The 20 most popular fans and portable A/Cs on Amazon

If the summer heat has left you scrambling for ways to keep cool, you could probably use a new fan or portable air conditioner in your life.

And since you shouldn’t have to sweat even more of the small stuff, we’ve done the work for you, scouring Amazon for the best ways to stay cool. Here are the 10 most popular fans and the 10 most popular portable air conditioners—according to user ratings and reviews.

Fans

1. JOMARTO Clip-On Desk Fan

Credit: JOMARTO The most popular fan on Amazon comes highly recommended by those who spend a lot of time in vehicles.

Rating: 5 out of 5

Reviews: 22

FakeSpot grade: A

This 8-inch clip-on is the highest-rated fan on Amazon. Many users say this mid-priced option is a great addition to their car or van as it helps to circulate air. Another common point of praise is its long battery life. It has 360-degree swivel and four speeds, and it charges via USB. While this fan has a relatively low number of user reviews, they all seem to be genuine—we're watching this listing to see if it changes as more feedback rolls in.

Get the JOMARTO Clip-On Desk Fan for $39.99

2. HOKEKI USB Desk Fan

Credit: HOKEKI This portable desk fan as quite a few impressive features, from a folding design to its night light and ability to run off its internal battery.

Rating: 4.6 out of 5

Reviews: 456

FakeSpot grade: A

Users say they like this USB desk fan’s portability and power relative to its relatively small 8-inch frame. The fan has a night light, touch controls, and a child lock (good for blocking unwanted touch inputs). It can also fold up for easy portability. Users enjoy the versatility of running the fan both while it’s plugged in and while it’s powered by its internal battery.

Buy the HOKEKI USB Desk Fan for $29.99

3. OPOLAR Portable Battery-Operated Desk Fan

Credit: OPOLAR With its dual-fan design and internal battery, this fan has some unique features.

Rating: 4.6 out of 5

Reviews: 84

FakeSpot grade: B

This model’s 16-inch-high, dual-fan form factor has captured the attention of Amazon shoppers. Its two fan heads can be positioned independently—each with three-speed settings and independent controls—for either double-strength wind in one direction or dual-sided comfort. Users enjoy the long, six-hour battery life. When it dies, this fan uses its included USB-C cable for charging, but bear in mind it doesn’t come with an AC adapter.

Buy the OPOLAR Portable Battery-Operated Desk Fan for $50.99

4. Ozeri Brezza III

Credit: Ozeri The Ozeri Brezza III seems to offer great cooling and functionality for its price, with or without its dual-axis oscillation feature.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Reviews: 846

FakeSpot grade: B

This 10-inch table fan has four speeds and seems to pack quite a lot of power into its plastic frame. Users praise how much air its able to move around at its size and price. One of the more interesting features about this fan is its dual oscillation mode, which works from left to right as well as up and down. The caveat: Some users did report their model’s oscillation feature broke.

Buy the Ozeri Brezza III for $41.70

5. Vornado VFAN Mini Classic & Vornado VFAN Sr.

Credit: Vornado These two Vornado desk fans were well-loved by customers, specifically for their powerful air circulation and retro aesthetic.

Rating: Mini Classic 4.5 out of 5 — VFAN Sr. 4.5 out of 5

Reviews: VFAN Mini Classic 847 — VFAN Sr. 334

FakeSpot grade: VFAN Mini Classic A — VFAN Sr. A

With similar construction and user feedback, these two Vornado fans are neck-and-neck in our findings.

Users overwhelmingly praise these fans’ retro aesthetic and their sturdy, metal construction. Each fan can pivot its head and has dual injector cones to help create a more consolidated column of air. The Mini has two-speed settings and measures 8.3 inches from top to bottom. The Senior has three-speed settings and is 17.4 inches tall.

Also, Vornado seems to have great customer service. Most of the users who complained their product broke also posted updates about Vornado reaching out to guide them through a quick and easy replacement process.

6. Vornado 723

Credit: Vornado If you're not sold on the aesthetics of the VFAN Sr., the 723 has many of the same design principles and a lower price point.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Reviews: 685

FakeSpot grade: A

This 12-inch fan has three speed settings and can tilt 180 degrees. The 723 has many of the design elements evident in all of Vornado’s fans, including dual intake air injectors and deep-pitch blades to create columns of air.

Get the Vornado 723 for $99.99

7. OPOLAR 9-Inch USB Fan

Credit: OPOLAR If you're looking for a quiet fan at a budget-friendly price, this OPOLAR is a good pick.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Reviews: 682

FakeSpot grade: A

This desk fan features full vertical rotation, two speed settings, and a very quiet operation. Most users say they can’t hear it at all, or mention only hearing a low hum. No real bells and whistles here, just a low-price USB fan for people who are more interested in keeping the noise down than moving a ton of air. Like some of the other fans we saw, this one only comes with a USB cable—the accompanying AC adaptor would have to be a separate purchase.

