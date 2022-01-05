This smart mosquito zapper uses solar power and tech—not chemicals

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Creating some buzz at CES 2022, Kyiv-based company Mosqitter unveils its smart mosquito zapper for your yard. Instead of using chemicals to kill the warm-weather pests, Mosqitter harnesses solar power and smart technology to keep your home and yard mosquito free across a 50-meter radius.

Here’s how it works: the Mosqitter lures female mosquitoes—which are the biting mosquitoes—and traps them inside the device. To do so, the Mosqitter uses software that allows it to imitate a human being, and thus, attract mosquitoes to it. This makes it safe for both humans, pets, and the environment as it won’t emit any dangerous chemicals near your home.

It promises to work even in the most severe of weather conditions, so when a summertime thunderstorm rolls around you won’t need to haul it into your garage.

You can control and monitor your Mosqitter through a smartphone app for ease and convenience. With plans to hit the U.S. market in the latter half of 2022, the Mosqitter will range in price from $950 to $2,100.

Mosqitter is also working toward using these devices to tackle insect-borne diseases by creating a worldwide monitoring system that can help detect and track infectious disease among mosquitoes. However, such technology is not currently implemented in the device and is still in development.

