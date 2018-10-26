Which cooktop should I buy to increase the value of my home?

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

When you’re remodeling your kitchen, or your oven or cooktop just died, you’re in a position to upgrade to a high-end appliance. But should you?

You can buy a new range at a variety of price points. Still, upgrading any appliance is a good decision, with both long-term and short-term payoffs. And eventually, these benefits will translate into an increased value for your home.

Premium appliances are more stylish

Credit: Smeg / GE Appliances Premium appliances complement contemporary designer kitchens by becoming part of the decor.

Luxury appliances have sleek designs and elegant finishes that could give your whole kitchen a facelift.

Eye-catching ranges like the black stainless steel HGI8046UC range from Bosch looks as good as it performs, with heavy duty metal knobs, a sleek touch control screen, and modern stainless steel elements that are resistant to fingerprints. (Plus it includes a pyrolytic self-cleaning feature for easy upkeep).

The Café CES700P4MW2 is a more unique looking option—at a non-luxury price—with base options of stainless steel, matte black or matte white, and customized hardware that just feels luxurious. You can swap out brushed metal for brushed stainless—or brushed bronze for brushed copper—whenever you want a little kitchen refresh.

You could even opt to make a statement with something like Smeg's Portofino line of ranges. These colorful appliances come in bright options like orange, olive green, and red to draw eyes to the center of the kitchen.

The appliances perform better

Credit: Bosch Bosch's induction cooktops are both eye-catching and well performing.

Engineered for high performance, high-end appliances tend to work better—and that's an attractive asset to potential buyers.

High-end ranges with smart features—like the Miele HR16223I—are especially attractive. This electric induction range boasts not only excellent cooktop and baking performance, but also features Wi-Fi-enabled technology. Through the Miele@home system, users can control appliances remotely with smartphones or voice technology.

If your kitchen is more suited to separated cooktops and ovens, there are plenty of high-end options with smart features in that category, too. The Bosch NITP669SUC, for example, is an induction cooktop with several attractive features, including compatibility with Bosch's Home Connect system. This means remote cook monitoring and other convenient features are offered with this appliance as well.

The eye-catching Thermador PODS301W wall oven is another professional grade option with modern smart features. It has 18 cooking modes, a built-in meat probe, and similar Home Connect technology to make professional cooking at home a breeze.

Premium appliances last longer

Generally speaking, high-end appliances are built to last for up to 20 years. Economy brands will not approach that level of longevity.

Factoring in maintenance and replacement costs, along with the inconvenience of replacing a cheaper model, the extra cost for a luxury appliance is mitigated. And potential buyers will take note of that when considering offers for your home.

They're greener

On top of their attractiveness, convenience, and superior functionality, high-end appliances are often more energy efficient than their lower-priced counterparts. So, although you’ll pay more for them upfront, you’ll save on utility bills.

One example—the Bosch Benchmark Series HIIP056U Slide-in Induction Range not only uses induction cooking (which is the most efficient cooking technology on the market), but it also features an eco-cooking mode, which shuts off the oven function shortly before the cooking time is complete to save energy.

They typically add to the value of your home

Credit: Thermador Premium appliances complement contemporary designer kitchens. The shining stainless steel finish and attractive hardware become part of the decor.

According to Zillow Research, since the pandemic has resulted in people spending more time at home, "features related to high-end kitchens…ended up selling for more money than otherwise expected".

Even as in-person office schedules and social events have returned, the shift towards remote work and home cooking remains relevant. Research shows that home buyers are willing to invest in homes with high-end features that they can spend plenty of time enjoying.

The bottom line

Credit: Bosch This induction cooktop can up your cooking game, whether you're an ambitious chef or a casual cook.

If you’re considering upgrading your oven or cooktop, lean toward the appliance that will make the biggest difference to your life—and probably the lives of the next homeowners.

If you’re going to outfit your kitchen with a single luxury appliance, the Designer Appliances blog recommends investing in a pro-style range. Whether you’re an adventurous home chef, or someone who has a good time cooking with your family, you’ll use your new range every day to turn out delicious meals.

Of course, setting a budget is essential, no matter what you’re planning to spend on your range. And, assuming you want it to work well for as long as possible, always buy the best you can afford, whether or not it's on the luxury scale. Find models that suit your kitchen style, and invest.



Once you get past the initial sticker shock, focus on the beauty, quality, efficiency, and long term reliability. The luxury appliance will end up being the better value.