Get the OPOLAR 9-Inch USB Fan for $22.99

8. Woozoo HD15NU

Credit: Woozoo If you're looking for an inexpensive cooling option, the Woozoo is the best fan on our list.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Reviews: 432

FakeSpot grade: A

As the least expensive fan on our list, the Woozoo HD15NU has strong value appeal. The user reviews are overwhelmingly positive, featuring a ton of praise for how high-quality the fan is for its price. Users also remark at the surprising amount of air it was able to move while remaining quiet. The Woozoo HD15NU comes in oscillating and non-oscillating options, with 5.5-inch and 7-inch blades.

Get the Woozoo HD15NU for $17.95

9. Caframo Chinook

Credit: Caframo Though the cageless design might give you pause, rest assured many users (and their pets) have bumbled into its blades with no injuries reported.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Reviews: 245

FakeSpot grade: B

If the open-blade design of this fan has you feeling concerned, the user reviews should help put your mind at ease. Between pet run-ins and bumbling into its whirring blades (made of hard foam), there are many accounts of accidentally touching the fan but remaining unharmed.

The main selling points of the Caframo Chinook seem to be its nearly-silent operation and its impressive ability to move air around. There are some negative reviews, but many have been updated to mention that Caframo got them a replacement—good customer service is always a plus.

Get the Caframo Chinook for $33.21

10. AmazonBasics Air-Circulator

With a low price and user-approved performance, this fan is a great budget-friendly option.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Reviews: 208

FakeSpot grade: B

Amazon’s own option rounds out our list. One of the more common sentiments from verified buyers is that this fan moves a lot of air for its size. It’s noted to be quiet on its lowest speed, though it can get louder on higher settings. The one complaint: If the fan is angled straight ahead or down, it can tip over easily. Overall, it seems like a decent 14-inch fan for its price.

Get the AmazonBasics Air-Circulator for $25.99

Air conditioners

Fans are great for helping you cool off by circulating the air, but they don’t do anything to actually reduce the temperature or humidity in your home. For that, you’ll need an air conditioner. Portable air conditioners are popular alternatives to traditional window units because they often run a lot quieter, require less heavy lifting, are much easier to install, and don’t run afoul of any rules prohibiting objects that protrude from your windows or homeowner’s association regulations.

If that sounds like your ideal cooling solution, here’s our list of the 10 most popular portable air conditioners on Amazon.

1. Homelabs Portable Air Conditioner

Credit: Homelabs This Homelabs model is the most popular portable air conditioner on Amazon, with 4.4 stars.

Rating: 4.4 out of 5

Reviews: 163

FakeSpot grade: C

Update: In our initial publication, the FakeSpot grade on this product was a B, but has since fallen to a C. While not necessarily disqualifying, we will be keeping an eye on this listing for any further changes.

The number one most popular portable air conditioner on Amazon is also the most expensive on our list. The Homelabs Portable Air Conditioner is rated at 14,000 BTUs, which was tied with a few other models on this list for the highest throughput. Like many other portable air conditioners we researched, this Homelabs model has three main functions: cooling, dehumidifying, and circulating air.

Verified buyers like that this model is quieter than traditional window A/C units, and seem happy with its 100-pint condensate reservoir.

Get the Homelabs Portable Air Conditioner for $499.99

2. LG LP0818WNR

Credit: LG A relatively inexpensive option to help quickly cool down smaller rooms.

Rating: 4.2 out of 5

Reviews: 45

FakeSpot grade: B

Another option under $300, the 8,000 BTU LG LP0818WNR is better for smaller rooms—up to 200 sq. ft. Users like its compact size and call it a good value. There are some negative reviews, but most of them claim to have used it in much larger rooms than what this unit is rated for.

Get the LG LP0818WNR for $292.04

3. COSTWAY Portable Air Conditioner

Credit: COSTWAY This portable air conditioner has a continuous drainage mode for those who make heavy use of the dehumidifier function.

Rating: 4.1 out of 5

Reviews: 15

FakeSpot grade: A

This little 10,000 BTU air conditioner works best in 400-square-foot rooms. It comes with a 10-foot drainage hose as opposed to a removable tank, which might be a boon or a burden depending on your setup. User reviews praise its value, its easy installation, and its ability to cool down rooms fast.

Get the COSTWAY Portable Air Conditioner for $289.99

4. DELLA Portable Air Conditioner

Credit: DELLA If you live in a drier climate, this portable A/C will recirculate its condensate for more efficient cooling.

