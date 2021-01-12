Razer’s new Blade laptops offer cutting edge displays and much more

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Follow all of Reviewed's CES coverage as it happens. To get a sneak peek at the latest product trends delivered straight to your phone, sign up for text message alerts

With CES 2021 in full force, Razer chose to commemorate the all-virtual event with a live product demo of its latest releases: the Razer Blade 15 and 17. In typical Razer fashion, the new Blade laptops will come with a CNC aluminum chassis that packs only the newest Nvidia RTX 30-series GPUs and top-line Intel processors. However, Razer is upping the ante this year with faster screens than ever, including a 120Hz UHD display.

Razer Blade 15

Credit: Razer The Razer Blade 15 packs Nvidia's latest GPUs into a chassis small enough to travel anywhere.

The Blade 15 Base edition will come with an Nvidia RTX 3060 or 3070 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and a 6-core Intel Core i7-10750H processor. Buyers can also choose between a 144Hz 1080P display or a 165Hz QHD display—we expect both displays to be great, but the QHD display could be worth the extra cash for this laptop’s beefy hardware to shine.

Meanwhile, the Blade 15 Advanced Edition will come with an Nvidia RTX 3070, an RTX 3080 with 8GB of VRAM, or an RTX 3080 with 16GB of VRAM (that’s insane). It will also feature an 8-core Intel Core i7 10-875H processor (it’s slightly more powerful than the Base edition’s Core i7), Intel WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and Windows Hello face recognition.

ADVERTISEMENT

For screen options, the Blade 15 Advanced can come with a 360Hz 1080P display, a 240Hz QHD display with Nvidia G-Sync, or an OLED 4K 60Hz touchscreen with Corning Gorilla Glass and a factory calibrated, HDR-ready color gamut. The 2020’s 4K OLED screen was one of the best laptops screens we’d ever seen, so we look forward to the 2021 version, as well. However, those more interested in gaming performance than in visual details might prefer the 240 QHD screen, which aims to strike a perfect balance between resolution and refresh rate.

If you can’t live without Razer’s top-end RGB Chroma options, then you should also know that while the Base edition only has single-zone personalization, the Advanced edition has per-key customization.

The Razer Blade 15 will be available for pre-order on Razer’s website starting on January 12, and it will hit in-store shelves on January 26. The Base Edition starts at $1,699.99 and the Advanced Edition starts at $2,499.99.

Razer Blade Pro 17

Credit: Razer The Razer Blade Pro 17 offers top-tier specs for the most demanding gamers and professionals alike.

The Blade Pro 17 comes with the same GPU options as the Blade 15 editions, but in a 17-inch diagonal chassis. You can choose from the entire RTX 30-series lineup, and you can get one of three screen configurations: a 360Hz 1080P screen, a 165Hz QHD screen, or a 120Hz 4K screen. We’re super stoked about the 120Hz 4K screen in particular, as that’s a rare configuration to see in gaming laptops these days.

16GB of RAM comes standard, and you can upgrade up to 64GB if necessary. The Blade Pro 17 is a heavy laptop at 6 pounds, so it’s really more of a portable workstation for prosumers and professionals who need the best specs possible.

The Blade Pro 17’s price tag is as hefty as its weight: the cheapest configuration is $2,299.99, and prices go all the way up to $3,599.99. If you can afford it, you can pre-order the Blade Pro 17 as of January 12, and you can expect to see it in stores sometime in early 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.