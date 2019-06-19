The 16 best rugs you can buy at Wayfair

Rugs are quintessential to any living space. Who would have thought that a small piece of fabric on the floor could make such a huge impact on a room? No one wants to look at a boring, bare floor, and there’s literally shapes and sizes for any room. A rectangle rug can add a pop of color in the bedroom while a runner will completely elevate an entryway. My personal favorite? A circular rug underneath a round coffee table. I honestly can’t picture a better pairing.

Wayfair is one of the hottest destinations to buy a rug online right now. Why? Most of their rugs are affordable, they are delivered right to your doorstep, and there’s a huge selection to browse through. But with so many rug patterns and colors to choose from, picking the right rug can be a challenge.

To help you start your search for the perfect rug, we sifted through the ratings and reviews at the massive furniture retailer to find the best rugs they offer. Here at the 16 best rugs on Wayfair that would look incredible in any space.

1. One of the most popular rugs on Wayfair

Credit: Mistana This simple rug will work in virtually any space.

With more than 25,000 reviews, this might be the most popular rug at Wayfair. Reviewers love this rug because it's soft and relatively inexpensive. Plus, it's off-white color will seriously brighten up a space without being too flashy. It comes in four different colors, including Off-White Multicolor, Beige, and Gray, but Ivory is definitely my favorite.

Get the Mistana Clair Area Rug starting at $26.99

2. A rug that’s a pool of watercolor

Credit: Zipcode Design Place a watercolor painting on your living room floor.

There’s something so soothing about this area rug. Its design flows together like watercolor to create an eye-catching pattern that would fit in perfectly with a whimsical room or add a pop in a neutral space. Seriously, I can’t stop staring at it. According to reviews, the colors are exactly as pictured and everyone always gets compliments on it.

Get the Zipcode Design Peoples Blue/Beige Area Rug starting at $76.42(Save 68% or more)

3. An earthly vision for your floor

Credit: World Menagerie This circular rug looks like the earth, right?

This gorgeous rug has splashes of cool colors that would be fun to play off of in any space. I personally love the round shape best, as it has an earthy vibe to it that I can’t resist. It would pair nicely with a simple coffee table or a light accent chair. Reviewers agree that the rug is true to color and feels soft under your feet.

Get the World Menagerie Hayes Blue Area Rug starting at $39.69

4. A shag rug that’s meant for laying on

Credit: Wade Logan You'll want this fluffy rug in every color.

A fluffy area rug is the kind of thing that you want to walk on barefoot all day long—and this one fits the bill perfectly. Reviewers agree that it feels just as comfortable as it looks and some claim they will literally lay on it all day long. It comes in several colors and sizes, so you can get one that adds a major pop of color or a neutral one to tie the room together.

Get the Wade Logan Thaddeus Colorway Area Rug starting at $40.99

5. A worn-looking rug with a vintage flair

Credit: Mistana A faded rug will look like you've had it for years.

Want a worn vintage rug, but don’t want to pay the vintage price? Look no further than this area rug, which features light, faded hues that make it seem like you’ve had it for years. Reviewers love that it almost looks like something from Restoration Hardware—without the massive price tag. Plus, it comes it intense colors too, so you can make any space pop.

Get the Mistana Brandt Gray/Beige Area Rug for $120.99

6. A bright, bohemian rug

Credit: Mistana Bring a touch of boho-chic to any floor.

The bright colors and bohemian vibe of this rug are absolutely spectacular. It has a distressed look about it but still pops thanks to those orange and blue hues. This rug will add a fun touch to any office or living room, and reviewers say the colors are even more vibrant in person.

Get the Mistana Hillsby Orange/Navy Area Rug starting at $40.99

7. An eye-catching rug that’s built for traffic

Credit: Bungalow Rose This rug will stand up to every footprint or spill.

This colorful rug is absolutely stunning. It has a bright—yet not aggressive—boho-chic design that will invite many compliments. Bonus: It’s ideal for high-traffic areas because its made from polypropylene, a synthetic material that can stand up everything from soccer cleats to spaghetti sauce.

