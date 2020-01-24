The Best Slippers for Women of 2020

Credit: Ugg After a new round of testing, we found the Ugg Scuffette II was our Best Overall slipper for women.

Best Overall Ugg Scuffette II The popular Ugg Scuffette slippers have been spotted on celebrities and have a cult-following with thousands of rave reviews at major retailers like Nordstrom and Bloomingdale’s. After wearing them, I immediately understood why. Unlike some slippers, these don’t skimp on the fluffy wool lining. They kept my feet warm and did not make them sweaty after wearing them for many hours. The Scuffette slippers are basically a giant hug for your feet. With an open back, the Scuffette II slippers are easy to slide on and off. There’s also extra wool at the upper edge of the slipper to keep the top of your foot warm. The sole of the slippers is thin and lightweight, making them easy to walk around in, and despite having a thin sole, the rubber bottom makes them feel more cushioned compared to other slippers I tried. Another perk is that they did not slip on a wet floor, meaning it’s safe to walk around the kitchen or bathroom when water might be on the ground. While these slippers did initially feel tight, they loosened up and had a snug fit after wearing them around for a few days. Pros Stylish

Plenty of fur lining

Comfortable to wear Cons No instructions on how to clean Buy now at Ugg

$89.95 from Amazon

$85.95 from Walmart

Credit: Dearfoams These Dearfoam slippers are easy to take off and have a sole that's made to be worn indoors and outdoors.

Best Value Dearfoams Sydney Scuff There are many look-alike Ugg slippers on the market, but out of the slippers I tested, the Dearfoams were most similar to Ugg slippers in terms of quality and materials used. The Sydney slippers from Dearfoam are a lot like our best overall pick, the Ugg Scuffette II, but at a lower price, making them our best value pick. The Sydney slippers are made with 100% Australian sheepskin and unlike other slippers that just look similar but skimp on using enough quality materials, these had plenty of fur on the inside and kept my feet warm and dry. The slippers fit my feet well and are easy to slide on and off. They have a sole that’s made to be worn indoors and outdoors, making them great for running errands and checking the mail. The sole is stiffer, so they do not bend with your feet as you walk, but this isn’t a deal-breaker with the lower price point, as they still felt good to wear. Pros Stylish

Plenty of fur lining

Easy to put on and off Cons No cleaning instructions

Stiff sole Buy now at Dearfoams

$47.42 from Amazon

$39.99 from Walmart

ADVERTISEMENT

Credit: Ugg These Ugg slippers are comfortable and durable enough to be worn running errands.

Best Full Coverage Ugg Ansley These shoe-like slippers surrounded my entire foot with a lot of shearling from heel to toe, making them our best full coverage pick. While technically these are slippers, they look like a pair of shoes and could easily be worn to run errands. The rubber bottom sole was flexible and had some give, making them comfortable to walk in. The shearling on the inside makes your feet feel like they are wrapped up securely in a warm and cozy cloud. These are also ideal if you’re stepping on damp floors, as they had very good grip. When I first put these on, they were so tight I thought I was going to hate them. However, after wearing them a few times, they stretched out and became comfortable and secure on my foot. These are great for daytime wear if you’re not taking them on and off all the time, as the full shoe fit makes them a little tricker to slip on and off. Pros Great for indoor and outdoor wear

Plenty of fur to keep feet warm

Fits well after breaking in Cons No instructions on how to clean Buy now at Ugg

$99.95 from Amazon

$90.00 from Walmart

How We Tested

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser A crucial element in our testing was care.

The Tester

Hi, I'm Jamie Ueda. As an apparel writer for Reviewed, I cover all things style. After spending years in the apparel and textile industry, I took my talents to Reviewed to help readers make smart purchasing decisions for clothing, shoes, and accessories. When it comes to testing apparel items, I’m a stickler for good design and quality materials and don’t like to sacrifice fashion, comfort, or quality.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, comfortable clothing has been in high demand, and we’ve been helping readers buy the best cozy clothing, including loungewear, joggers, pajamas, and, of course, slippers. As someone who regularly wears slippers and has a vast knowledge of quality materials and trends, I tested slippers to see which of the many options available are actually worth the money. When it comes to this comfy footwear, it should be warm but not sweaty, comfortable enough to wear all day, easy to walk in, long-lasting, and stylish. These are all things I took into account while testing slippers to find the best ones.

This guide was first put together by Katherine Brodsky, a freelance journalist and copywriter who frequently writes about entertainment, culture, travel, and tech.

