11 resources to download affordable artwork

If you’ve been trapped indoors for a year, maybe it’s high time you upgrade those blank walls of yours. For one, art can make you happy. According to one study, looking at artwork releases the same chemicals in our brains as when we fall in love. These days, most of us will take all the dopamine we can get.

Despite some eyebrow-raising numbers at auctions, art doesn’t have to be expensive. In fact, there are plenty of online resources with affordable options for those of us with empty walls and empty wallets.

Browse these dozen or so shops, listed in no particular order, and you’ll be hanging your own gallery wall—or perhaps dressing up your Samsung Frame TV!—in no time.

Juniper Print Shop

Credit: Juniper Print Shop

At Juniper, interior designer Jenny Komenda hawks originals by dozens of artists, plus replicas of flea market finds, and even watercolors she’s done herself. There’s abstract arrangements, desert scenes, cityscapes, portraits, and everything in between.

Priced around $20, the downloads—we’ll talk about where and how to print later on—come in a range of ratios to tailor each to your space. Most files can stretch up to 24 inches by 36 inches, but there’s even oversized ones as large as 79 inches by 55 inches—perfect for that extra-large space above a bed or couch.

BFF Print Shop

Credit: BFF Print Shop

Jade Bennett and Britt Gurr curate hundreds of beachy landscapes, architectural photographs, line art, and kid-friendly prints. The interior designer (Bennett) and photographer (Gurr)—and, yep, BFFs—price most downloads around $15, and once you receive an email with the file, there are plenty of sizes to choose from.

Vintage Supply

Credit: Vintage Supply

Pick from nautical seascapes, old-school still life paintings, and vintage portraits at around $15 apiece, thanks to photographer and designer April Zelenka’s eye. Each download’s ratios and maximum dimensions are noted, and there’s even a section for your Samsung Frame TV. Want to skip the DIY print job? You can also purchase prints directly from the site in a range of sizes—or order custom proportions if you’re dreaming up something a little different.

The Printable Concept

Credit: Printable Concept

Founded by Visual artist Julie Groleau, the Printable Concept offers art exhibition posters, abstract portraits, text-based designs, and playful photographs—all around $7. There’s some ready-to-ship options on matte paper if you want to shell out a few more bucks, plus a few select prints that are free to download. Your purchases come in a handful of ratios that are listed on the product page.

Get the Pastel Sky art print at the Printable Concept starting at $24

North and Finch

Credit: North and Finch

Find pastel sunsets, floral designs, sketches of ballerinas, trees, and mountains, and portraits you’d expect to find in a museum’s great halls. Downloads are priced at $15, though you also have the option to order giclee prints from the sisters who own the business for even more visual oomph.

Collection Prints

Credit: Collection Prints

At Katie Staples’ site, browse wintry scenes, pared-down line drawings of shorelines, an illustration of a vintage Bronco, and beyond. Customers can purchase the $20 downloads, and have the option to order prints that’ll ship straight to their homes, too.

Get the Farmstead digital download at Collection Prints for $20

Pulp Print Shop

Credit: Pulp Print Shop

An interior design photographer and vintage rug dealer teamed up for this online shop. Lindsey King and Kristi Olio work with artists to bring original artwork at affordable price points to the masses. Check out Ashley Carlascio’s shots of national parks, Mande Gaffney’s abstract landscapes, plus vintage prints, too. Each listing includes the maximum dimensions—some work up to 40 inches by 60 inches—so you can gauge if it’ll work for the spot you have in mind.

Etsy

Credit: Reviewed / Sarah Hagman There's no shortage of digital artwork on Etsy, including these picks from Belle Art Prints.

There are a number of shops on Etsy, and many offer a discount if you purchase multiple downloads. You’re welcome to browse to your heart’s content, but here’s a handful of highly rated sellers to get started:

NASA

Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute NASA's Cassini spacecraft captured this view of Saturn's rings in 2015.

Bring your childhood fantasies to life with crisp images of black holes, closeups of Saturn’s rings, and other galactic snaps captured from the Hubble Telescope and spacecraft. The image library is a bit tricky to navigate, but the virtual treasure hunt is worth it for the free-to-download high-resolution pics.

Museums and libraries

Credit: The Art Institute of Chicago Download Edgar Degas' Ballet at the Paris Opéra (1877) from the Art Institute of Chicago's digitized collection.

These public institutions offer way more than books and exhibitions. Several of them provide access to renowned works that are in the public domain, similar to how you can cut down on your book-buying budget by downloading novels once the copyright has expired. These downloads are safe for personal use, so you can dress your dining room's walls without worry. Explore the digitized collections by searching for a particular subject or household names like Degas and Warhol.

Where can you print your art downloads?

You can use your printer at home, head to your local print shop, or swing by big-box stores like Costco, FedEx, Staples, and Walgreens. There are online services like Shutterfly and Mixbook for large-format prints, too.

As far as price, expect to spend anywhere from $5 to $50 and upward to print each download. It all depends on where you go, the dimensions, and the type of paper you choose, among other factors.

You can also send digital files to Framebridge, a service we love that will print and frame your treasures before shipping the custom work straight to your door.

Finally, be sure to save the file for future use—that’s another part where affordability comes in. Moving to a new apartment, or want to put the print in a different room? You can re-print the download to make it work for its next home.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.