Rating: 4.1 out of 5

Reviews: 29

FakeSpot grade: A

We’re back above the $300 price point with this 12,000 BTU air conditioner, which is suitable for rooms up to 550 sq. ft. This one seems best for use in drier climates: It leverages its dehumidifier condensate for self-evaporation, which helps cool down rooms quickly. Of course, this isn’t going to help matters if you’re depending on your air conditioner to pull moisture out of the air. For those users, it also comes with a hose for continuous draining. Users like its build quality and the company's customer service.

Get the DELLA Portable Air Conditioner for $389.96

5. EdgeStar AP8000W

Credit: EdgeStar If you're looking to cool a room on a budget, the EdgeStar AP8000W is the least-expensive option on our list.

Rating: 4.0 out of 5

Reviews: 266

FakeSpot grade: A

At $250, this is the least expensive portable air conditioner on our list. This is one of the smaller models, and is only rated at 8,000 BTU. According to the manufacturer and confirmed by several reviewers, this unit exhausts most of its condensate automatically, which should reduce how often you need to empty its water tank. Users praised how efficiently this unit seems to work, indicating it cooled rooms surprisingly quickly for its small size. If you’re looking for a small cooling solution for a dorm room or another small space, the EdgeStar AP8000W was made for you.

Get the EdgeStar AP8000W for $250

6. Koldfront PAC1402W

Credit: Koldfront If you're looking for a 14,000 BTU portable air conditioner on a budget, this Koldfront is a great pick.

Rating: 4.0 out of 5

Reviews: 147

FakeSpot grade: B

One of the less-expensive 14,000 BTU models on our list, the Koldfront PAC1402W is rated for rooms up to 500 sq. ft. This is another model that exhausts its condensate, so those living in low-humidity areas won’t have to empty its reservoir often. Many users praise the effectiveness of this model, claiming it helped cool much larger rooms than it was rated for.

Get the Koldfront PAC1402W for $340

7. EdgeStar AP14001HS

Credit: EdgeStar Looking for year-round climate control in your home? The EdgeStar AP14001HS can both cool and heat.

Rating: 4.0 out of 5

Reviews: 140

FakeSpot grade: A

The EdgeStar AP14001HS certainly looks a lot different than many other portable air conditioners on the market. Its chunky, black design seems to have time-traveled from the late ’80s, bringing with it a unique dual exhaust pipe system. EdgeStar claims to efficiently exhaust water vapor, which some users do confirm in their reviews.

Like the other air conditioners near the $400 price point, the AP14001HS is rated at 14,000 BTU and can handle rooms up to 525 sq. ft. Unlike some other models, this one is quieter, topping out at about 56 dB. This model can also switch modes and function as a heater, though the company acknowledges the overall heating power is weaker than the cooling power. This model seems to be ideal for those who want year-round climate control.

Get the EdgeStar AP14001HS for $389.00

8. JHS Portable Air Conditioner

Credit: JHS The JHS seems like a good value that can leverage its condensate for efficient cooling in dryer climates.

Rating: 3.9 out of 5

Reviews: 112

FakeSpot grade: A

This 10,000 BTU model that features a two-speed fan and a 50-pint reservoir for dehumidifying is far more popular than many units that cost hundreds of dollars more. Users note it’s a bit loud compared to other portable air conditioners, but generally, think its powerful cooling and low price offset the noise. The small dehumidifier tank might result in frequent upkeep if you live in a particularly humid climate, but otherwise, the JHS seems like a great value.

Get the JHS Portable Air Conditioner for $279.99

9. Colzer Portable Air Conditioner

Credit: Colzer Users were really happy with the relatively quiet operation of this 14,000 BTU portable air conditioner.

Rating: 3.7 out of 5

Reviews: 94

FakeSpot grade: A

Powerful air conditioners are often loud, which makes this 14,000 BTU Colzer stand out: Buyers were pleasantly surprised by how quiet this model was. If you’re looking to cool a 550- to 700-square-foot room, this model seems to offer a good user experience.

Get the Colzer Portable Air Conditioner for $469.99

10. Best Choice Products Portable Air Conditioner

Credit: Best Choice Products A great option if you're looking for a powerful portable air conditioner that's easy to set up and maintain.

Rating: 3.7 out of 5

Reviews: 15

FakeSpot grade: A

Another workhorse, this model tops out at 14,000 BTU and is rated for rooms up to 650 sq. ft. This unit’s vents automatically oscillate to help cool the room more evenly. Users love how easy this model is to install and maintain, thanks to its single-piece window fixture and easily-accessible filter. If you need a powerful air conditioner that’s easy to keep running, this one seems like a solid pick.

Get the Best Choice Products Portable Air Conditioner for $419.99

Stay cool out there!

Extreme heat is no joke. Recent temperatures across the US have exceeded 90°F, which is solidly in the territory where you can start to get heat exhaustion. Whether you’re using a fan or portable air conditioner, stay inside and out of the sun, and make sure to keep yourself hydrated. For other tips, check out the CDC’s guide on dealing with extreme heat.

