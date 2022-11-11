8 common mistakes you’re making with your houseplants

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

While they won't purify your air, houseplants are a great way to bring life into your spaces, whether it be a single potted plant on your shelf or a room full of foliage. But, when it comes to how to care for indoor plants, it can be easier said than done. Maybe you’re one of those plant parents, no matter what you do, can’t seem to keep your greenery lively and fresh.

To help you learn how to care for indoor plants, we’ve rounded up common mistakes people make with their houseplants—and what you can do instead.

Enroll in Home Ec. Sign up for our newsletter for a full course in homeownership.

Fall is here, let's get cozy. We're giving away a Solo Stove Bonfire with a stand. Enter to win between now and Nov. 18, 2022.

1. Overwatering plants

Credit: Reviewed / apine Don't second guess if you're plants are getting enough water again with the Apine soil moisture meter.

One of the top mistakes people make with their houseplants is overwatering, which can mean giving too much water at one time or watering too frequently. Either type of over-watering can impact a plant’s health and lead to issues like yellowing leaves, root rot, and soggy soil. In some conditions, over-watering may also lead to mold or bug infestations.

It’s in your best interest to only water plants as much as they need, and that amount differs for different plant species. When you buy a plant, ask the seller how often to water it or do some quick research. Typically, once a week or once every other week is often enough for most indoor houseplants.

A soil moisture meter, like this one from Alpine, is a handy garden tool that can help you determine whether or not your soil is overly saturated.

$13 at Amazon

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Under watering plants

Credit: Reviewed / Sinoay This bottle provide a fine mist spray to deliver a hydrating stream.

Similar to overwatering plants, many people under-water their plants. This habit can be out of neglect or a lack of understanding what a certain plant needs. Under watering plants leads to brown edges of leaves, wilting, or slow growth.

It can be difficult to notice if you’re under watering, but a telltale sign is if the water runs right through your plant and out the bottom within seconds when you do water; this is showing you that the plant and its roots isn’t absorbing the water and should be watered more often.

If you want to take better care of indoor plants, make a list of plants that need water each week and which ones are biweekly, and get a watering can, like the chic and stainless steel Remiawy Watering Can. This applies to succulents, too!

ADVERTISEMENT

Make sure to fully water your succulents or even dunk them in a bowl of water when it’s watering day; they’ll dry out over time and you’ll see great growth! Alternatively, a plant mister like the Sinoay Clear Plant Mister can help give plants like succulents the right amount of water.

$24 at Amazon

$6 at Amazon

3. Repotting plants at the wrong times

Credit: Reviewed / Getty Images / Iryna Imago The reality is, your potted friend may have outgrown its first home.

Repotting plants is key to helping them grow larger or taller, but it’s important to repot at certain times.

If you notice a plant hasn’t grown in months or you know the roots may be too long or large for the current pot, it’s probably time to refresh the soil, tousle the roots, and move your plant into a larger pot. However, you don’t want to repot more than once or twice a year.

When it’s time to repot, make sure to mix new soil (and compost if you have it) into the existing soil to replenish nutrients.

Choose a pot an inch or two larger in diameter than the current pot to give the plant room to grow without shocking it. If possible, try to do your repotting on a warm day so you don’t have to worry about freezing temperatures shocking any plant, even if you plan to repot indoors.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Not treating bugs or other infestations

Credit: Reviewed / Bonide Pesky insects can really stifle growth.

It can be tempting to toss a whole plant in the trash if you notice any infestations. Common indoor plant pest problems include aphids, gnats, scales, white mold, and mealybugs.

These problems are generally exacerbated by over-watering and locations with little airflow. If you have a plant that needs some attention in this regard, keep it away from other plants to prevent the pests from spreading.

Treating plant pests is much easier than you think though. First, identify the pest you’re facing and research the best type of treatment. You can always cut away a leaf or branch to save the rest of the plant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bonide Neem Oil will also be valuable because it can help rid many types of infestations and doesn’t cause harm, so you can spray it liberally without killing the healthy part of your plants.

$10.97 at Amazon

5. Not using pots with drainage

Credit: Reviewed / HBServices USA This self-watering pot comes in four different colors to match your home's existing dècor.

Some indoor plant problems are caused by the pot the plant is in, making it difficult to determine the root of the issue. Pots with drainage holes or saucers are superior because they allow water to drain from the pot instead of creating swampy conditions.

They naturally work to prevent root rot and over-watering problems. Clay pots, like the common terra cotta styles, also draw some water out from the plant if there is an excess.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aim to repot your house plants in pots with drainage when possible. If you’re set on a pot without any holes or saucer, add some small rocks or pebbles at the very bottom of the soil to help create a boundary between the water that descends and the roots of your plant. Options like this 8-inch self-watering pot on Amazon and the minimal Hyde Planter from The Sill.

$14.97 at Amazon

$48 at The Sill

6. Leaving pots in the same spot

Credit: Reviewed / Bosmere On the days that your plant needs to follow the sunlight, use this Bosmere Plant Caddy to move freely around your home.

How often do you move your plants? Do you turn them or swap them around your home?

External factors like air conditioning or heat vents, sunlight, and humidity levels can impact the health of your plant. For example, a plant you keep on your porch in the summer may also fare well in your bathroom because of the steam and humidity from the shower.

Try to move your plants around throughout the year. If a plant is growing well and is healthy, keep it where it is, but remember to turn it each time you water so it grows evenly in all directions. To make large or heavy plants easier to move, consider a wheeled plant caddy like the Bosmere Plant Caddy.

For plants that are stagnant, try placing them in other places: Closer or farther from a window, farther from a vent, closer to water, even on a higher or lower shelf.

You may be surprised how a new location makes the plant thrive, and give each plant a few weeks in its new spot to acclimate.

$48.06 at Amazon

7. Give them time to change

Credit: Reviewed / Getty Images / Aphap Everything is subject to change–plants included!

Like us, plants are living things and they require time to change. Some people rush to conclusions when a plant looks sad: Underwatering may look like too much sunlight, the wrong type of soil can look like various other problems, and sometimes a thriving plant may not look great. That’s OK.

In order to grow a new branch, a plant may drop a few leaves. Don’t let your plant fool you!

Giving your plants time to adjust to a watering routine, seasonal sunlight changes, new pots and soil, or a new location is imperative. What may look like an unhappy plant could result in flowering blooms, a growth spurt, or an entirely new stem.

If a plant’s condition continues to worsen, step in, but otherwise let it cycle through its growth seasons.

8. Forgetting to check in

When it comes to how to care for indoor houseplants, neglect is one of the main mistakes plant parents make. This comes in the form of inconsistent watering or fertilizing, and it can lead to unhappy plants. Forgetting to turn, repot, or move plants can result in the same way.

Plants want to be cared for, and they respond positively to voices and activity. Talk kindly to your plants as you water them. Dust off their leaves once in a while.

Consider doing a plant audit each month or each season and take note of plants that may need your attention and make a plan to treat pests, repot, or adjust your watering to help them thrive.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.