Walmart+ vs. Amazon Fresh: Here’s what you need to know

With the holidays around the corner and a Covid vaccine still in the works, there’s never been a better time to consider having your groceries delivered at home.

Depending on where you live and what you’re shopping for, Walmart and Amazon offer two of the best values in subscription-based delivery. And if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you may already have access to one of the better services available in the U.S.

Before you order your next batch of groceries, here’s everything you should know about Amazon Fresh and the new Walmart+.

Amazon Fresh vs. Walmart Plus: What are the main benefits?

Here's a quick breakdown of the differences between Walmart+ and Amazon Fresh.

Price / month $12.95 $12.99 Price / year $98 $119 Free trial 15 days 30 days Free shipping ✔ On deliveries over $35 Free one-day shipping ✔ ✔ Free grocery delivery ✔ ✔ Delivery from multiple stores ✘ ✘ Student discounts ✘ ✔ Gas benefits Member pricing on gas ✘ In-store perks Scan-and-go mobile shopping ✘





Both Amazon Prime and Walmart+ members in select regions are eligible for free delivery on orders over $35. As the services grow and expand, coverage will vary, so you’ll want to check the Amazon Fresh storefront as well as the Walmart+ website to see which of the two offer quick, convenient delivery in your area.

Whereas Amazon Pantry offers a ton of essentials at more traditional shipping speeds, Fresh lets you purchase things like eggs, fresh fruit, meat, milk, and salad mix from the comfort of your kitchen.

Similarly, Walmart+ offers same-day delivery from more than 2,700 Walmart locations in the U.S. This applies anything from the Walmart website’s “Pickup & delivery” section, so you’ve got access to some 160,000 in-store items, including electronics, toys, or anything else busy families might want. Walmart+ also just nixed its $35 spending limit for free shipping, which means you can deliver everything your local Walmart has to offer for no extra charge.

Amazon Fresh vs. Walmart Plus: What’s the difference in price?

You can get Amazon Fresh and everything else Prime has to offer for $12.99 a month, or $119 billed annually. Walmart+ will run you $12.95 per month, or $99 a year when paid all at once.

Prospective Walmart+ members should factor in the 5¢-per-gallon discount on fuel, which is available at about 2,000 Walmart, Murphy USA, and Murphy Express gas stations nationwide. Plus, there's no limit for shipping.

Amazon Fresh vs. Walmart Plus: Which offers the fastest delivery?

The Amazon Fresh service advertises “ultrafast speeds” within two-hour scheduling windows, and there’s an option for contact-free delivery to keep customers extra safe. Walmart+, by contrast, offers one-hour delivery windows starting as early as 7 a.m. and as late as 8 p.m.

You can track the progress of Walmart+ orders in the Walmart app on your phone, and there’s also an option for contact-free delivery. Depending on your home address and the coverage in your region, Walmart+ is likely the winner for speed and timing.

Amazon Fresh vs. Walmart Plus: Which is better for groceries?

As for food or other household items, a lot may come down to your favorite brands—the products you make a habit of buying regularly. Check out a free trial of each service, browse each website’s delivery-eligible offerings, and see what ultimately speaks to you.

You may find that Amazon’s holiday and meal-planning sections make your life a whole lot easier. Then again, maybe you miss those long trips to your busy local Walmart, browsing the aisles and savoring the experience; maybe the familiarity of Walmart+ will be the next best thing.

Amazon Fresh vs. Walmart Plus: The final verdict

If you plan on doing a fair bit of in-store shopping shortly, the Walmart app’s convenient, touch-free “scan-and-go” service—on top of the fuel discount—will make Walmart+ the better option here. But that’s only if you’re considering Amazon Prime exclusively for its grocery service.

With entertainment perks like ad-free music, Kindle ebooks, and movies and TV on Prime Video, Walmart+ can’t quite compete as an all-in-one subscription service at this stage, especially when you consider the fact what Walmart+ isn't available country-wide yet.

