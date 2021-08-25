This best-selling jar candle stands up to the buzz, and it’s not Yankee

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

My kitchen (along with all of its cabinets and drawers) is a black hole. Walk in and you will know where nothing is. On the contrary, ask me to find something, and I can locate it in two seconds. It’s called controlled chaos.

When Traci and Troy Arntsen started their handcrafted luxury candle business in their California kitchen nearly 20 years ago, they named it Voluspa. The name originates in an ancient Norse poem about the creation of the world from chaos. If their kitchen is anything like mine, they know chaos inside and out. These are my people.

When it comes to candles and other “scent-ual” products, Voluspa offers tins, small containers, and reed diffusers. Today, they’re sold in upmarket retail stores like Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s, and Anthropologie, as well as on Amazon.

Since “go big or go home is my motto,” I opted for the gorgeous large glass jar candle—18 ounces of hot wax—to try out this company’s much-raved-about wares.

My head was spinning with the long menu of exotic fragrances (think Japanese plum bloom, Italian bellini, Santiago huckleberry, and Makassar ebony and peach), so I went to the top of the bestseller list and landed on Baltic amber. With notes of amber resin, sandalwood, cedar, and vanilla orchid, this massive candle boasts a burn time of 100 hours.

What we liked

Credit: Reviewed / Cheryl Fenton This luxuriously designed candle is sure to enhance your Voluspa experience.

Upon opening its package, I knew this candle was no ordinary candle. The gorgeous glass container and its metal lid are embossed with an elegant pattern resembling circular blossoms (I’m not a botanist, so they could be chrysanthemums or maybe dahlias).

I love to repurpose items, so once the wax is gone, I will peel off the label and use it as a flower vase. In the meantime, the glow the dancing flame casts through the lovely pattern makes me incredibly happy.

The Voluspa Baltic amber candle lit quickly, and my first inhale after blowing out the match was filled with the scent. The fragrance was subtle and spicy, casting a warmth around the room. There’s nothing overpowering about it—just a nice background scent that you catch now and again.

Because Voluspa has been developing its wax for decades with purity as the goal, the company was one of the first to use a coconut wax blend. It boasts a burn that’s up to 90% cleaner than its 100% soy wax counterparts. When extinguished, the candle’s 100% natural wick doesn’t leave smoke billowing for long.

What we didn’t like

Credit: Reviewed / Cheryl Fenton The scent on this candle is a bit underwhelming for those who desire a long lasting or lingering aroma.

Beyond its fast blast upon lighting, the fragrance died down a little more quickly than I would have liked. Pump up the scent a little more, and I will defend to the end this candle’s nearly 500 4.6-star ratings on Amazon.

Strange side note: As far as I know my house isn’t haunted (burned a little sage upon move-in to clear any concern). Nor was I using my Voluspa during a séance (that’s more of a pillar candle thing). And, yet, after the candle had been lit for 30 minutes, it made a strange gurgling noise and then spontaneously went out in a completely quiet and breeze-free room.

When I looked into the candle’s jar, there appeared to be a pretty deep tunnel surrounding the wick. I choose to believe this was a one-off and move on, but a little more even of a burn might be nice.

Should you buy a Voluspa candle?

Credit: Volupsa Why only choose one? Take your pick of Voluspa's aromatic, high quality candles for your home.

Yes, absolutely. Not only are you investing in a clean-burning wax candle with a huge variety of rich scents, you will have a gorgeous container to use as you please once the candle is finished.

