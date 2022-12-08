Amazon's new Voice Remote Pro elevates the Fire TV experience

Pros Programmable buttons

About the Amazon Alexa Voice Remote Pro

Credit: Reviewed / Christian de Looper The Alexa Voice Remote Pro is about as high-end as you can get.

Dimensions: 38 x 148 x 18 mm

38 x 148 x 18 mm Batteries: 2x AAA

2x AAA Ports: None

None Remote Finder: Yes

Yes App Buttons: Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Hulu

Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Hulu Backlit buttons: Yes

Yes Price: $34.99

Amazon may be encouraging users to use Alexa to control its Fire TV devices, but that doesn’t mean it’s ignoring the remote. On the contrary, it sells remotes on their own, completely separate from an actual streaming device—and the new Alexa Voice Remote Pro is the highest-end remote it’s built yet.

In fact, you have to buy the Voice Remote Pro on its own. It isn’t included with any of Amazon’s streaming devices, like the most expensive streamer, the Fire TV Cube, and Amazon’s own self-built TVs such as the Fire TV Omni. Pretty frustrating, to be sure, but it does show that Amazon is banking on customers wanting the extra features built into the Alexa Voice Remote Pro enough to buy it on its own.

The Alexa Voice Remote Pro works with most of Amazon’s Fire TV streaming devices, and smart TVs that use the Fire TV OS—both those made by Amazon or third-party manufacturers. Some older models are not compatible, like the 1st and 2nd generation Fire TVs, first gen Fire TV Stick, and the Hisense U6HF TV. If you’re unsure about whether or not the remote will work with your device, contact the device’s manufacturer.

There are indeed plenty of great features offered here. Like other Fire TV remotes, you’ll get all the basics, like software controls that let you go home, select content, go back, and control volume. You’ll also get quick access buttons for streaming apps, including Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu. The buttons, which are backlit, make it much easier to use in low light.

Then there are buttons that don’t come on other Alexa remotes. You get a channel switcher, which lets you control a connected cable box, if you have one. There’s a headphone button which brings you to your device’s Bluetooth menu to quickly connect a pair of wireless headphones. It’s a super handy addition. We do wish the remote had a headphone jack for wired listening, though.

There are also two programmable buttons. Those buttons can open an app that isn’t already assigned to a button, or to trigger an Alexa command—for example, dimming the living room lights, or pulling up a video feed from your front door, or running a nighttime routine. It’s a great way to get Alexa integration without needing to use your voice.

As the name suggests, you can use your voice, though. Alexa is fully integrated with the remote, however to activate Alexa you’ll need to press the button. That’s good for the privacy-aware, as it means that it isn’t always listening. A hands-free Alexa option would be nice, but if you’re using this with an Echo Cube, Fire TV Omni QLED, or some third-party Fire TV devices, you’ll have that available anyway.

The other headline feature here is a remote finder feature, which is hugely helpful. It only works within Bluetooth range, but most users that lose the remote in the living room anyway. You can ask other Alexa devices to find your remote, and after a second or two the remote should emit a sound that will help you find it. You can also press a button in the Fire TV app to find the remote. The sound will ring for up to five minutes, but can be stopped by pressing a button when you find it. It’s a useful feature, and I wish Apple offered it, but it’s not quite as impressive as other Apple Find My devices.

Should you buy the Amazon Alexa Voice Remote Pro?

Yes, it’s a great upgrade for Amazon Fire TV devices

Credit: Reviewed / Christian de Looper Getting this smart remote is a smart decision.

The Amazon Alexa Voice Remote Pro is easily the best smart remote to use with Fire TV devices. Features like the remote finder, the programmable buttons, and the headphone key, make this a smarter remote than the majority of streamer remotes out there—and I think most streaming device companies could learn something here.

It’s not perfect. I wish it was included with many of Amazon’s higher-end streaming devices and TVs, and that it had a headphone jack, like Roku’s best remote. But even without those features, if you use Fire TV and Alexa, this remote is absolutely worth buying.

Meet the tester Christian de Looper Contributor @@cdelooper Originally from Australia, Christian has long had a passion for gadgets and consumer electronics. Christian has experience reviewing products in all areas of the consumer tech world, and is dedicated to helping people find the best products for their lifestyle. See all of Christian de Looper's reviews