Ruggable's machine-washable outdoor rugs are perfect for your patio

As the walls of my house begin to close in on me after nearly four months of living in quarantine, I’ve been pining for a little rest and relaxation on my patio. However, my backyard wasn’t quite up to snuff when the coronavirus pandemic began shutting down parts of the country in March.

Since then, I’ve made a few décor changes to make my outdoor space to make somewhere I actually want to hang out, including the addition of one of Ruggable’s new outdoor rugs. I’ve been a big fan of Ruggable’s machine-washable rugs from the start, so I was curious to try out the company’s outdoor version. Staying true to my Florida roots, I settled on a lovely tropical pattern, the Filifera Palm Green Outdoor Rug from Ruggable. Here’s how it went.

What is Ruggable?

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy Ruggable makes indoor and outdoor machine washable rugs. The two-part rug system comes with a trendy cover and a non-slip rug pad.

Ruggable makes machine washable rugs and claims they are water-and-stain-resistant. What sets Ruggable apart from other rug brands is the company’s two-part rug system. There’s the non-slip rug pad, which is more like a giant velcro base, and then the rug cover, which adheres to the rug pad.

Up until now, Ruggable rugs were meant to be used indoors, but the Los Angeles-based company rolled out a brand new line of outdoor rugs just in time for summer. The outdoor rugs and runners come in many sizes ranging from 2.5-feet-by-7-feet to 8-feet-by-10-feet. There are also plenty of stylish prints and patterns to choose from (more on that below).

So, what's the difference between Ruggable's outdoor and indoor rugs? Similar to the indoor rug, the outdoor version is made from polyester weave and has a polyurethane water-resistant barrier to help keep the rug from becoming waterlogged. However, outdoor Ruggable rugs are UV resistant to prevent fading from the sun. And, the outside rugs also repel chlorine, if you want to style it with an outdoor pool.

How much do Ruggable’s outdoor rugs cost?

The two-part outdoor Ruggable system ranges in price from $159 to $439 depending on the size. Additionally, the rug covers can be purchased separately from the rug pad and cost between $110 to $290. Keep an eye out for sales around big holidays like New Year’s and Thanksgiving.

What we like

Attractiveness

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy Ruggable's new outdoor collection comes in a variety of sizes and patterns to match your patio décor.

By far my favorite feature of Ruggable’s outdoor collection is the variety of designs. Whether you’re going for a bright and bold rainbow vibe or want to keep things more lowkey with a classic black and white gingham pattern, Ruggable does a great job of offering a good mix of prints and colors to choose from.

All of Ruggable’s outdoor rugs can be paired with the rug pad. Meaning, when you’re ready to refresh your outdoor space, you can purchase a new rug cover without having to repurchase the entire system again.

Easy to clean

Most outdoor rugs can only be hosed off with water (Ruggable included), but one appealing aspect of Ruggable’s outdoor rugs is that they’re machine washable.

While outdoor rugs shouldn’t require too much attention in terms of cleaning on a regular basis, I decided to toss my 6-foot-by-9-foot Ruggable in the washing machine after my two-year-old dropped (and smeared) a chocolate fudge pop on it. (These sorts of accidents are precisely why I like Ruggable so much.)

The rug fits nicely into my basic front-loading washer and dryer for easy cleaning, and the washable carpet reemerged without any signs of my son’s chocolate disaster. Low heat is recommended or you can let it air dry outside. And, a broom can be used to sweep off dirt, leaves, and other loose debris.

To remove the rug cover, I lifted up one of the corners of the rug and began to lightly pull. However, this process works best with two people. That way, someone can hold down the rug pad while the other removes the rug cover. While the rug was washing, I shook out the rug pad to remove some of the dirt and loosely folded it up until I was ready to put it back down later.

And, it doesn’t matter how many times you remove the rug cover, the rug pad’s grip remains secure thanks to Ruggable’s cling effect technology. I’ve had several other indoor Ruggables for over a year and the rug pad’s grip is still going strong.

Quality and versatility

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy The rug is tightly woven together and feels durable enough to survive many hot (and wet) Florida summers.

While I’ve only been testing the outdoor rug for a limited amount of time, I’m already impressed with the quality of the whole system. It’s just as good—if not better—than Ruggable’s indoor collection. The weave of the rug is nice and tight. Overall, it feels noticeably sturdier than my indoor Ruggable rugs (which is to be expected since it’s out in the elements all day long).

Speaking of weather, I’ve been testing the outdoor Ruggable in Orlando, Florida, which happens to be a very hot, wet, and humid climate, especially during the summer months. From hour-long afternoon downpours to endless hours of cloud-free sunshine, this rug has already been put through the wringer in a short period of time without showing any signs of wear and tear. Even with a few days of high wind and heavy rains, the rug stayed in place and the corners and edges remained flat.

And, there’s no reason you can’t bring the outdoors inside when using a Ruggable rug. Since the rugs are resistant to fading due to sunlight, they’re a safe bet for decorating the floors of an indoor sunroom or another area of the home where the sunlight floods in. It would also make a great front doormat.

What we don’t like

Assembly

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy The assembly process, especially of larger Ruggables, can be hard to do alone, so I enlisted the help of my husband to lay down the 6-by-9-foot outdoor rug.

Honestly, there’s not much I don’t like about Ruggable’s outdoor rug. It washes well, looks sharp, and feels like a good investment that will last for years to come.

However, my one and only complaint about Ruggable’s outdoor rugs is that it can be tricky to assemble alone. The rug pad goes down first and then the rug cover is placed on top, but it requires a little bit of elbow grease to get it looking just right. Ruggable recommends rolling the rug cover out on top of the pad, but that’s easier said than done after removing it from the dryer and it’s all crumpled up.

I found it best to have two people lay the cover on top, especially for a larger size rug, since it takes some pulling and adjusting to get the cover looking just right.

Are Ruggable’s outdoor rugs worth it?

Credit: Ruggable Ruggable feels softer and more durable than previous outdoor rugs I've owned.

Absolutely. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a stylish, easy-to-care-for outdoor rug that’s machine washable, stain-resistant, and can withstand harsh weather conditions without breaking the bank. The ability to swap out new outdoor rug cover designs when the urge strikes is a game-changer, too. Especially so if you like to change up your décor during the holidays or based on the season. Ruggable’s outdoor rug collection is a durable and versatile addition to my outdoor space, and I know it will look and feel just as good in your backyard as it does mine.

