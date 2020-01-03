These are the most popular Ikea products in every state

What's your state's top pick?
Ah, Ikea—the store that makes our wallets as happy as it makes our homes (and our bellies, thanks to those irresistible Swedish meatballs!). It's also the store that you could spend hours in, getting lost weaving through all the furniture, home decor, and kitchen accessories. And of all the hundreds of items littering the store, the ones that end up in your cart could actually depend on where you live.
A new survey revealed the most searched-for Ikea product in every state based on Google search data. Here's the full list along with some of our top Ikea picks for 2020 and our expert's tips for shopping at the popular store.
Alabama: Billy bookcase
Alaska: Lack table
Arizona: Alex drawer
Arkansas: Billy bookcase
California: Alex drawer
Colorado: Raskog utility cart
Connecticut: Billy bookcase
Delaware: Billy bookcase
Florida: Fintorp rail
Georgia: Billy bookcase
Hawaii: Markus office chair
Idaho: Helmer drawer
Illinois: Billy bookcase
Indiana: Helmer drawer
Iowa: Billy bookcase
Kansas: Stockholm mirror
Kentucky: Billy bookcase
Louisiana: Billy bookcase
Maine: Billy bookcase
Maryland: Rens sheepskin rug
Massachusetts: Billy bookcase
Michigan: Helmer drawer
Minnesota: Stockholm mirror
Mississippi: Billy bookcase
Missouri: Billy bookcase
Montana: Markus office chair
Nebraska: Billy bookcase
Nevada: Lack table
New Hampshire: Billy bookcase
New Jersey: Ikea bag
New Mexico: Ingo pine table
New York: Ikea bag
North Carolina: Billy bookcase
North Dakota: Lack table
Ohio: Billy bookcase
Oklahoma: Billy bookcase
Oregon: Docksta table
Pennsylvania: Fintorp rail
Rhode Island: Ribba frame
South Carolina: Billy bookcase
South Dakota: Stockholm mirror
Tennessee: Billy bookcase
Texas: Billy bookcase
Utah: Rast chest
Vermont: Stockholm mirror
Virginia: Billy bookcase
Washington: Kallax shelf
West Virginia: Knapper mirror
Wisconsin: Markus office chair
Wyoming: Malm dresser
Not sure you agree with your state's top pick? There's plenty more to choose from at Ikea—especially from their new 2020 catalog. Some of our favorites include the Symfonisk speakers (which are a collaboration between Ikea and cult-favorite audio brand Sonos), this bar cart that doubles as a nightstand, and these ergonomic pillows to help you get your best sleep.
While there's a lot we like at Ikea, there's also a lot we don't like. In order to get the most out of your next Ikea trip—and avoid buying crappy products—our e-commerce editor, Courtney Campbell, shared some of her best shopping tips. It all starts with doing your research. "Check the reviews and pay close to attention to what reviewers say about the assembly process since it's the hardest part," she says. She also recommends staying away from items that are prone to chipping or breaking, like anything with glass or cheap particleboard.
However, Courtney says the best part about Ikea is the fact that you can actually go into the store and see all of the pieces for yourself (rather than just blindly ordering things off the website and praying they look like the photo). "Feel free to test it out if you're in stores and ask questions about assembly and longevity," she recommends.
