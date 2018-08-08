Your laptop is disgusting–here's how to clean it

Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.

After a while, laptops start to accumulate dirt and dust and all sorts of nasty things. But did you know that dirt and dust buildup can prevent your machine from running smoothly? That's why it's important to clean your laptop. Not sure where to start? Don't worry, we've got you covered. Whether it's clearing out the vents or wiping down the shell, we'll guide you every step of the way. Just do us a favor and try not to electrocute yourself. That would royally suck. What you'll need Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar Isopropyl alcohol

Distilled water

Cleaning wipes

An old cloth

Q-Tips

A can of compressed air Before you get started... The first thing you'll want to do is shut off your laptop and unplug it from the wall. While this isn't necessary, I'd open up the laptop and remove the battery as well. If you're not sure how to do this, you should refer to your laptop's manual. These precautions protect your machine from shorting out—liquid and electric bits don't mix.

How to clean the shell Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar Cleaning the outside shell of your laptop is pretty straightforward. All you really have to do is wipe it down with a damp cloth. However, we'd recommend using a mixture of distilled water and isopropyl alcohol on the cloth. This type of alcohol won't damage your laptop because it doesn't leave any residue behind. Begone, smudges and fingerprints!

How to clean the screen Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar Where there's a screen, there's fingerprints. It's just a fact of life at this point. Luckily, it's a relatively easy to problem to solve if you've got leans wipes or a microfiber cloth. If you plan on using lens wipes, you'll want to make sure they're safe to use on laptop and/or computer screens. The ones I use are from CVS and don't leave any streaks behind.

How to clean the keyboard Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar So, the first thing you'll want to do is turn your laptop upside-down and give it a good shake. This will get rid of the loose debris in your keyboard. The next step really depends on how thorough you want to be. Some people are fine with wiping down the keyboard with a damp cloth. Others will want to get in the crevices with a q-tip. If you're going the q-tip route, we'd suggest wetting it with a bit of alcohol and water first.

How to clean the vents and ports Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar Whether you're blowing papers off of a coworker's desk or making a pinwheel spin really fast, a can of compressed air can really be a barrel of laughs. But did you know that it can also push dust and dirt out of your laptop's ports and vents? Just go at it at an angle until the ports and vents are clear. You want to avoid blowing air directly into the port or vent, as it'll push the dust and dirt further inside the machine.

Okay, so, this one is a little tricky. You may even need to crack out the manufacturer's manual. If you're able to open up your laptop (most laptops are inaccessible), remove the battery and store it in a safe place. Make sure you keep track of the exact number of screws for when it's time to reassemble. You'll then want to swab the fan blades and heat sinks with a dry q-tip. This should clear a good amount of dust and dirt.