Is it better to buy a real or artificial Christmas tree?

By clicking one of our links you're supporting our labs and our independence, as we may earn a small share of revenue. Recommendations are separate from any business incentives.

If you’re just getting a new place, or this is your first holiday out on your own, it’s the perfect time to make a new tradition for yourself. So once you’ve got the perfect Christmas tree stand all picked out, it’s choose which to buy: a real tree or an artificial one?

A common way this question gets framed is in terms of environmental impact. As it turns out, that’s often the wrong focus—which tree you use accounts for less than 0.1% of your annual carbon footprint. There are responsible ways to use either kind of tree (which we’ll get into later), but in reality, whether you choose real, artificial or no tree at all, that environmental aspects are likely less significant than deciding to carpool into work once.

That being said, there are other, more tangible reasons to choose which tree is right for you.

Pros and cons of a real tree

Credit: Getty Images / ClarkAndCompany Real trees are probably the most environmentally friendly and create a more authentic-feeling experience for some, but they come with a lot of hassle.

Pro: Some consider it a more authentic holiday experience

There’s a difference between setting up an artificial facsimile and bringing a living thing into your home that you need to nurture. The Christmas tree is often the centerpiece of the holiday, so the details do matter. Everything from the look and feel to the fresh scent of pine are impossible to replicate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Con: They can be flammable

Part of a pine tree’s iconic scent comes from terpenes, which are inherently flammable. This is doubly true for dried-up trees. This is why forest fires can spread so quickly. Most modern artificial trees are much more fire-resistant.

Con: They’re high maintenance

Unless you want to celebrate Christmas around a brown and blighted husk of a tree, you’ll need to actively care for your new plant friend, whether it’s cut or has roots. With pre-cut trees, the base of the trunk is already dried up and dead—make sure to cut about an inch off the bottom so it can absorb water.

Also, getting a Christmas tree inside your home combines all the skills necessary for moving a full-size couch with the additional anxiety that bumping anything will scatter Yuletide debris across your floor, breadcrumbing its route from your car to your living room. If you manage to install the tree without losing 20% of its needles, it’s a Christmas miracle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those needles shed constantly, even if you’re taking great care of it (and significantly more so if you aren’t). You’ll need to sweep up after it on the daily to prevent build-up of flammable fragments.

Pros and cons of an artificial tree

Credit: Getty Images / Alina Demidenko An artificial tree is much more convenient in a lot of ways, from price to setup to upkeep. The problem—recycling them can sometimes be difficult.

Pro: They’re convenient

Modern artificial trees can break down into many different parts, allowing you to easily move it around your home. When in storage, they can often condense down to a single small package—or multiple, to keep the weight down. Furthermore, you don’t need to water it or vacuum up all pine needles.

Con: They can be subject to bad manufacturing processes

Like anything manufactured, artificial trees can sometimes be made on the cheap, which has a whole host of downsides. Make sure the tree you buy is flame-resistant or outright fireproof—lower-quality trees can indeed be quite flammable. Make sure user reviews don’t feature frequent complaints about the needles shedding constantly, because that simply means it’s not going to last a very long time, causing higher costs for you and the environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pro: They can cost less

If you buy a good, inexpensive artificial tree, you’re already paying about half what you’d pay for a real tree, especially because those costs have been rising. On top of that, you get a tree you can use for decades. It’s significantly more budget-friendly than purchasing a new real tree each year.

Con: They’re not always as good as the real thing

No artificial tree is going to have the look, smell, or feel of a real tree. It’s not a living thing. Whether or not that’s a dealbreaker is up to you.

Which is more environmentally friendly?

Assuming you purchase a tree grown locally and responsibly and you also recycle it afterward, buying a real tree will create the least harm to the environment. All those qualifiers need to be true, however. If you get a tree shipped to you or it wasn’t grown with sustainable farming practices, that’s enough to tip the scales. Also, if your city throws them in a landfill instead of recycling them, they’ll be producing methane for years.

ADVERTISEMENT

For those who don’t have access to all that infrastructure, the most environmentally-conscious option is a modern artificial tree. The key to artificial trees maintaining a lower carbon footprint to their organic counterparts is their ability to be reused, often for multiple decades.

Additionally important: When it comes time to dispose of your tree, either look for a local recycling program or ship it off to a second-hand store. Artificial trees are made from PVC, which is very costly to recycle and breaks down into various poisons when disposed of in a landfill.

Which option is right for you?

If you can get a locally-sourced, sustainably-farmed tree with intact roots (or you have a plan for recycling it) and you don’t mind lugging a giant tree from the curb to your living room and then caring for it during its stay, a live tree is probably the best way to go.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you don’t want all that hassle (or don’t have access to tree recycling), and you pledge an oath to use the same tree for years before recycling it, an artificial tree is a much simpler option. We even found highly rated artificial trees to get you started.

Regardless of which one you choose, they’re both going to look great surrounded by friends, family, and gifts. So carpool into work a few times, pick your tree of choice, stock up on the best gifts, and enjoy your holiday.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.