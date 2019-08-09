This one product is an absolute game changer at the beach

I am a sucker for a good beach day. I grew up along the shoreline of Connecticut where I would go to the beach every day in the summertime. I love to lounge in the sun with a good book or bumping to some country tunes as the waves crash in the background.

I’m someone that prefers to lounge on a towel in the sand, rather than a beach chair (I get a more even tan this way). I love how the sand acts as a comfy, au-naturale mattress of sorts. It molds to the shape of me and makes the perfect seat to nestle in. There’s only one problem with this. Unlike using fancy beach chairs with their towel racks and built-in coolers, there is much more sand involved in my method. Like I said, it’s comfortable. But I could live without sand sticking to my soda cans and getting into the crevices of my phone.

After years and years of going to the beach, I discovered the solution: this beach cup holder. It's now the one thing I cannot go to the beach without.

What is this beach cup holder, and why is it so amazing?

Credit: Amazon/DHgate

It’s so simple and yet it has improved the quality of my beach days tremendously. You just stake it right into the sand and voila! you’re ready to go. It protects my bottles or cans from the sand and has enough storage for a few other small objects, like my phone, sunglasses, and keys. It keeps them from getting sandy and helps me keep better track of them.

Life pro tip: Put your sunscreen in it, too, so that when you see it you’re reminded to reapply. You’ll thank me later.

Here's why you need one for your next beach trip

Credit: DHgate

The beach cup holder is perfect for people who prefer lounging in the sand on a towel or have beach chairs without cup holders attached. It’s also good for more than just the beach. I bring mine camping in case I find dirt that’s soft enough to stake it in.

I was gifted my beach cup holder and honestly thought I would never use it. Turns out, I was very wrong. It ended up being a great gift and I highly recommend giving it to others. It’s fun and comes in many bright colors. It’s also a great conversation starter at the beach and I end up feeling like a cup holder saleswoman with how many “what is that”s and “where’d you get that”s I receive.

Happy beaching!

