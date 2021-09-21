We tried this French luxury candle, and it makes the best host gift

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

For the initiated, nothing is more recognizable from across a room than the disorderly jumble of a Diptyque candle’s label. The bright, white oval full of dancing black letters has become synonymous with whimsically scented, Parisian luxury candles that have garnered a fan base the likes of Beyoncé, Gigi Hadid, and Meghan Markle.

Besides its fragrant candles, diffusers, and room sprays, Diptyque also sells a skin care line, candle accessories, decorative objects, and a recently-launched curated selection of tableware and glassware.

I wanted to experience the signature origins of Diptyque: its made-in-France candles—especially as the holidays approach, and I seek out host gifts and luxe stocking stuffers. Would Diptyque steer me wrong?

I decided to start with the bestselling scent, Roses. This is my mom’s favorite fragrance, and since she’s a celebrity to me and my dad, I thought this would fall in line with the high society cult following that shows this company big love.

ADVERTISEMENT

What we liked

Credit: Diptyque The small 70-gram candle retails at $38 while the 190-gram candle is sold for $68.

This unassuming candle’s cream-colored wax is poured into a clear glass vessel and is divine in both scent and style. Not to mention, its well-known logo ups your style cred with guests when you have this in your home. Consider it the LV or YSL of scents—IYKYK.

As I began peeling the outside protective wrap from the box I could smell the rose scent. This wasn’t the sickly-sweet scent that drugstore candles throw off to represent one of the most beloved flowers. It’s as if you’re strolling through a lush rose garden in full bloom.

The candle itself was quick to light, and the flame burned huge and steady. It crackled once in a while as it burned, creating a nice little atmosphere in sound, as well. When I blew the candle’s flame out, it did not release any plume of white smoke to cloud the room, and the rose scent lingered long after the flame was extinguished.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bonus: Diptyque includes two booklets with each candle. One matches your scent with another to create an “unexpected olfactory alchemy, which seems to reinvent each scent as it creates a third.”

With Roses, Diptyque suggests Jasmine for the olfactory memory of the south of France’s flower festival, a celebration that marks the beginning of spring. The other booklet explains the candle’s luxury craftsmanship, including pages of historical tidbits.

What we didn’t like

Basically, its $68 price—but you pay for perfection. The end.

Should you buy a Diptyque candle?

Credit: Diptyque Consider mixing scents by burning two candles at the same time.

Yes! There’s a reason why Diptyque candles are a go-to. Buy your first one for the whimsical typeface and its place as a scented status symbol. Keep buying them for their incredible variety of scent choices and the absolute luxury experience of the long-lasting fragrance. And, around the holidays, your friends will thank you!

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.



Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.