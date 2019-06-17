The 9 best websites to make money off of your old clothes, furniture and more

I don't have psychic abilities and I can't physically look in your closet, drawers, or garage, but I bet you have some items of value just hanging around in your home. You already have a few options of where to donate your stuff, but what about those pieces that have a bit of value and you want to make a buck? If you're ready to unload clothes, accessories, electronics, furniture and pretty much anything else, quite a few websites and apps can come in handy.

There are the sites everyone's heard of and have a trusted reputation, like eBay and Poshmark, and there are a few apps that are a bit newer to the game but already proving to be amazing resources for selling items quickly.

Maybe you have designer gear, clothes your kids never had a chance to wear, or home decor that looks like new. And maybe you have the time to upload pics and even meet with a buyer, or you'd rather a middleman handle that. Regardless of what you’re selling and how much time and effort you can put into it, there's a resource perfect for you. Some have low fees, others take a commission, and a few are even 100 percent free to use.

1. eBay—The classic resale site is still kickin’

Best for selling: Home decor, personal tech, vintage, collectibles, books, video games, toys, etc.

Seller fees: Varied (see the details here)

You know eBay. Everyone knows eBay. And that's one of the things that makes it so appealing as a destination to sell your stuff. And by "stuff," I mean literally everything. From electronics to vintage wear to antiques, there’s earning potential for it all. The best items to sell on eBay can be the most basic of basics that everyone needs like vacuums, kitchen products, and home decor, or you can find the right buyers for those really obscure items that you know you’ll catch a pretty penny for, like vintage video games, signed posters, and designer handbags as that’s what many shoppers head to eBay in search of.

While you might be thinking eBay seems sketchy or unreliable (because it can be if you’re not careful about who you sell to and buy from), you’ll be glad to know the company offers a ton of support and protection for both sellers and buyers so you can feel a bit more secure using the site. And the pricing format provides flexibility as well. You can price items in an auction-style sale with shoppers placing incremental bids or offer a fixed price or even set a fixed price but let people make offers, which is great if something just isn’t selling on its own.

2. Poshmark—It’s where all the cool kids are selling

Designer brands, on-trend fashion, accessories, and shoes$2.95 per sale under $15 or 20% of the sale price for orders over $15

If there’s one resell app that all the cool kids love, it has to be Poshmark. It’s the ease of use (just snap a pic and upload from your phone) and variety of pieces you can sell. While you’ll find people selling designer items, this app is especially great if you want to unload trendier fashion and accessories and even beauty products. Once you set your price, shoppers can counter with a lower offer, which you can accept, deny, or counteroffer until you find a middle ground.

When you make a sale, you can use the prepaid label to ship your goods off. Unlike a lot of other resale apps, this one offers a sense of community and even hosts virtual fashion parties with themes like everything plus size, best in makeup, preppy, or men’s style where you can share your relevant listings. The advantage here is you can reach people with similar tastes directly and share your listings with those most likely to buy.

3. ThredUP—A site that sells your stuff for you

New and used women’s and kids’ clothing and accessoriesThredUP will buy your clothes from you and resell them at higher prices.

“Secondhand clothes. Firsthand fun.”

That’s thredUP’s motto. The San Francisco-based company offers what they call “Clean Out Kits.” You simply request a bag, fill it with the clothes you want to sell (15 pounds max) and they’ll photograph and list your items for sale, shipping back any unaccepted items. After the bag is processed, you can sign into your account to see the possible earnings and payout or accept the upfront offer right away.

This is the place to sell your new or like new women’s and kids’ clothing and accessories (no stains or tears, and typically must have been purchased within the last five years). They accept a variety of brands, but items from Banana Republic, J. Crew, and Madewell sell extremely well.

4. The Real Real—Unload your rare and designer finds

Jewelry and designer goodsAs high as 60% (it gets lower the more you sell)

For those higher-end clothes and accessories taking up space in your closet, The Real Real is the way to go. I’m talking Chanel, Balenciaga, Dior. This is straight up luxury for women, men and children's clothes and accessories. Similar to thredUP, you send your goods in and the team of consignment experts photograph your items and you can receive 40 to 85 percent commission depending on the product and its resale price. And if you live in one of a few select areas, you can even schedule free home pick-up.

