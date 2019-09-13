These are the 6 most popular houseplants for fall

By clicking one of our links you're supporting our labs and our independence, as we may earn a small share of revenue. Recommendations are separate from any business incentives.

I come from a long line of plant addicts. My mom literally breeds snake plants, my grandma never visits without bringing me yet another philodendron, and my little sister's idea of the perfect Saturday is either spent in her garden or at the local plant nursery. We're a family obsessed with all things green.

We aren't the only ones, either—plants are incredibly popular right now (there are even entire Instagram accounts dedicated to them). And according to Erin Marino, brand director at The Sill, some are more popular than others. In an interview with Apartment Therapy, she revealed the top six trendiest houseplants for fall. Below are her top picks, plus where you can get both the live and fake version of each.

1. Rubber tree

Credit: The Sill/World Market Rubber plants can come in a variety of colors from dark (like The Sill's live one) to lighter (like these faux ones from World Market).

Not only will the dark colors of the rubber tree pair perfectly with your fall decor (Erin describes it as having "moody leaves"), but it's also one of the easiest types of ficus plants to grow inside. Just how easy is it? You only have to water it once every one to two weeks. A.k.a you don't have to have a green thumb to have a rubber tree.

Get the Rubber Tree from The Sill for $58

Get the Faux Rubber Plants (Set of 2) from World Market for $59.98

2. Calathea medallion

Credit: The Sill/Home Depot While you won't get the moving leaves with a faux calathea, this one from Home Depot still freshens up a room.

You may know the calathea medallion plant as the "prayer plant." That's because, according to Erin, its leaves move with the sun—so when day turns to night, the calathea's leaves move upward in a praying motion. She adds that like the rubber tree, these are popular for fall because of their dramatic coloring.

Get the Calathea Medallion from The Sill for $59

Get the Garden Accents Calathea Plant from Home Depot for $48.99

3. Bird of Paradise

Credit: The Sill/Wayfair A live Bird of Paradise plant can grow just as tall as this faux one from Wayfair.

Oversized tropical plants are definitely having a moment, and one way to get the look is with the Bird of Paradise plant. However, Erin cautions that it isn't the easiest plant to keep alive—it requires a somewhat humid atmosphere to thrive so you'll have to mist it frequently to keep it happy and vibrant.

Get the Bird of Paradise from The Sill for $176

Get the Bird of Paradise Floor Foliage Plant from Wayfair for $57.99

4. Monstera

Credit: The Sill/Urban Outfitters You can't even tell the difference between the real and fake versions of the Monstera.

If there's one plant that's taken over our Instagram feeds, it's the Monstera. Bold and statement-making, the tropical plant is great for indoor use because it can thrive in almost any light. And while it's been "in" for awhile now, Erin told Apartment Therapy that she doesn't think it's going to go out of style anytime soon.

Get the Monstera from The Sill for $167

Get the Faux Monstera Leaf from Urban Outfitters for $9.99

5. Philodendron silver

Credit: The Sill/Wayfair The faux philodendron may not have the same silver pattern but it's just as stunning.

Lusting over pictures of plant-filled rooms with crawling vines and waterfalls of leaves spilling over shelves? Then you'll definitely want to add a philodendron silver to your collection. Not only does it grow and spread very quickly but Erin says it's a must-have for fall due to the unique pattern on its leaves which look like paint splatters.

Get the Philodendron Silver from The Sill for $35

Get the Philodendron Silk Hanging Plant from Wayfair for $71.99

6. Petite snake plant

Credit: The Sill/Crate & Barrel Even some thicker-leaved snake plants (like this faux one from Crate & Barrel) can have bold stripes.

Snake plants are notoriously some of the sturdiest, easiest-to-grow houseplants. This miniature version of everyone's favorite plant is often more striped and textured than its larger counterpart so it adds a unique accent to any room. Bonus: It only needs to be watered once every two weeks!

Get the Petite Snake Plant from The Sill for $20

Get the Artificial Snake Plant from Crate & Barrel for $59.95

