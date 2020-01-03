These are the most popular Ikea products in every state

Ah, Ikea—the store that makes our wallets as happy as it makes our homes (and our bellies, thanks to those irresistible Swedish meatballs!). It's also the store that you could spend hours in, getting lost weaving through all the furniture, home decor, and kitchen accessories. And of all the hundreds of items littering the store, the ones that end up in your cart could actually depend on where you live.

A new survey revealed the most searched-for Ikea product in every state based on Google search data. Here's the full list along with some of our top Ikea picks for 2020 and our expert's tips for shopping at the popular store.

The state-by-state breakdown

Alabama: Billy bookcase

Alaska: Lack table

Arizona: Alex drawer

Arkansas: Billy bookcase

California: Alex drawer

Colorado: Raskog utility cart

Connecticut: Billy bookcase

Delaware: Billy bookcase

Florida: Fintorp rail

Georgia: Billy bookcase

Hawaii: Markus office chair

Idaho: Helmer drawer

Illinois: Billy bookcase

Indiana: Helmer drawer

Iowa: Billy bookcase

Kansas: Stockholm mirror

Kentucky: Billy bookcase

Louisiana: Billy bookcase

Maine: Billy bookcase

Maryland: Rens sheepskin rug

Massachusetts: Billy bookcase

Michigan: Helmer drawer

Minnesota: Stockholm mirror

Mississippi: Billy bookcase

Missouri: Billy bookcase

Montana: Markus office chair

Nebraska: Billy bookcase

Nevada: Lack table

New Hampshire: Billy bookcase

New Jersey: Ikea bag

New Mexico: Ingo pine table

New York: Ikea bag

North Carolina: Billy bookcase

North Dakota: Lack table

Ohio: Billy bookcase

Oklahoma: Billy bookcase

Oregon: Docksta table

Pennsylvania: Fintorp rail

Rhode Island: Ribba frame

South Carolina: Billy bookcase

South Dakota: Stockholm mirror

Tennessee: Billy bookcase

Texas: Billy bookcase

Utah: Rast chest

Vermont: Stockholm mirror

Virginia: Billy bookcase

Washington: Kallax shelf

West Virginia: Knapper mirror

Wisconsin: Markus office chair

Wyoming: Malm dresser

Our favorite Ikea products of 2020

Credit: Ikea Ikea's 2020 line-up is fashionable and functional.

Not sure you agree with your state's top pick? There's plenty more to choose from at Ikea—especially from their new 2020 catalog. Some of our favorites include the Symfonisk speakers (which are a collaboration between Ikea and cult-favorite audio brand Sonos), this bar cart that doubles as a nightstand, and these ergonomic pillows to help you get your best sleep.

How to shop Ikea like a pro

While there's a lot we like at Ikea, there's also a lot we don't like. In order to get the most out of your next Ikea trip—and avoid buying crappy products—our e-commerce editor, Courtney Campbell, shared some of her best shopping tips. It all starts with doing your research. "Check the reviews and pay close to attention to what reviewers say about the assembly process since it's the hardest part," she says. She also recommends staying away from items that are prone to chipping or breaking, like anything with glass or cheap particleboard.

However, Courtney says the best part about Ikea is the fact that you can actually go into the store and see all of the pieces for yourself (rather than just blindly ordering things off the website and praying they look like the photo). "Feel free to test it out if you're in stores and ask questions about assembly and longevity," she recommends.

