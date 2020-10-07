Walmart+ vs. Shipt: Which is better for grocery delivery?

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you’re looking for a convenient, monthly plan that brings groceries right to your door, you certainly have some options. Amazon Prime offers different variations on this kind of service, and sites like Instacart Express and Shipt let you get essentials delivered in as little as an hour.

Earlier this month, one of the nation’s largest retailers unveiled Walmart+, a new subscription-based program with great benefits—including free same-day delivery for 2,700 Walmart stores nationwide. The service touts fast and easy grocery delivery as its star benefit.

But how does Walmart+ stack up against Shipt, with its speedy, around-the-clock service? Let’s take a look and decide which of these two memberships is right for you.

Walmart Plus vs. Shipt: What are the main benefits?

Here's a quick breakdown of the differences between Walmart+ and Shipt.

Price / month $12.95 $14 Price / year $98 $99 Free trial 15 days ✘ Free shipping On deliveries over $35 On deliveries over $35 Free one-day shipping ✔ ✔ Free grocery delivery ✔ ✔ Delivery from multiple stores ✘ ✔ Student discounts ✘ ✘ Gas benefits Member pricing on gas ✘ In-store perks Scan-and-go mobile shopping ✘





At a glance, Walmart+ appears to beat out Shipt in terms of price as well as benefits. Walmart+ gives you access to more 160,000 in-store items, with widely available same-day delivery. However, you need to live within participating Walmart stores to get Walmart+ benefits—check your zipcode to make sure you're eligible before signing up.

In stores, Walmart+ members also get access to scan-and-go service with the Walmart mobile app, which lets you bypass traditional checkout lanes for safer, “contact-free” payment.

But Shipt, despite lacking the infrastructure of a retail behemoth like Walmart, has another trick up its sleeve: 24-hour delivery. This won’t be available in every region—you can check the coverage map to see what’s available in your city—but it’s a game changer.

With service in more than 260 cities nationwide, and an option to select “next delivery” for orders that may arrive within the hour, Shipt offers a quality of service that Prime and Walmart+ can’t compete with. The only real downside is whether or not you can get it locally or not. Walmart+ has the advantage in terms of coverage, thanks to all those brick-and-mortar stores.

Shipt, by contrast, works with whichever stores support the app in your area—places like Costco, CVS, Hy-Vee, Petco, or Target. So availability and pricing varies accordingly.

Walmart Plus vs. Shipt: What’s the difference in price?

Shipt offers one-time delivery as well as a regular membership. A single order is just $7 delivery, with the option to tip your shopper directly. A full subscription costs $14 a month, or $99 billed annually. If a one-time delivery is all you need right now, that $7 fee is hard to beat. With smaller stores, however, Shipt may add a convenience charge on top of all products purchased. So a product that costs $4.20 may be $4.50 with the charge. Walmart+ does not have any additional charges outside of the membership fee.

Both services offer free trials, but Shipt does not offer one directly. You can sign up for a four-week free trial through Target’s website to see if Shipt is what you’re looking for, but you'll only be able to shop from Target. Walmart+ also offers a 15-day trial, so you can try and compare.

Walmart+ costs $12.95 per month, or just $98 a year.

Walmart Plus vs. Shipt: Which offers the fastest delivery?

At participating locations, Walmart+ offers one-hour delivery and pickup between the hours of 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Shipt, on the other hand, might offer 24-hour service in your area. Otherwise, the one-hour delivery speed is fairly comparable between the two.

Both subscriptions offer contact-free delivery, so neither one requires you to be home or answer the door.

Walmart Plus vs. Shipt: Which is better for groceries?

When it comes to pricing, Walmart+ may take the cake here. Buying groceries from Walmart means you unlock the store's low prices, which can be game-changing if you're strictly adhering to a budget. Shipt allows you to purchase groceries from a number of stores that may have equally low prices, like Kroger's, but you'll have to watch out for those surprise convenience fees.

Shipt also allows you to shop from a range of stores—like Starbucks, Target, and Petco—but you can't shop multiple stores in one order, like you can with Instacart.

Shipt vs. Walmart Plus: The final verdict

This is a tough call. If you’re looking for an annual membership that puts groceries at your doorstep, Shipt is probably the best option available in larger cities. You’ll have more participating retailers, a wider selection, and potentially even 24-hour delivery at your fingertips with the Shipt app. Even in smaller cities, Shipt is a great, convenient service.

If you’re paying monthly and pinching pennies, the price difference is a savings of about a dollar if you go with Walmart+. And that means you’re getting the fuel discount, as well, provided you’ve got a participating gas station nearby. If you’re traveling a lot, or need more than everyday grocery items, Walmart+ might pay for itself.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.