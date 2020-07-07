5 ways to keep your patio furniture looking fresh this season

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Buying something new can feel very exciting. I mean, there’s a reason retail therapy is so common. However, like most things in life, every product ages over time, and your patio furniture is no exception given harsh conditions like UV rays, damaging winds, and rain.

Thankfully, anti-aging measures can protect the integrity of your patio. Preemptive preparation, smart storage, and regular cleaning are all key in maintaining a fresh look and feel.

Here are a few tips for keeping your patio looking good longer:

1. Invest in a patio awning

Credit: Getty Images / KangeStudio Give your furniture sun protection at all hours of the day with an awning.

For full-on sun protection for your entire patio, an awning is your best bet. Not only does an awning provide shaded relief during a hot summer’s day, but it protects your patio furniture from the sun, which causes faded fabric, and the weather, which causes rust stains and overall structural decay.

ADVERTISEMENT

A retractable awning lets you enjoy the sun when you want to, making it a popular option among homeowners.





Get the Outsunny Exterior Window Awning at Amazon for $199.99

2. Use patio furniture covers

Credit: Getty Images / AwakenedEye Keep those lounge chairs and patio tables covered up from the elements.

Furniture covers keep your furniture looking as good as it did the day you bought it. Not only does a furniture cover protect patio furniture from sunlight during the day, but it keeps rain and moisture from wear over time.

For your outdoor dining set, go for a water-resistant patio set cover that will fit over both the tables and chairs. For outdoor chairs, go for a chair cover made with air vents that reduce condensation from collecting inside.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Store your patio furniture in inclement weather

Credit: Birch Lane When your patio furniture is done for the season, easily stow it inside or in a storage shed.

An even better option than covering your furniture is to move it to a safer or shadier location.

If you live in a climate where major storms or snowy winters occur, being able to move patio furniture in and out of a safe location is key in keeping the furniture in good condition.

A stylish wood bistro set can be conveniently folded and stowed away from sun and rain.

For stowing away your couch and chair cushions, seek out a cushion storage bag that offers a moisture-tight container in which you can tightly pack away your outdoor cushions in one place. It also keeps them safe from fading in the sun.

4. Apply UV resistant paint to walls and floors

Credit: Getty Images / TimAbramowitz Lock in your patio flooring and prevent wear and tear with a clear enamel paint.

Keeping your patio walls and floors from fading, cracking, or peeling starts with prevention. Enamel paint stands strong against sun and rain, so use it to coat surfaces.

ADVERTISEMENT

To protect metal, wood, concrete, or masonry, Rust-Oleum enamel spray paint provides rust protection and is said to prevent abrasion, chipping, fading, and dulling.

Get the Rust-Oleum Rusty Metal Primer at Amazon for $13.99

5. Protect and clean your patio furniture cushions

Credit: Getty Images / russwitherington1 Outdoor patio cushions are the first to show signs of aging under sunlight and rainy weather.

Outdoor fabric can take some heavy hits when it comes to aging and overall decay, but they’re not totally wear-proof.

Keep your cushions looking fresh by giving them a deep clean to rid them of mold and mildew. You can make your own at-home cleaning solution with dish detergent, Borax, a scrub brush, and a garden hose for some pressure cleaning.

In addition to cleaning your outdoor cushions, preemptively protect them with a fabric spray that blocks out UVA/UVB rays and excess moisture from rain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scotchgard Water and Sun Shield creates a protective layer on your patio furniture, giving it a fighting chance if it’s out in the elements. You can use sprays like this on furniture, umbrellas, awnings, covers, and more.

Get Scotchgard Water and Sun Shield at Amazon for $9.98

Sign up for our newsletter. Get twice-weekly reviews, advice, deals, and how-to guides from the experts.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.



Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.