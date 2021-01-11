Dolby Voice wants to drown out the humdrum in your Zoom calls

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Get ready to up your videochat game with Dolby Voice, a new software solution that claims to make voices more even, take out unwanted background noises, and move simultaneous voices from mono into stereo mode in order to make them easier to hear.

Dolby Voice is not the first solution of its kind. RTX Voice came out in mid-2020 to much acclaim, but Dolby Voice does claim to have a few more features than RTX Voice.

Both apps use AI to remove what it considers to be background noise. Noisy pets, gardening neighbors, and clicky keyboards should be gone with either app. Where Dolby Voice distinguishes itself is with its aim to make your own voice and those of your chat mates "sound clearer, more natural, and feel less fatiguing." We'll have to see if that claim holds true, but Dolby's audio processing, from Dolby Atmos to the early days in surround sound with Dolby Digital, has an impeccable track record.

Dolby Voice claims to separate all the voices in an audio stream and manipulate them so that they're easier to hear than ever. As for audio input from your microphone, there's even more processing to attempt to improve speech recognition when using voice assistants.

For now, we will only get to see Dolby Voice on Lenovo's upcoming ThinkPad X1 Carbon and X1 Yoga laptops, but here's hoping the company will expand availability soon after. At present, RTX Voice is a little more accessible, available for all owners of an Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics card.