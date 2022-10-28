Bose’s new soundbar delivers booming Atmos sound in a conveniently small package

Pros Big sound with solid Atmos

Easy setup

Excellent app Cons Could use a sub

No room correction

The Bose Smart Soundbar 600 delivers the best single bar Atmos performance for the price.

About the Bose Smart Soundbar 600

Credit: Reviewed / John Higgins The front matte black metal grille wraps around the sides of the soundbar.

Price: $499

$499 Height x Width x Depth: 2.2 x 27.3 x 4.1 inches

2.2 x 27.3 x 4.1 inches Weight: 6.9 lbs

6.9 lbs Speaker channels: Five speakers; two side-firing left/right, one center, two up-firing

Five speakers; two side-firing left/right, one center, two up-firing Wireless connection: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, Apple AirPlay 2, Chromecast

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, Apple AirPlay 2, Chromecast Wired connection: HDMI ARC/eARC, optical in, USB (for service), optional sub out, optional IR blaster

HDMI ARC/eARC, optical in, USB (for service), optional sub out, optional IR blaster Smart features: Alexa

Alexa Sound formats: Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Digital Plus

Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Digital Plus Video support: None

The Bose Smart Soundbar 600 comes in a box that’s only a few inches bigger than the soundbar itself. In addition to the soundbar, there’s a small remote, a power cable, an HDMI cable, and an optical cable. Connections are sparse, with only HDMI with eARC (that you’ll need to get Dolby Atmos from your TV), an optical in, 3.5mm for a subwoofer, 3.5 mm for an IR blaster, a USB for service, and the power connection. You’ll also need to download the Bose Music app from your device’s app store for setup and Wi-Fi connectivity.

The bar has a low profile to keep it from blocking your TV’s screen (although I found it slightly blocked the line of sight for my TCL 5-Series IR remote). The slim ported bar has matte black metal top and wrap-around grilles that cover five drivers, two of which are top-firing for Atmos soundtracks. There are two touch buttons on the top left to mute the Amazon Alexa mic (a red LED shows when it’s muted) and one to access Alexa. All other controls are done with the small included remote or through the aforementioned Bose Music app.

What we like

Big sound from a small bar

Credit: Reviewed / John Higgins The Bose Smart Soundbar 600 and Sonos Beam Gen 2 are almost identical in size.

The Bose Smart Soundbar 600 is a compact soundbar that’s only an inch or so bigger than the Sonos Beam (Gen 2), which we’ve loved since it was released. But its small size belies its big sound capability. This bar can get loud. In my 18- x 12-foot living room I rarely found the need to go past 30% on the volume slider, so it could easily fill a larger space than mine. Sound was full and present without any harsh overtones, and when I did increase the volume during testing, sound fidelity held strong without any breakup or crackle.

It’s not just the volume, though. Thanks to its two side-firing and two up-firing speakers, the Bose’s soundfield has great width and height for its size. Rain throughout Blade Runner 2049 sounded as if it filled the space in front of me, and during K’s approach to the orphanage, the missile strikes whizzed by before throwing debris in all directions.

The Atmos performance shined during Dune as well, with the ornithopters whizzing by as Leto Atreides attempts to rescue the spice harvester crew from both a swirling sandstorm and an approaching worm. They don’t fully pass overhead, instead sounding a bit more confined to the space a few feet on all sides of the TV, much like the Blade Runner 2049 rain. But it’s enough to give a nice sense of height and atmosphere that is far more immersive than the Sonos Beam, which is limited in its Atmos performance by its lack of up-firing speakers.

Most impressive while watching Dune was the way the Bose handled dialogue. The film’s dynamic range can make dialogue incredibly difficult to hear without a properly calibrated system—or by riding the volume control—but with the Bose it was a “set it and forget it” experience. Dialogue was front and center when it needed to be, and always crystal clear. If you still have trouble hearing the dialogue there’s a Dialogue Mode toggle in the Audio portion of the app to further accentuate vocals.