The Tests

After spending considerable time scouring the Internet for some of the most acclaimed slippers at various price points, I decided to put a bunch of slippers to the test.

ADVERTISEMENT

Working with Reviewed’s senior scientist, Julia MacDougall, we came up with a list of both objective and subjective questions and tests to put these slippers through the wringer. What’s the comfort and fit like? Are they difficult to put on/take off? How about at night? Can they grip a wet surface? Are they easy to take care of? What’s the overall experience like? Would I wear them again?

Another crucial element to consider is care. Unfortunately, most quality slippers aren’t designed to be thrown into the washing machine. They need to spot cleaned or have no cleaning instructions, which is a bit of a hassle.

When I finished my rigorous testing over a period of about a month, making sure that I wear each pair of slippers long enough to really get a good feel for them, we rated various categories depending on the importance and tabulated scores.

ADVERTISEMENT

What's the Difference Between Shearling, Sheepskin and Faux Fur?

Shearling, sheepskin, and faux fur are common descriptions you’ll come across when shopping for slippers, and unless you’re very familiar with these terms, they can get confusing. Below, we’ve mapped out what each of those terms mean, as well as the benefits and drawbacks to each of them to help you figure out which one is the best fit for you.

Shearling comes from a young sheep or lamb. It has suede on one side and with the fur still attached to the suede on the other. The shearling is treated and dyed to make it into apparel items, like slippers.

Sheepskin is very similar to shearling. The main difference is that sheepskin comes from an older sheep and the suede tends to be not as soft as shearling.

ADVERTISEMENT

One big advantage of both shearling and sheepskin slippers that I found while testing numerous pairs was that the genuine fur is more breathable than faux fur. It’s also able to wick away moisture from the feet, so they stay warm and dry. The bad news is that this comes with a few drawbacks. Because shearling is real suede and fur, it can be harder to manufacture these types of slippers making them more expensive. Another disadvantage is that often these types of slippers are not machine washable. They are either spot clean or have no cleaning instructions at all.

Faux Fur, unlike shearling, doesn't come from a sheep or lamb. Instead, faux fur is made from synthetic materials. This means every faux fur slipper could be made from completely different material. While testing faux fur slippers, I found this to be true as there was a lot more variety in how the faux fur felt and performed for each slipper. Some faux fur felt more like silk and had a more slippery feel, where other faux fur felt more like cotton and were more fluffy.

No matter what the faux fur felt like, I discovered during testing that they did not wick away moisture from feet as well as real fur, which led my feet to sweat. However, the faux fur slippers tend to be cheaper compared to the shearling or sheepskin slippers, and some of them are machine washable which is convenient. They are also made from synthetic materials if you prefer not to have an animal-based slipper, though some manufacturers like Ugg are transparent about their animal welfare practices.

ADVERTISEMENT

How to Clean Slippers

When testing slippers, we took the ease of cleaning each pair into consideration. When cleaning slippers, it’s best to follow the manufacturer’s instructions. However, while a very select few of the slippers were machine washable, some slippers had no care instructions at all. This generally means that the item shouldn’t be cleaned in a washing machine nor is it recommended to hand wash them.

A few of the other slippers were spot clean only, which means to only clean the area with the stain on it. If you want to spot clean your slippers, you can use a suede and leather cleaning kit or a lightly damp rag to spot clean. It’s best to test a very small area on the slipper in a place that’s not highly visible just in case it stains. If after doing a test spot and letting it dry, you’re happy with the result you can go ahead and spot clean the stained area.

Spot cleaning may be an option, when there are no cleaning instructions but you’ll have to be careful, especially with genuine shearling, suede, and leather, as these can get stained very easily. If you find yourself in this situation you may want to take them to a professional cleaner to see if they can remove the stain safely or do a small spot clean test.

Other Slippers for Women We Tested

Ugg Fluff Yeah Slide These slippers from Ugg have a cult-following. Not only have they been spotted on multiple celebrities, but they are also a top seller on Ugg’s website and at multiple major retailers. In fact, they are so popular they birthed an entirely new line of “fluff” slippers from Ugg and after trying them, I can see why people love them. The Fluff Yeah slippers are extremely stylish and scored well in our testing. They are a cross between a pool slide, fuzzy slipper, and sandal. I found the slippers easy to slide on and off and enjoyed having the option to wear the elastic strap around my ankle for more support or tuck it in to make them slide-ons. This chic slipper has sheepskin lining that is soft and fuzzy, and it has a thick platform sole that is sturdy but has some give, making it very comfortable to wear. They kept my feet warm without overheating thanks to the sheepskin and open toe. However, these may not be ideal on extremely cold days because the open toe will not keep your toes very warm. They do have enough room to wear with socks if needed, though, so if you’re looking for open toe slippers, these are our favorite option. Another pro: the Fluff Yeah slippers gripped a wet floor well with minimal slippage. Pros Stylish

