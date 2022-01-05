Airthings launches new radon, pollution detectors at CES 2022

Imagine being able to access indoor air quality information in your home anytime you want? There's no running a test in your basement or kitchen and then waiting for the results to come back via snail mail while you continue to breathe in poisonous gasses or particulate matter. Global technology company Airthings builds upon its flagship View series at CES 2022 with two brand new products, the View Pollution and View Radon, and this is the stuff of a homeowner's dreams.

For consumers who live in wildfire-prone areas like parts of California and Texas, or consumers who regularly use a fireplace or wood stove, View Pollution can measure particulate matter in your home's air and indicate when it reaches harmful levels. It's also a good reminder that it's time to kick on an air purifier in defense.

Radon occurs naturally, often seeping into your home through the basement and it can be just as dangerous as smoke. In fact, the colorless and odorless gas is a leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers. View Radon, which Airthings claims is the most advanced radon monitor on the market, can help curtail this common problem by alerting homeowners to unsafe measurements, with initial results within 24 hours.

Typically, detecting radon gas involves getting a disposable test kit at your hardware store, leaving it out in your basement and then bagging it up, filling out a card, and mailing it into a local lab. The problem with these kits is they only give you a snapshot in time of one spot in your house, and radon levels can increase dramatically at certain times of the day, or in certain parts of your home, or if a large appliance like an HVAC system kicks on or off.

Airthings already makes the excellent Corentium Home Radon detector, which allows for constant monitoring that you can move all around your home. This gives you short 24-hour readings, but also lets you track long-term average readings that are more indicative of the danger in your home. The new View Radon functions similarly, but it can be wall-mounted, connects with the Airthings app to report results, and can pull in temperature and humidity information also.

Both View Pollution and View Radon smart devices look like a simple thermostats or carbon monoxide detectors and feature "calm-tech" (e-ink) displays that consumers can customize. They also connect to Wi-Fi and work with an app and online dashboard so homeowners can chart their own data about their indoor air quality.



The View Pollution and View Radon are expected to start shipping soon and will both have an MSRP of $199.99.

