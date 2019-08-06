Taylor Swift is supposedly obsessed with this candle from Amazon

There are Taylor Swift fans (me!) and then there are Taylor Swift super fans—like the ones who were recently invited to tour the pop singer's London home and listen to a secret recording session of her upcoming album. (So. Much. Jealousy.)

In a Reddit thread, the lucky invitees revealed some of what they (allegedly) found during their visit, including what seems to be Tay's favorite candle: a Le Labo candle, which one fan said was "everywhere."

Here's what makes people like Taylor so obsessed with the popular candle—which you can buy on Amazon—plus what else the queen herself is loving.

Why Le Labo candles really are THAT great

Credit: Le Labo Now your house can smell like Taylor Swift's.

All of Le Labo's candles are not only hand-poured by artisans in Mississippi but they're also vegan and cruelty-free. Using the highest-quality essential oils, the candles are made with a soy wax base and cotton wicks and can burn for up to 60 hours.

Warning: The cult-favorite candles, which are also sold at Nordstrom, come with a hefty price tag. Depending on the retailer where you buy it from, each candle will set you back anywhere from $75 to $100. But happy customers say the cost is worth it, raving that the sophisticated scents fill their home and leave a long-lasting fragrance.

Which Le Labo scent do fans say is Taylor's favorite?

Credit: Le Labo The Santal 26 is cozy and mysterious all at the same time.

Santal 26, if you believe the fans on Reddit. And this particular scent isn't just Taylor's supposed favorite—it's probably the brand's most popular scent overall, based on customer reviews. With notes of sandalwood, vanilla, and amber, Le Labo's website describes Santal 26 as "an aristocratic scent, at once gentle, smoky and leathery, that will fill your space and give it true personality."

If Santal 26 isn't your style, Le Labo makes 10 other unique candle scents, including palo santo, verbena, and orange blossom.

What else is in Taylor's house?

Completely unrelated to candles, yes, but honestly who doesn't want to know what products Taylor is obsessed with? (Correct answer: No one.) According to the Reddit thread, Taylor has Jo Malone hand soap in her bathrooms—specifically the "Pomegranate Noir" scent—and Q Acoustics 2010i speakers for listening to music.

She also has a surprisingly large stash of 40-plus board games (yes, like Scrabble and Monopoly) in one of the rooms. Psst: If you're reading this, Tay, I'm 100 percent available for game night anytime—I'll even bring the wine!