Comfortable to wear

Elastic strap provides extra support Cons No cleaning instructions Buy now at Ugg

$99.95 from Amazon

$89.95 from Walmart

$99.95 from Zappos

Ugg Fuzzette If you’re in the market for slippers that can be worn in mild temperatures the Ugg Fuzzette slippers are a good option. These stylish slippers look like a pool slide with fuzzy cross straps that make it easy to slide on and off. They have a comfortable sheepskin footbed, and the thick sole is similar to what you’d find on a heavy-duty outdoor shoe. According to Ugg’s website, this is because they’re designed for both indoor and outdoor use. Because there’s only partial coverage where the crossbands cover your feet, they will keep your feet from overheating on warmer days. However, on colder days, your exposed toes may get cold in them, which is why we think they’re best for mild temperatures. These slippers also have a thick sole, making them great for indoor and outdoor use. Pros Stylish

Comfortable to wear

Ideal for mild climates Cons No cleaning instructions Buy now at Ugg

$89.95 from Amazon

$135.45 from Walmart

$89.95 from Zappos

Emu Australia Mayberry These open-toe cross band slippers were one of the fluffiest pairs I tested. They are made with lots of shearlings, making them feel extra plush, and after wearing them for a few hours, my feet were still at a comfortable temperature. Putting them on and taking them off was easy, and walking around in them was comfortable, as the slippers are lightweight. These slippers do run narrow, so if you have wide feet you may want to size up. I went up one size myself and found that the slipper fits nicely. It felt snug on my foot but was not too tight. Even though they were slightly longer in the bigger size, I did not find myself tripping over the toe edge, which happens sometimes when I size up for shoes. They have a rubber sole, making them ideal for indoor and outdoor wear, but it’s worth noting that during testing we discovered they are prone to slipping on wet floors. Pros Stylish

Keeps feet warm without overheating

Plenty of shearling Cons Runs narrow

Spot clean only Buy now at Emu Australia

$59.95 from Amazon

L.L. Bean Women's Wicked Good Moccasins According to L.L. Bean, the retailer sells one pair of the Wicked Good Moccasin slippers every seven seconds during peak season in December, and it’s easy to see why. There is a lot of fur on the inside of these slippers. The shearling wrapped around my feet and toes and felt soft and fluffy during testing. It also kept my feet warm without sweating. The fur extends from the inside of the slipper and wraps around the outside of the shoe so your foot only touches the fur and not the edge of the slipper. The extra fur at the edge of the slipper adds a nice touch to the style but doesn’t make a huge difference in terms of comfort. The outside material of the slipper was extremely soft and the outer rubber sole was flexible, which made it easy to walk in as the shoe was not stiff. Now, the not so great stuff. While these slippers fit my feet pretty well, they were on the looser side and my feet had a tendency to slide out. The slippers also did slip slightly when walking on a very wet floor, so if you’re likely to wear these while walking on wet kitchen or bathroom floors, these may not be the best slippers for you. Like most slippers, unfortunately, these are not machine washable and are spot clean only. Pros Stylish

Keeps feet warm without overheating

Plenty of shearling Cons Runs narrow

Spot clean only $79.00 from L.L. Bean

Minnetonka Women's Chesney Slippers The Minnetonka Chesneys faux fur lining is soft and felt like wearing a teddy bear on my feet. The inside lining is comfortable and kept my feet warm during testing. The outsoles are made for indoor and outdoor wear, and they are flexible and light, making them easy to walk in. These were true to size and didn’t feel too tight or loose. The fit was perfect. While overall I liked these slippers, there were a few drawbacks. The soles felt hard underneath while walking in these slippers, making them less comfortable but not unbearable. While the fur completely lined the inside of the slippers, there wasn’t enough fur to completely cover my toes like the Ugg Scuffette II or Dearfoams Sydney Scuff Slipper. Also, even though the faux fur did not cause my feet to overheat after a few hours of wearing them, they did make my feet feel slightly clammy. However, I preferred these over other faux fur slippers, like the Jessica Simpson Faux Fur House slipper, because they did not make my feet feel as sweaty. Pros Comfortable to wear