Get the Bungalow Rose Annabel Power Loom Navy Blue Area Rug starting at $43.99

8. A simple gray rug that still stands out

Credit: Wade Logan This gray rug is loaded with style and tiger stripes.

A plain gray rug can typically be kind of boring, but this one has just enough detailing to make it interesting, which is why reviewers love it. They agree that it feels soft and the colors match the images. It’s also neutral enough to work in literally any space or design.

Get the Wade Logan Bismark Gray Area Rug starting at $32.99

9. A rug that looks good inside or outside

Credit: Andover Mills This contemporary rug works well with the elements.

Get yourself a rug that can do both—i.e. work in both indoor and outdoor spaces. This one is weather- and stain- resistant, making it the perfect accent near an outdoor seating set or under a backyard dining table. The contemporary design of this rug would work well with modern styles, and reviewers say it’s quite soft for an outdoor rug.

Get the Andover Mills Landon Blue Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug starting at $38.63

10. A faded rug that adds a touch of brightness

Credit: Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Whether its white or cool blue, you'll love the look of this rug.

This simple area rug is faded in all the right places, and comes in a number of neutrals and cool blues. It’s the perfect piece to add some extra detail without detracting from the decor of your space. According to reviews, it’s not super thick but will still brighten up your space.

Get the Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Aiken Ivory Area Rug starting at $34.99

11. A kaleidoscope-inspired area rug

Credit: Andover Mills Get that medallion look without overwhelming your floors.

The medallion motif of this area rug reminds me of a kaleidoscope—in the best way. It comes in several color patterns, but I think the navy would work best for adding some neutral tones and pattern without being too overwhelming. Reviewers love how thick and elegant this rug looks while still managing to be affordable.

Get the Andover Mills Caffey Cerulean Blue/Taupe Area Rug starting at $27.99

12. An elegant shag rug

Credit: Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Shaggy with a bit of flare.

There’s honestly nothing I love more than a simple shag rug. They’re oh-so-soft to walk on and are the perfect accent to an otherwise dark or neutral space. Reviewers like this rug because the gray detailing adds a nice pop and it has minimal shedding.

Get the Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Samira Shag Ivory/Gray Area Rug starting at 38.99

13. A rug that could be hung like a painting

Credit: Mistana This rug will bring on some major compliments.

This rug is basically a work of art for your floor. It has a weathered, bohemian look to it that will add a pop of color to the living room or bedroom. Reviewers agree that it’s super soft and plush, and that it pairs well with the navy already in their decor.

Get the Mistana Hillsby Dark Blue/Saffron Area Rug starting at $23.99

14. A fun, floral rug for a patio

Credit: Zipcode Design You can literally feel the flowers in this outdoor rug.

Florals are the highlight of this outdoor rug. It features a colorful raised floral motif that will definitely be the talk of your next barbecue. Reviewers love that the colors play nicely with their backyard and that it’s so easy to clean. Even better, it looks good indoors too, so you can use it year ‘round.

Get the Zipcode Design Nathalie Green/Blue Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug starting at $39.99

15. An eccentric rug made for a teenager’s room

Credit: Mistana This rug is a teenage dream.

This bright rug almost has a Western feel to it, but is instead loaded with neon hues that would work well in a teenage bedroom or a first apartment. With a trendy pattern, it will brighten up any neutral space. According to reviews, this rug can transform otherwise boring spaces without feeling too overwhelming. It feels good under your feet, too.

Get the Mistana Newburyport Orange/Blue/Pink Area Rug starting at $35.99

16. One of the most colorful rugs on Wayfair

Credit: Bungalow Rose All eyes will be on this bright rug.

If you need to add a ton of color to your space, then this is the rug for you. It’s so bright and colorful that I literally can’t stop looking at it—meaning you’ll no doubt get a ton of compliments from guests. Reviewers say that it can effortlessly brighten up any room while still feeling soft and durable.

Get the Bungalow Rose Massaoud Multi-colored Area Rug starting at $33.64’

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.