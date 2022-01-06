Moen's new touchless smart faucets are full of functionality

As we become more and more aware of the germs around us—and how to avoid them—there’s a growing trend in how we wash our hands: touchless faucets. One of the latest innovations to hit the market, announced at CES 2022, is the Moen Smart Faucet with Motion Control. With the wave of a hand, you can turn on hot water and get to washing without ever touching the faucet. Need two ounces of cold water? No problem. Just ask Alexa or Google Assistant for the perfect pour.

Moen’s Smart Faucet with Motion Control, designed for use in the kitchen and large sinks, is available in two styles without a handle, as well as four models with a pulldown style-handle. (Moen also announced new Touchless Bathroom Faucets with MotionSense Wave Technology, which work similarly to the kitchen faucet, and come in three unique styles.)

Credit: Moen The Moen MotionSense Wave Touchless Bathroom Faucet comes in five colors including gold (pictured), nickel, chrome, polished nickel, and matte black.

The Smart Faucet with Motion Control has a built-in sensor (located on the side) that responds to basic hand gesture controls. With a few swipes, you can adjust the water temperature and flow, making for a totally convenient cooking experience.

With a nearby smart speaker or smart display, you can give voice commands for the exact temperature and/or measurement you want. For example, you can ask Alexa to pour “two ounces of hot water” or ask Google Assistant to set the water temperature to “105 degrees.”

ADVERTISEMENT

You can also ask your smart assistant to “wash hands” and it will run the water for the appropriate amount of time with a pause long enough for a good scrub with soap. You can even create custom water presets in the Moen Smart Water App for frequent fill-ups like baby bottles and dog bowls.

One of the handiest features of the faucet, though, is its integration with Moen’s Flo Smart Water Monitor and Shutoff. If an issue is detected (think high pressure, leaks, freezing water), the Moen app will automatically send an alert to your phone and address the issue. So, if the smart monitor senses there’s a pressure build up in your pipe, it may turn on your Moen Smart Faucet to help resolve the issue. The app also sends push alerts if someone leaves the water running on your Moen Smart Faucet.

The Moen Smart Faucet with Motion Control with be available in April 2022 and the handle-less styles will be available later in 2022. Pricing varies by model and starts at $675.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.