Setup and everyday use is easy with the app

Credit: Reviewed / John Higgins The soundbar comes with an optical, HDMI, and power cable alongside a small remote.

The time from when I grabbed my box cutter to the Bose Smart Soundbar 600 producing sound was less than fifteen minutes. The bar is easy to handle, comes with all the necessary cables, and once it’s plugged in and the app is downloaded, the automated setup consists of a few questions and you’re done. A few minutes were trimmed off of my setup time because I already had a Bose account because of my review history, but even that is an easy process.

For day-to-day use the Bose Music app is always one of the easiest to use. It includes some further settings if you want to add Alexa, Chromecast, Bose’s Voice4Video that allows you to control your attached TV or cable box with your voice (and works pretty well), or connecting a pair of headphones for late-night TV watching without disturbing housemates or neighbors.

I found myself using the app far more than the included remote for making any sound adjustments. It puts more functionality at my fingertips and volume response is fast and easy to dial in. I even reached for the app to adjust volume more than my TV remote because of the quick responsiveness. That isn’t to say the included remote is deficient. It works well, but when the app is as good as it is, for me the extra remote is superfluous.

What we don’t like

Could benefit from a subwoofer

Credit: Reviewed / John Higgins The included remote works well, but control with the Bose Music app was easier.

The sound from the Bose is certainly big and full, and there’s surprising low-end clarity from such a small box. But it lacks the physical rumble from explosions or a foreboding low brass exclamation that can really draw you into a movie. For many with neighbors, this might actually be a benefit.

For those that desire more thump, though, a subwoofer is an absolute must. Bose offers the Bass Module 500 that can easily be added through the app for an additional $499, but that makes the Smart Soundbar 600 system a few hundred dollars more expensive than competitors including the Vizio M-Elevate Soundbar and LG S80QY that already come with a subwoofer (and additional surround speakers with the M-Elevate).

There’s no room correction

Credit: Reviewed / John Higgins The only controls on the soundbar are for the built-in Alexa.

As mentioned above, two major benefits of the Bose Smart Soundbar 600 is its ease of setup and excellent out-of-the-box sound. But one of the reasons setup is so quick and easy is the lack of any room correction. The soundbar performs incredibly well, but being able to run room correction could bring that to another level and help rooms that have strange angles or lots of reflective things on the walls.

It could also lend consistency to different sitting positions. The Soundbar 600 has a decently-sized sweet spot that gives the person directly in front of it and those on either side of them a similar experience. Anyone sitting too far off-axis, though, will lose some width from the sound image. My ears adjusted while sitting in those positions, but the experience wasn’t as immersive as when I sat closer to center.

Should you buy the Brand/Product?

Yes, it’s Atmos performance is excellent for the price

Credit: Reviewed / John Higgins The Bose includes two up-firing Atmos speakers hidden behing a matte black metal grille on the top.

Many of us want the most immersive, best-sounding speakers we can get, but don’t have the space or money for large systems to deliver that experience. The Bose Smart Soundbar 600 delicately balances those space vs performance needs. It adds in the extra excitement of a larger soundfield without the need for a bunch of extra speakers—and the cost that comes with them. If you do want to increase the performance down the road, though, it’s easy to add a sub or surrounds later.

The Sonos Beam Gen 2 has been a favorite of ours for a while, but since it lacks up-firing speakers and instead relies on virtual Atmos, it doesn’t compete with the height performance you can get from the Bose. If you don’t mind extra surround speakers and a sub, the Vizio M512a-H6 has more coverage with its sound (thanks to the extra speakers). There are some more expensive single-bar options that can be expanded if desired, like the Sony HT-A3000, but the overall performance increase isn’t worth the extra cost unless you’re pairing it with a Sony TV. It also doesn’t fill the space as well as the Bose.

For a great sounding and easy to use soundbar for under $500, Bose takes the top spot with their Smart Soundbar 600.

