Is this pet-friendly plant subscription as good as it sounds?

As a plant lover, most of the open shelving and floor space of my one-bedroom apartment has some type of foliage. I have snake plants, a fiddle leaf fig, pothos vines, dieffenbachia, and spider plants galore. Sadly, most of the plants I own aren’t safe for pets, which wasn’t a problem until my boyfriend and I brought home Rayla, our sweet and sleek black cat who loves to explore (read: chew on leaves). She’s made her way through the better part of a spider plant and several jalapeño plants, so when given the chance to test out a pet-friendly plant subscription I happily made space for new pots and plants that I don’t have to worry (as much) about Rayla getting into.

What is The Sill?

Credit: The Sill Plants make us happy, but they might make your animals sick.

The Sill is a widely loved online plant retailer, known especially for top quality indoor plants and classic, timeless pots and potting accessories. We’ve loved The Sill’s plant delivery service and online plant workshops in the past, and this subscription didn’t let us down.

What is the pet-friendly plant subscription?

Credit: The Sill Check that your plants are pet-friendly, or keep them up and out of paw's reach.

The Sill's Pet-Friendly Plant Subscription is just what it sounds like: a subscription that gets you a non-toxic plant from The Sill each month. Plants in this subscription are non-toxic to pets like cats and dogs, and many are safe for other animals, like bunnies! If you’re looking to expand your plant collection without worrying about your furry friends, this subscription makes it easy.

ADVERTISEMENT

What can you expect from the pet-friendly plant subscription?

Credit: Reviewed / Liv Birdsall I love the ivory-colored pots that came with the plants. Note: The ZZ-plant, right, is not part of the subscription.

The subscription is set up to send you one 6-inch diameter plant and one 7-inch wide ceramic planter every month. When you first sign up, you select either white or black pots, so all your plants will come in the same color pot, though the shape of pot may differ. I received three plants and two pot styles during testing.

Every month, a plant comes in a ship-safe package that keeps the plant upright and the soil from spilling. It’s easy to unwrap the plant and pot upon delivery, though I recommend you do it outside to keep the loose soil from dirtying your home. You’ll want to replant your new greenery sooner rather than later, so it’ll be useful to have extra soil on hand. Each plant also comes with a care card. Though not specific to the plant itself, it provides some information on how to repot and water the plant for optimal growth.

Each plant sent is pet-friendly, meaning it won’t be toxic to your cats or dogs if they are near it (or, you know, nibble on it). I received a Blue Star Fern, Arrowroot Variegata, and Calathea Makoyana, only the latter of which is currently available to purchase online as part off The Sill’s Pet-Friendly Plant Collection.

There were some hiccups with getting the plants to my house. They didn’t come consistently as I expected, and more than once I had to reach out to The Sill to see if a plant was lost in the shipping process or if I was forgotten. Customer service was always kind and helpful—getting me a new plant quickly after contacting them—but it’s worth considering if you already have trouble receiving mail.

How the plants held up

Credit: Reviewed / Liv Birdsall The plants I received are quickly outgrowing their pots.

All three of the plants I received arrived healthy and safe. The third one was the largest, and I hesitated to pot it in the given pot because it already had such large and extensive roots. I used the pot from The Sill anyways though, and it’s growing well. While the 6-inch plants fit in the 7-inch pots, I wish I could have selected a larger pot option so the plants had more room to grow, and so that I wouldn’t have to repot them again so soon.

I’ve had each plant for a few months, and I’m at the point where I need to repot. The Calathea Makoyana is growing wildly, with variegated leaves that are shiny and perk up towards direct sunlight. I keep all three plants in indirect light, and my cute cat doesn’t bother them. Even though the plants are non-toxic to her, I don’t want her to chew on leaves or dig through the dirt—for her digestion and my apartment’s sake!

ADVERTISEMENT

I’ll also note that the plants are medium-sized, per The Sill’s site, which is relative to what other plants you may have. The Arrowroot plant is now over 2 feet tall, and each pot is hefty; all of this is to say that you’ll want sturdy places to put these plants, not a thin shelf or window ledge. I keep mine on a plant stand, on the floor by my desk, and on my bedside table.

Should you get a pet-friendly plant subscription from The Sill?

Credit: The Sill The Sill will send you plants that help you keep peace of mind when your pets are around.

Even with some shipping issues, we say yes. Obviously, this plant subscription is geared toward those with pets, but anyone who is looking for quality greenery can benefit. The plants are medium-sized, so you can use them to brighten up a counter or bookshelf or even gather them near windows or on the floor to brighten up your space. Plus, a subscription like this from The Sill is like giving your future self a gift every month. If you don’t have pets and don’t plan to, The Sill also has a regular Plant Lover Subscription with a wider variety of plants.