Mr. Clean Magic Erasers changed my life—here's how

When it comes to cleaning my house, I’m always looking for products that will make the job a little easier and faster. Full disclosure: I’ve got one husband, two kids, and up until last December, I had three pets. Why am I telling you this? Well, between all five of these creatures (plus myself), it’s always been a constant struggle for me to keep our living quarters clean. My favorite weapon in the unending war against grime is the Mr. Clean Magic Eraser.

Magic Erasers can handle almost everything. I’m talking about those random crayon marks that tend to appear on my walls, despite the fact that I’ve locked up all writing utensils in the art box to keep them away from my 14-month-old. Or the random black scuff marks that appear on our stark white interior doors from who knows what. Or, the week-old slosh of slobber that flies out of the flopping jowls of my almost 10-year-old English Bulldog every time she vigorously shakes her head. You get the picture.

Well, I’m down to just one dog now (still have the husband and two kids), but the blemishes throughout my home are still abundant. I find myself relying pretty heavily on Mr. Clean Magic Erasers to combat the dirt and grime left behind by my human and furry family. You’ll notice that Mr. Clean calls these “Magic Erasers,” and I’m here to say that they are, indeed, magical.

If I need a quick and easy way to make my house sparkle before company arrives, or just for my own sanity throughout the week, I’ll reach into the cabinet underneath my sink and grab an unused Mr. Clean Magic Eraser to get the job done.

How they work

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy You don't need a special cleaning solution for a Magic Eraser—just add a drizzle of water before you begin scrubbing.

These aren’t your mama’s sponges, either. No, unlike other soft, porous materials in the shape of a rectangle and sold in the cleaning aisle, Mr. Clean Magic Erasers are made from Durafoam. If you’ve ever held a Magic Eraser, then you know it feels more like a memory foam mattress and less like that multi-pack of sponges you usually buy, but it’s still fairly lightweight. It’s that strong and impervious texture that makes it the standout star in my basket of go-to cleaning products.

However, I do wish individual Magic Erasers had a longer lifespan. Unlike other sponges that you might rinse and set aside near your kitchen sink, Magic Erasers tend to be a one-time use product. They tend to flatten out quickly and can break apart. Of course, this all depends on how hard you’re scrubbing and what you’re cleaning. For example, when I am scrubbing crayon marks off my walls, one Magic Eraser isn't enough to get the job done. Sometimes the Magic Eraser breaks in half or the edges start to crumble as I’m cleaning, so I need at least two to make my walls look new again.

Despite their lack of longevity, the best part is that I don’t need to use any additional cleaner when I’m scrubbing off the caked-on gunk from my baseboards, switchplates, my oven’s knobs and glass cooktop, or last night’s dried spaghetti sauce off of my grooved tile floor. I just wet the Magic Eraser with a little water and get right to work. Within seconds, my space already feels refreshed.

What they clean

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy I used a Magic Eraser to clean magenta-colored crayon marks off of the window sill in our playroom.

Without applying much pressure, I am able to make the crayon marks disappear from my soft grey walls using minimal effort. According to Mr. Clean, you can even remove permanent marker (yes, permanent marker) from your walls. Luckily, my kids haven’t put me in this situation—yet. At least I know where to turn if they do.

I find it oddly satisfying to take a pass at a scuff mark on the wall or dried toothpaste on the bathroom counter and watch it disappear right before my eyes all thanks to the Magic Eraser. I even invite my 6-year-old to get in on the fun and see who can scrub the hallway baseboards the fastest.

If you don’t have kids, or maybe you have a freakishly clean house seven days a week (I'm jealous), there are still plenty of tasks that Magic Erasers can help with.

I use Magic Erasers to get scuff marks out of my white quartz countertops, to polish my wedding rings, wipe the gunk and grime from the inside of my SUV, and even to make my all-white Converse sneakers sparkle like new again.

The Magic Eraser is a fast way for me to remove unwanted marks, scuffs, and dirt, so I can move right along to the next task without having to go back to the kitchen for more paper towels and cleaning spray, or to mix up a bowl of dish soap and hot water that I’m going to wind up spilling all over the place. When I’m done cleaning, I just toss my used Magic Eraser in the trash. I usually buy the 9-pack of Original Mr. Clean Magic Erasers and stash it under my kitchen sink. That way, I always have at least one on hand when, inevitably, there’s another mess to clean.

This article may not lead you to believe this, but I’m actually someone who enjoys a tidy space. However, I’m not going to get on my hands and knees and spend endless time scrubbing every nook and cranny of my home. I need a product that I can quickly reach for to get the job done because as any parent knows, the next mess is just around the corner.