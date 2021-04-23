Do you need a yearly membership to Bed Bath and Beyond?

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Amazon Prime and Walmart+ are probably the most notable membership programs that offer discounts, with free shipping being the major draw. But are you familiar with Beyond+, Bed Bath & Beyond’s yearly membership program? Though the service launched in 2018, it doesn’t get much fanfare like the aforementioned memberships, including Walmart+ which is less than a year old. If you’re a regular BBB online shopper, then you’ve seen the different pricing for members versus non-members—but what comes with a Beyond+ membership? And is it even worth the cost?

We dove into what Beyond+ is, how it works, and what to consider if you're thinking about becoming a member.

What is Beyond+ and how much does it cost?

Beyond+ provides free shipping and a discount on all (well, most—we’ll get to that) purchases. Essentially, it lets you ditch those 20% off coupons Bed Bath & Beyond is known for and applies the discount to nearly all your purchases. You also get 50% off any interior design services (yep, Bed Bath & Beyond also has a professional design service you can use).

While Walmart+ and Amazon Prime cost $98 and $119, respectively, Beyond+ clocks in at an affordable $29. Not $29 a month, but less than 30 bucks for the entire year.

Obviously, with any membership, there are some pros and cons to consider before signing up.

How does Beyond+ work?

Redeeming membership perks, whether in-store or online, is easy. For online orders, you just have to be logged into your account or enter the email associated with the Beyond+ membership, then the 20% discount and free shipping are applied before check out. For those in-store purchases, shoppers can use the app or their phone to present a unique barcode to the cashier, or they can print a coupon from the website.

What benefits come with Beyond+?

Credit: Decorist You can get 50% off design services with a membership to Beyond+.

“Never look for a coupon again!” is right on the landing page for Beyond+. The website displays “Non-Member” and the 20% off “Beyond+ Member” prices under applicable products so it’s easy to calculate savings before you even checkout.

In addition to 20% off your entire purchase, members receive free standard shipping, which normally costs $5.99 for any orders less than $39. The site also mentions additional perks like exclusive offers, shopping events, and even a dedicated 800-number just for Beyond+.

Free shipping and a percentage discount is cool, but pretty standard. One major standout with Beyond+ is that members receive half off of a service that pairs shoppers with decorators. Decorist is the online interior design business that BBB acquired in 2017. And now Decorist for Bed Bath & Beyond offers design packages like Accessory Refresh for $99 or a Room Design for $199. There’s also a free Design Bar service that allows customers to ask a design question and receive feedback.

What’s the fine print?

At $29 for a yearly membership, that rate can seem too good to be true. As expected, some exclusions apply.

Bed Bath & Beyond carries a ton of our favorite products and brands, and the site specifically mentions “hundreds of thousands of items” are covered under Beyond+. But the Terms & Conditions page also lists a few dozen brands that the discount doesn’t apply to. This includes big names like Breville, DockATot, Magnolia Home, Staub, and Vitamix. So if you were hoping to snag 20% off all your Breville purchases, like the espresso machine that can easily cost upwards of $700? No dice.

Also, Beyond+ perks can’t be combined with other coupons or discounts and don’t apply to Bed Bath & Beyond-owned brands like BuyBuy Baby, Harmon Face Values, Cost Plus World Market, and Chef Central.

Is Beyond+ worth it?

The free shipping alone means the membership essentially pays for itself, even if you just place an order every other month.

Particularly for people who are either new homeowners or need an apartment refresh, 50% off the Decorist design services is a big win. After the session, members receive a personalized shopping list, but there’s no word if the product suggestions will include brands that are eligible for discounts.

Though the 20% off doesn’t apply to some really popular and expensive products, the brands included far outweigh those excluded. And because of the range of categories on Bed Bath & Beyond’s site, from kitchen goods to furniture to pet supplies, there’s something for every home or lifestyle.

