Puripot brings its innovative air purifiers to the U.S.

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Between wildfires, airborne viruses, allergens, and increasingly more products that emit volatile organic compounds (VOCs), air quality is becoming increasingly central to everyone's life in one way or another.

Both the Environmental Protection Agency and the National Institute of Health promote the efficacy of air purifiers, which has led to an uptick in the popularity of them for the home.

Korean technology company Dadam Micro Inc. has announced plans to bring its popular and award-winning air purifier, the Puripot, to U.S. markets, after a spike during 2020’s pandemic showed sales growth by 200% in South Korea.

ADVERTISEMENT

Credit: Puripot If you need an air purifier for your desk or car, the M-series is designed for portability. Now you can bring higher air quality with you as you travel.

According to the company, the eco-friendly air purifier leverages light to create a photo-catalytic reaction, neutralizing harmful VOCs, bad odors, and fine dust without filters.

The Puripot P Series is a more traditional-looking desktop air purifier with a reservoir for humidification with a coverage area of 15 square meters, and the Puripot M Series is designed for use in your car, a valuable asset for anyone having to drive through wildfire smoke.

The Puripot airFrame eschews the common desktop pillar style, offering instead a less traditional design shaped like a large, square slab with a slight curve. This unique shape allows it to maintain a relatively flat profile while it's wall-mounted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The airLamp is an even further departure in terms of design, combining two typical desktop accessories into a single product. The airLamp uses a fabric filter and the same photocatalyst technology as Puripot's other air purifiers.

We're looking forward to testing these air purifiers in our labs to see if this innovative photocatalytic technology and interesting designs prove more effective than the best-performing air purifiers we've tested.

Expect a deluge of new product announcements as we approach the (this year all-virtual) CES electronics show in early January 2021.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.