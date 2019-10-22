This is the most popular Halloween candy in every state

By clicking one of our links you're supporting our labs and our independence, as we may earn a small share of revenue. Recommendations are separate from any business incentives.

Fact: Halloween candy tastes way better than regular candy, whether it's chocolate, lollipops, candy corn, or gummies. And while I'm a die-hard Reese's Cup fan (it's the best candy, end of story), a recent survey revealed that your trick-or-treat preferences could actually depend on where you live.

CandyStore.com examined 12 years of sales data to determine the most popular Halloween candy in every state. From Twix up in Alaska to Skittles down in Florida, people's tastes were different state to state. But some candies still reigned supreme—the candy retailer also reported the top Halloween candy for the entire U.S. Skittles came in first, followed by Reese's Cups, M&Ms, Snickers, and Starbursts.

Below are the results for each state, along with how to get your hands on your favorite sweet treat before October 31.

The state-by-state breakdown

Alabama: Hershey's Minis

Alaska: Twix

Arizona: Hot Tamales

Arkansas: Skittles

California: Skittles

Colorado: Twix

Connecticut: Milky Way

Delaware: Skittles

Florida: Skittles

Georgia: Jolly Ranchers

Hawaii: Skittles

Idaho: Candy Corn

Illinois: Kit Kat

Indiana: Hot Tamales

Iowa: Candy Corn

Kansas: Reese's Cups

Kentucky: Swedish Fish

Louisiana: Lemonheads

Maine: Sour Patch Kids

Maryland: Reese's Cups

Massachusetts: Butterfinger

Michigan: Starburst

Minnesota: Skittles

Mississippi: Snickers

Missouri: Milky Way

Montana: Dubble Bubble

Nebraska: Salt Water Taffy

Nevada: Candy Corn

New Hampshire: Starburst

New Jersey: Tootsie Pops

New Mexico: Candy Corn

New York: Hot Tamales

North Carolina: Reese's Cups

North Dakota: Candy Corn

Ohio: M&Ms

Oklahoma: Dubble Bubble

Oregon: Reese's Cups

Pennsylvania: Hershey's Minis

Rhode Island: Twix

South Carolina: Skittles

South Dakota: Starburst

Tennessee: Tootsie Pops

Texas: Reese's Cups

Utah: Jolly Ranchers

Vermont: M&Ms

Virginia: Hot Tamales

Washington: Salt Water Taffy

West Virginia: Blow Pops

Wisconsin: Starburst

Wyoming: Salt Water Taffy

When is the best time to buy Halloween candy?

While the post-Halloween sales are a no-brainer, if you want to stock up on candy prior to Fright Night, experts recommend buying it four days before Halloween. In 2018, that's when the median cost was its lowest at $1.94 per unit.

Whatever you do, don't wait until the day before—according to sales data, on October 30, the median cost jumped 80 cents up to $2.75 per unit. That's almost double the price on October 27.

How to buy your state's favorite candy before Halloween

You don't have to wait in long lines at the grocery store to load up on your state's most popular candy (or whichever sweet treat you prefer). Thanks to Amazon, all you have to do is click "Add to Cart."

