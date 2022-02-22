Textures are hot—here’s how to add a 3D vibe to your home décor

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Nothing stimulates the eyes more than when they rest their sights on a texture. An unexpected break from visual monotony, a 3D pop adds excitement to the surroundings.

Suzanne Falk, founder of Suzanne Falk Interior Design in Riverwoods, Illinois, says, “Texture is my favorite way to add glamor, interest, and definition to design elements. [It] stimulates two senses: touch and sight. While texture is not new for art, it is newer to the interior design scene [and] can be incorporated everywhere.”

Think wall finishes from wallpapers to plaster, window treatments such as woven shades, even the use of smooth surfaces such as stone and tile. Add in a layer of accents from the composition of a painting, interesting books or pottery pieces, and you’ll have added both character and dimension to a room.

We asked the interior design experts for tips on how to cleverly bring texture into your home. The result is impactful and dynamic, and ensures your style never falls flat.

Fabrics rough things up

Credit: Corrigan Studio / Surya Used to traditional furniture? Start with a bold, statement piece that will stand out with ease.

An instant pick-me-up from dull décor, fabrics are a wonderful way to add a little tactile variation, according to Mae Brunken of Los Angeles-based interiors business Mae Brunken Design.

“I like to implement them as an unexpected approach on pieces of furniture that would typically have a different type of material,” she explains.

Add a different feel to a traditional frame, like a wing chair, or an antique bench with unique fabric choices and it instantly becomes fresh and modern, while also creating visual interest in a room.

This rings true for one of the most prized pieces in a home—the bed. Interior designer and former Queer Eye For The Straight Guy star Thom Filicia says, “Not only does your bedding offer the perfect place to add texture to your sleep oasis, but the bed itself can be a wonderful backdrop for some added texture.”

It’s not hard to accomplish this look. Filicia says, “I love a fully upholstered bed in a richly textured boucle or a woven leather headboard, creating a really lovely foil to a simple Egyptian cotton sheeting and bedding. The bed experience becomes less dependent on color and pattern and more influenced by the layering of the textures.”

Living room furniture and the bed aren’t the only places where fabrics can have an impact. Window treatments throughout the house are also an option.

“I love using a casement fabric that functions as a textured sheer,” says Filicia, as an example. “It's a great way to filter light without blocking it, and the filtered light can cast a beautiful texture of its own into the space.”

Never discount pops of texture that can be updated upon your whim. Read: You can easily place pillows and throws around your home for the ultimate in tactile nature.

Falk suggests, “A Mohair pillow or lambswool blanket draped over a dining chair, bench, or sofa is fabulous to the touch. A vintage velvet fabric on a pillow, sofa, or on a bed offers a richness in look and feel.”

Walls can still pop

Credit: K-apostrophe / Artistic Tile / Serena & Lily Think of your walls as a personal art assignment.

Walls are blank canvases, so treat them as such. When it comes to texture, there are a variety of avenues to pursue, including wallpaper and plaster finishes.

Brunken says, “Surround yourself in texture by choosing a wallpaper such as grasscloth, or applying a dimensional plaster finish to drywall, which will expand the space at the same time. Venetian plaster or a lime wash with visible brush strokes can add warmth and expand the depth of the space.”

Additionally, both materials are natural and chemical-free—a plus for eco-conscious homeowners.

Go glam with a wallpaper boasting the look of glass-beading (a favorite of Falk’s), or add a bit of luxe to your walls by upholstering them in linen or suede.

Falk suggests investigating the versatility of hemp-woven wallpaper. “It offers a thickness that other materials can’t. The material can be made into a rope, twisted, or braided, creating an amazing wallpaper texture.”

Filicia cautions against forgetting about the fifth wall, aka your ceiling. “Wood-slatted ceilings are a great way to create a visual texture from above,” he explains.

Beyond wallpaper, tiles are stepping into the spotlight as excellent ways to texturize walls, often offering up opportunities to show off 3D vibes, whether realistic or a trick of the eye.

Falk says, “Right now, I’m loving embossed tiles that have curves cut on an angle to look 3D,” noting these add texture to bathroom walls or backsplashes. “Tone-on-tone tiles or tiles with a linen look, whether etched on top or as a backing covered with glass, are also beautiful.”

If you don’t want to commit to a full wall, bits of fabrics in the form of unique art or hanging tapestries can also add depth to break up flat walls.

Rugs give floors definition

Credit: The Jute Collection / Lulu and Georgia Don't skip out on a quality rug, it can be the one item that pulls your décor together.

One overlooked place to add texture is right under your feet, according to Filicia. You can start with rugs.

“Whether a natural jute or sisal or a chunky hand-woven Moroccan shag, [rugs are] aesthetically dynamic and also a tactile way to add texture into your interiors,” he says.

Try layering rugs for an unexpected twist on the traditional. “Placing a natural, woven seagrass underneath a hand-knotted textured wool area rug is a great way to bring in a layered approach to texture while also defining the seating area in your space,” he continues.

You can also give bare wood floors their own boost with a texturizing process called hand scraping.

Falk explains, “Hand-scraping is a technique that can add more texture and definition to traditional planks.” The process imparts an authentic rustic look and feel that’s perfect for hiding dents and bruises on less-than-desirable floors. “The distressing of wood brings a warm, natural look to a room.”

