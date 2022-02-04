How to check the battery health of all your Apple devices

Battery health is a funky subject. It’s important to the longevity of your iPhone or MacBook Pro, but the science behind it is a bit tricky, and getting accurate info on your battery’s current health isn’t always easy. It’s important to keep track of, though. The more charges your battery runs through, the shorter each charge will last. Once you start losing a few hours on your main device, that can cause some problems.

Thankfully, you don't have to wait for a crisis to strike to stay on top of your device's battery health. With a few taps into your settings app, or a quick download of a free program, you can check whether your battery is what's keeping you tethered to a wall outlet, or if something else is going on.

How to check your iPhone's battery health

Credit: Apple One sign that your iPhone battery is in tip-top shape? It says "Peak Performance."

As long as your iPhone is on the latest version of iOS, you’ll be able to check your phone’s battery health pretty easily.

Go into the Settings app, scroll down to Battery, and select Battery Health. From there, you’ll want to look at the number next to Maximum Capacity. Ideally, it’ll be above 80% (the higher the number, the longer your battery should last on a charge), but batteries degrade over time so if it’s over a couple of years old there’s a good chance your battery is below that threshold.

Below the capacity, you'll see a second text box that says Peak Performance Capability. Below that, there should be some smaller text that will vary depending on your phone battery's health. If everything's in good shape, it may say something like "Your battery is currently supporting normal peak performance."

Otherwise, there may be a message indicating something about the status of your battery's degrading capacity. You might get a prompt to visit an authorized Apple repair specialist, or you may just get a reminder to turn on performance management if your battery causes more trouble.

How to check your iPad's battery health

Credit: iMazing iMazing gives you a better overview of your device's battery and its overall health, but you'll have to know what all the numbers mean.

So, here's the bad news: there's no way to check the iPad's battery health from within the Settings app. The good news? There's a free app available for macOS and Windows that lets you check the battery health of all your iOS and iPadOS devices, as long as you've got a cable to connect your two devices.

iMazing has a free version that, among other things, lets you peek into your iPad's battery health with a bit more granularity than Apple's Settings app does—you can see things like the number of charge cycles your devices have gone through.

Once you've installed iMazing and gone through all the prompts on your iPad to give the app access to your device, click on the iPad in the left sidebar of iMazing. On the far right side underneath the iPad icon, you'll see an 'i' in a circle—click on it. You'll see a bunch of device details, but you'll want to scroll down to Battery Effective Max Charge, which will tell you how much of your battery's max capacity it's capable of holding. It will also tell you the total number of charge cycles your device has been throughout its lifetime.

How to check your MacBook's battery health

Credit: Apple Just like on iOS, there's a way to get a brief overview of your Mac's battery health

Thankfully, things aren't so complicated on the Mac. Like the iPhone, there's a section of the MacBook's System Preferences app that'll give you an overview of your laptop's battery health.

To view it, click on the Battery section of System Preferences, then select Battery from the sidebar. There should be a button on the bottom right that says Battery Health. Click on it and you'll see a popup that'll tell you your battery's overall condition, as well as its current maximum capacity.

If your battery's above 80% capacity, it should say it's in "Normal" condition. (Don't panic, this isn't a credit score, there aren't any "Good" or "Excellent" tiers here.)

As of macOS Catalina 10.15.5, Macs have had a battery health management feature to manage the longevity of your battery. If your laptop’s running on Apple Silicone (any M1 chip), though, there’s not an option to disable it.

What to do with a bad battery

If any of your devices are starting to die a little too quickly on a single charge, or you've done a routine checkup on your batteries and noticed the capacity's starting to dwindle (anything below 80% is worth further inspection), it might be time to swap in a new battery.

If you’ve already decided AppleCare is worth the investment for you and have it for your devices, you might qualify for a free battery replacement). As long as Apple's able to verify that the battery's the root of the issue, and your device is still covered under AppleCare, you should be able to take it in for service. Do note, though, that if your issue isn't covered under Apple's warranty, or you don’t have AppleCare, you might have to shell out a couple of hundred bucks for a new battery, depending on what device you have. Still, that's better than having to buy an entirely new device.

For the DIY-types, iFixit sells repair kits that will let you swap in a fresh battery for your iPad, iPhone, or Mac without having to fret about not being covered by Apple.

They also provide step-by-step repair guides to make sure nothing goes wrong, just be sure to read them a couple of times before diving in.

Apple’s also announced a self-repair program that will allow users to purchase kits straight from Apple. It’s starting with the iPhone 12 and 13, and Apple says it’ll be available early this year, but nothing more has been announced so far.

