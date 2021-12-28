LG's new air purifier offers killer features

It's still more than a week before CES 2022 kicks off—the Consumer Electronics Showcase officially opens January 3 for media and January 5 for everyone else—and already home-appliance titans like LG and Samsung are announcing new models and updated takes on existing ones that they plan to launch at the trade show.

To start, LG has unveiled its new LG PuriCare AeroTower, a futuristic air purifier with all the bells and whistles, available in the U.S. market in February. Imagine a device plucked from the Dubai skyline and modeled for your living room. The PuriCare AeroTower features HEPA filtration, UV nano-bacteria-killing technology, a particulate-matter sensor, and three different types of air flow and distribution options. Premium models even have cooling fans and heating fans.

We recently tested out top-performing and best-selling air purifiers in the Reviewed lab, and we absolutely rave about our winner, the Winix 5500-2. We can't wait to bring the LG PuriCare AeroTower in-house and see it challenge our Best Overall and staff favorite.

Credit: LG This purifier's interesting design isn't just for looks: It should help its air flow follow along an adjacent surface.

Here are a few reasons to keep an eye on the LG PuriCare AeroTower if you're in the market for a home air purifier:



It won't turn your home into a wind tunnel. The sensation of constant breeze alone can makes some people bristle, and even if you enjoy a breeze during the summer, you may not be on board with it for winter months. The PuriCare AeroTower directly addresses this by offering three different airflow modes—direct, wide, and diffusion—all of which can be set to one of 10 intensity levels. You can concentrate a column of air directly into your own face, spread it out, or have the air shoot straight up.

Not only does it offer True HEPA filtration to trap 99.97% of particulates; it also features the brand's trademark LG UVnano technology, which kills common bacteria (including Staphylococcus aureus, Staphylococcus epidermidis, and Klebsiella pneumoniae, if you're interested) using ultra-violet light.

Premium models of the air-purifying fan boast cooling fans and heating fans to make your home environment cozy or chill, depending on the season.



Lastly, you can read data about your air quality on the device itself, or on your smartphone through LG's ThinQ app.



When it hits store shelves in February 2022, the LG PuriCare AeroTower will be available in either beige or silver.

