walmart gift cards, and the like won’t work here. As long as Walmart’s not offering any means to gift a subscription, signing up on your giftee's behalf is likely to remain the best solution (outside of cash).

What do you get with a Walmart+ subscription?

Credit: Reviewed / Naidin Concul Ticas

Before you make a decision, head to the Walmart website and, if you have it, run your family member’s address through the first step of the signup process to see what benefits are offered to members in their area. (You’ll want to be logged out of your Walmart account before you start.)

Ideally, you want to make sure your friend or loved one will get all three perks. The first of these, and most important, is free unlimited delivery on orders over $35. About 5,000 stores do delivery nationwide, with 2,700 of those offering same-day service. This is the number-one reason to subscribe.

Walmart+ members are also eligible for member pricing on fuel—five cents off every gallon at Walmart, Murphy USA, and Murphy Express gas stations. Eventually, Sam’s Club stations will also qualify for the discount. There are about 2,000 participating locations nationwide.

The third big benefit of a Walmart+ subscription is the scan-and-go feature unlocked through the Walmart mobile app. With this, in-store shopping is safer and more convenient than ever before. Like wearing a mask, “touch-free” checkout is a safer, smarter way to shop during a pandemic.