5. Swap.com—Sell items for the whole family

Yet another site that follows the same model of you ship it, we’ll upload and sell it for you, is Swap.com. You can sell a variety of clothes for men, women, and children, but also toys, books, outdoor equipment and more. But not so fast. Currently, you have to be invited as a continuous seller on the site. Anyone can fill out the Premier Seller Application and if you’re approved, send in a “test” box and if your items are up to par quality wise, then you'll be invited as an official seller. Presumably, this process is meant to cut down on the company receiving unnecessary items that won’t sell and a seller who’s serious about offering quality products.

6. Kidizen—For sellers seeking a bit of community

Kids’ clothing12% and a $0.50 listing fee, only charged once an item sells

It’s a known “fact” that children grow every 2.3 seconds, so that usually means you have clothes, shoes and more that they’ll never wear or use again. If you have quite a few kid clothes your little ones have outgrown, you can check out Kidizen where parents are able to quickly create their own virtual storefront. This means coming up with a store name, adding profile photos, and completing a bio. This is certainly more for parents who have quite a few clothes to unload and/or someone interested in building a community with the other parents on the site. The website and mobile app offer quite a few guides and blog posts on setting up a shop, including how to capture the best photos for your listings, writing great descriptions, and determining the best times to sell.

7. Facebook Marketplace—The best platform you totally forgot about

Credit: Facebook Sell your stuff to your friends, and their friends.

Best for selling: Cars, furniture, electronics, appliances

Seller fees: None

You're probably on the giant social media site already, but have you utilized Facebook’s Marketplace yet? The process is as simple as uploading photos, writing a description, setting a price, and boom. Unlike the previously mentioned options where you ship to a company or buyer, the most common Marketplace form of delivery is meeting up in person and exchanging money. For obvious reasons, safety can be a major issues, so Facebook offers tips for meeting up to exchange merchandise. This option becomes a bit safer if you choose to share your listing on your Facebook feed, so your friends and family, presumably people you already know, can buy your items. And many local police departments are starting to set up monitored public spots for transactions like these, so be sure to check out your options when planning to meet someone.

8. Craigslist—The global site that can be a cash cow at the right times

Credit: Anthony Rosenburg / Getty Images Sell big-ticket items one by one or let your community know you're holding a yard sale with the help of Craigslist.

Best for selling: Larger items like furniture, TVs, and bikes

Seller fees: None

While selling on Facebook at least allows you the option to share with people you actually know, Craigslist is straight up selling to strangers. But don’t let that totally scare you. Select the nearest location—CL has specific sites for all major cities—and upload your clear photos along with a description of the items and how much you want to sell them for.

While this service doesn’t provide the convenience of simply shipping the product to a seller or third party, it is a really great option for quickly unloading items that would be harder to ship, particularly furniture and bikes. Also, during the summer moving season and holidays, the listings can be a great way to make money. Stand out in a sea of listings with complete info like dimensions, models and clear photos. While job postings, services, and products sold by dealers can incur a fee, other ads are free to post. You can even let people know you're having a yard sale if you want to try and sell a bunch at once.

9. Let Go—The app with built-in safeguards for sellers and buyers

Best for selling: Big ticket items that would be hard to ship

Seller fees: None

Finally, and similar to Craigslist, is Let Go. The app gives sellers the power to upload their goods and sell to people in their neighborhood. Of course, it’s always suggested to meet in a public place, but Let Go also has features that make it a bit more appealing than other person-to-person sale sites like Craigslist. Instead of giving out your number if you need to communicate with a buyer about meeting up, the app’s chat feature handles that. Also, you can see a buyer’s profile which includes ratings and reviews from other Let Go users. There’s even an option to nix the need for a cash transaction and just use Apple Pay. Currently, Let Go is free to use, with no listing fee or commission.