This is the most popular Halloween candy in every state

Trick or treat, give us something good to eat.
Fact: Halloween candy tastes way better than regular candy, whether it's chocolate, lollipops, candy corn, or gummies. And while I'm a die-hard Reese's Cup fan (it's the best candy, end of story), a recent survey revealed that your trick-or-treat preferences could actually depend on where you live.
CandyStore.com examined 12 years of sales data to determine the most popular Halloween candy in every state. From Twix up in Alaska to Skittles down in Florida, people's tastes were different state to state. But some candies still reigned supreme—the candy retailer also reported the top Halloween candy for the entire U.S. Skittles came in first, followed by Reese's Cups, M&Ms, Snickers, and Starbursts.
Below are the results for each state, along with how to get your hands on your favorite sweet treat before October 31.
Alabama: Hershey's Minis
Alaska: Twix
Arizona: Hot Tamales
Arkansas: Skittles
California: Skittles
Colorado: Twix
Connecticut: Milky Way
Delaware: Skittles
Florida: Skittles
Georgia: Jolly Ranchers
Hawaii: Skittles
Idaho: Candy Corn
Illinois: Kit Kat
Indiana: Hot Tamales
Iowa: Candy Corn
Kansas: Reese's Cups
Kentucky: Swedish Fish
Louisiana: Lemonheads
Maine: Sour Patch Kids
Maryland: Reese's Cups
Massachusetts: Butterfinger
Michigan: Starburst
Minnesota: Skittles
Mississippi: Snickers
Missouri: Milky Way
Montana: Dubble Bubble
Nebraska: Salt Water Taffy
Nevada: Candy Corn
New Hampshire: Starburst
New Jersey: Tootsie Pops
New Mexico: Candy Corn
New York: Hot Tamales
North Carolina: Reese's Cups
North Dakota: Candy Corn
Ohio: M&Ms
Oklahoma: Dubble Bubble
Oregon: Reese's Cups
Pennsylvania: Hershey's Minis
Rhode Island: Twix
South Carolina: Skittles
South Dakota: Starburst
Tennessee: Tootsie Pops
Texas: Reese's Cups
Utah: Jolly Ranchers
Vermont: M&Ms
Virginia: Hot Tamales
Washington: Salt Water Taffy
West Virginia: Blow Pops
Wisconsin: Starburst
Wyoming: Salt Water Taffy
While the post-Halloween sales are a no-brainer, if you want to stock up on candy prior to Fright Night, experts recommend buying it four days before Halloween. In 2018, that's when the median cost was its lowest at $1.94 per unit.
Whatever you do, don't wait until the day before—according to sales data, on October 30, the median cost jumped 80 cents up to $2.75 per unit. That's almost double the price on October 27.
You don't have to wait in long lines at the grocery store to load up on your state's most popular candy (or whichever sweet treat you prefer). Thanks to Amazon, all you have to do is click "Add to Cart."
