These popular home trends are predicted to go out of style in 2020

Whether it's the hottest fashion and style pieces that people are buying or the most popular ways to redo your kitchen, trends come and go over the years. And as we near the end of yet another decade, experts are already looking towards what the roaring twenties will bring.

Or rather, what will be left behind in 2019. According to the annual Sherwin-Williams Designer Panel, which interviewed 250 top interior designers and decorators, the following three super popular trends won't be so stylish in 2020. Plus, they gave some valuable insights on what to decorate with instead.

1. All-white or all-gray decor

Credit: Ikea/Wayfair Goodbye sterile all-white living rooms, hello cozy, colorful ones.

"The gray on gray on gray trend has got to go," one designer pleads, while many others chimed in that the all-gray or all-white look is too sterile and cold for an everyday living. In fact, the majority of designers agreed that we're going to see less cool grays and whites in 2020. "Gray will move into an accent position, and no longer be a main color," one said.

What will replace it? "Warmer colors will be stronger than ever in the coming year," predicts our own major appliances and home design editor, Cindy Bailen, who says she finds all-gray rooms depressing. Both she and the Sherwin-Williams panel are hopeful for palettes that include beige, warmer neutrals, and greens (Behr's 2020 color of the year is a sage green shade).

Designers also say there will be more of a focus on more playful decorating, when it comes to both colors and textures. One expert responded, "I feel like design trends are now leaning toward a mix/match style where just about anything goes together and where things should definitely NOT match!"

2. Farmhouse style

Credit: Joanna Gaines Farmhouse chic may not be so chic for long.

Sorry Joanna Gaines—shiplap's 15 seconds of fame (more like 15 years, to be honest) could soon be ending. "Farmhouse decor—which is tied to HGTV's Fixer Upper show—will look a little dated as time passes," Cindy says. "In ten years, will people still love barn doors?" And those rustic sliding doors, in fact, were one of the most popular responses from designers, along with shaker-style cabinets and signs with words on them.

"People have tired of the look since it has saturated the market," one decorator explained, while another added, " I'm already seeing stores selling their farmhouse decor on clearance and customers are using more color in their decorating."

3. Bold accent walls

Credit: West Elm People have been loving the one-bold-wall look for the last decade.

While accent walls can be a good way to test out a color (without painting the whole room), designers named the trend one of the ones that will go away next year. They especially wish for the disappearance of accent walls in colors like blush pink, orange, and any pastel hues, explaining that they're overdone and often jarring.

And it isn't just accent walls that need to go, the panel said. It's also accents like hardware in shiny gold, brass, or rose gold and anything millennial pink. Instead, they recommend accent pieces that include more texture (think faux fur, wood, or leather) and add architectural interest.