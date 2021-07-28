7 Home Depot plants that look real (but aren’t)

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you’ve been strolling the home décor aisles at retailers like Target or The Home Depot recently—and, having just been released from quarantine, it’s OK to admit to superfluous time out of the house—you may have noticed that fake plants are looking better than ever.

In fact, they just may be looking just as real as real house plants, without the sun and water requirements.

The perks of fake plants over their real counterparts are endless, but we love that they add greenery to rooms that lack natural light, they don’t require any tedious upkeep, and they are safe for households with pets.

How to choose the best-looking artificial plant

If you’re in the market for a few fake plants for your home office, dorm room, kitchen, or even, porch, there are a couple of factors to look for.

Make sure their leaves have a natural shine to them. Fabric that looks dull and frays over time is a dead giveaway that your plant is a fake plant. Instead, pick a plant made of synthetic materials that can emulate this natural sheen. There’s a balance to strike, so make sure they’re not overly glossy, but instead have a natural glow.

Additionally, a lot of fake plants offer fade-resistant designs. This means if you keep them outside or in a particularly sun-drenched spot the plant won’t fade over time and give up its act.

The Home Depot has a broad selection of fake plants, and we’ve picked out our favorites that look real, but aren’t.

1. Snake plant

Credit: Left: Getty Images / Grumpy Cow Studios | Right: The Home Depot This snake plant from Home Depot (right) looks just like the real thing (left).

A snake plant is a great candidate for a fake plant substitute because it has a natural glossy look to its leaves—meaning, it’s hard to tell real from fake.

Snake plants add height and dimension to your space with tall pointed fronds, plus their darker shades of green blend into any space while also adding depth.

This snake plant with a basic planter fits effortlessly into any room. Or, you can go for a larger stone planter for an earthy neutral look.

2. Boston fern

Credit: Left: Getty Images / Farhad Ibrahimzade | Right: The Home Depot A fake Boston fern (right) keeps all the personality of the real plant with small details including some sprouting around the center just like a real fern (left).

Real Boston ferns look beautiful, but they require a very specific environment year round in which to thrive, and it’s just a guess to say that you don’t want to spend your time turning your house into a low-key rainforest. Hence, the low maintenance, fake Boston fern keeps all the personality of the real plant with small details including some sprouting around the center.

This can be stored among your book shelves or in a macrame hanger.

3. Monstera plant

Credit: Left: Getty Images / didecs | Right: The Home Depot We’ve found the most realistic-looking fake monsteras (right) are shorter in stature with a dense bundle of leaves and compare nicely to the real plants (left).

Monstera plants are everywhere. They’re a fan favorite house plant and their iconic leaves are patterning everything from wallpaper to phone cases. If you want to bring one to your home without all the work, try a faux version. There are plenty in all shapes and sizes, but we’ve found the most realistic ones are shorter in stature with a dense bundle of leaves.

This fake monstera plant is one of our favorites because it doesn’t take up too much space but it is still a showstopper in whatever room you stage it.

Get the Artificial Split Leaf Philodendron Monstera Plant in Black Pot at The Home Depot for $75

4. Onion grass

Credit: Left: Getty Images / Tatiana Cherneva | Right: The Home Depot Thanks to a great fake version (right) you can still enjoy the aesthetics of the plant which usually grows in great volumes in the ground (left).

We know onion grass doesn’t sound like the most glamorous house plant to keep around, but it blooms upward into stunning grasses that can really make a statement wherever you put it.

Unfortunately, onion grass is toxic to cats and dogs, so pet owners should avoid the real thing. Thanks to a great fake version you can still enjoy the aesthetics of the plant. This stunning option is lush and comes in a lovely pot with a plant stand that adds wow-factor to the entrance of your home.

Get the Artificial Onion Grass in Ceramic Pot on Stand from The Home Depot for $67.49

5. Spider plant

Credit: Left: Getty Images / Aliza Tlenchieva | Right: The Home Depot This faux spider plant (right) comes in a hanging basket, has great volume and includes really lovely details including faux-new growth so it looks just like the real thing (left).

If you want a hanging plant to have above your desk or in your living room, this spider plan is a great option. Part of the fun of spider plants are the way they grow, draping down to form an even larger canopy to hang in your home.

This faux spider plant comes in a hanging basket, has great volume and includes really lovely details including faux-new growth.

Get the Spider Plant Hanging Basket from The Home Depot for $55.99

6. String of pearls

Credit: Left: Getty Images / Jessica Ruscello | Right: The Home Depot In fact, a big perk of choosing a fake string of pearls is that the natural design makes them seem so unreal that it’s hard to tell the difference between the fake (right) or real (left) thing!

If you want a plant that can beautifully drape over bookshelves, a string of pearls is a great option. It’s a stunning addition to your home with its unique design, and a fake version gives you the flexibility of putting it anywhere, regardless of light.

In fact, a big perk of choosing a fake string of pearls is that the natural design makes them seem so unreal that it’s hard to tell the difference between the fake or real thing!

This string of pearls comes in a cute white planter that you can tuck on bedside tables or as a centerpiece. Or opt for a hanging option so that its vines can dangle over the room.

7. Fiddle-leaf fig

Credit: Left: Getty Images / AnanR2107 | Right: The Home Depot Real fiddle leaf fig trees (left) are notoriously difficult to take care of, so if you want the look without any of the stress of keeping it alive then a fake version (right) is a great choice.

A fiddle-leaf fig is a stunning option for a house plant. However, the plant is notoriously difficult to take care of, so if you want the look without any of the stress of keeping it alive then a fake version is a great choice.

This plant can be a statement piece, so choose a place where it can stand out. We love this one, which stands nearly 5 feet tall. Its leaves are UV-resistant to prevent fading over time, and it can also withstand the elements making it a great option for your patio. The leaves are a great deep color and look just like the real thing.

Get the Artificial Fiddle Leaf Fig from The Home Depot for $77.23