Soft lining material

Lightweight sole Cons Faux fur can make feet feel slightly sweaty

No cleaning instructions $44.95 from Minnetonka

Buy now at Amazon

$44.95 from Walmart

$44.95 from Bed Bath & Beyond

Dearfoams Women's Jessica Furry Crossband Slide Every brand seems to have its own version of furry, open toe, crossband slippers, including Dearfoams. One major pro of the Jessica slide slippers is that they are machine washable. All the other slippers we tested were either spot clean only or did not have washing instructions. With the exception of the Jesscia Simpson Faux Fur House Slipper, which is also machine washable. I liked that the crossbands held my feet snug in the slipper without being overly tight on my toes. The footbed is made of memory foam and a soft fuzzy material, which I found comfortable. However, if you’re standing for a long period of time, the memory foam will squish down, leaving you with a pretty flat slipper. I found the strap construction of the slipper to be odd, though. Unlike other slippers I tested, there is only fur on the outside of the strap and mesh material on the inside portion, which touched my foot. While I did like that the mesh material allowed my foot to breathe more, I found it somewhat itchy when wearing the slippers for a long time and would have preferred faux fur. Another con is that the tag of these slippers is located on the slipper footbed right underneath the heel, and I ended up stepping on it during testing. This would not be a big deal except the tag was rough and scratchy making it uncomfortable to walk on. I was able to cut it out with a seam ripper which made the slippers more comfortable to walk on because the tag was bothering my heel. Scissors would also work to cut out the tag, however, that still leaves some of the tag and stitching behind. Although this is not a huge deal, it would have been nice to go through the extra step. Pros Stylish

Machine washable

Fit well Cons Tag on footbed is uncomfortable

Mesh on strap is itchy

Memory foam falls flat Buy now at Dearfoams

$26.00 from Amazon

$25.95 from Walmart

Jessica Simpson Women's Comfy Faux Fur House Slipper These slippers are stylish and have fluffy multi-color faux fur on the inside of the slipper that wraps around the edge of the slipper to give it a trendy look. The faux fur on these slippers feels more like silk instead of fur, and the slippers themselves have a memory foam footbed. However, they fall short in some areas. While the faux fur is soft, it feels slightly slick rather than plush. It was also not very breathable and did not wick away moisture well, which made my feet feel clammy after wearing them for a few hours. It also felt like there wasn’t enough faux fur and that these slippers couldn’t warm my toes on a cold day. The memory foam was another issue. While it felt nice initially, it ended up squishing down when I was standing, leaving the slipper to fall flat. These are one of the lower-priced slippers, so it is a case of you get what you pay for. If you want a clog-style slipper with faux fur, we recommend spending a bit more money and getting the Minnetonka Chesney slipper if it fits your budget. Overall, the Jessica Simpson slippers were average in terms of comfort and may be best suited for a single season purchase rather than a long-term investment. However, they are one of the few pairs of slippers that we tested that are machine washable, which makes them easy to wash if your slippers get dirty often. Pros Stylish

Soft faux fur

Machine washable Cons Faux fur makes feet feel sweaty

Not enough faux fur

Memory foam falls flat Buy now at Amazon

$42.42 from Walmart

Skechers BOBS Keepsakes Ice Angel Shoes The Bobs from Skechers Keepsakes Ice Angel slippers are more like a shoe than they are a slipper. They have a shoe-like sole with a memory foam footbed for a cushioned yet firm and supportive slipper. Like all slippers with memory foam, after standing on them for a while, the foam squishes down and the footbed falls flat. However, the sole still offered support and didn’t feel extremely hard. These slippers are lined with faux fur, which wraps around the heel area as well and has a comfortable, silk-like feel to it. The bad part? Much like the Jessica Simpson Faux Fur House Slippers, these were not breathable, as they didn't wick away moisture well. My feet were left feeling damp after wearing them for a few hours. While the inside sole offered good support, I kept stepping on the slightly raised back heel when sliding them on and off which threw off my balance. Another downside to the slippers is that they are very slippery on a wet floor. If you foresee yourself wearing these on a wet floor in the kitchen or bathroom, these are not the best option for you. They're spot clean only and not machine washable. Pros Faux fur feels silky

Good foot support Cons Slippery on wet floor

Spot clean

Faux fur makes feet feel sweaty $40.00 from Amazon

$40.00 from Zappos

Minnetonka Women's Cally Overall, the Cally slippers from Minnetonka were comfortable. The moccasin-style slippers are made with suede and soft faux fur lining. However, because the fur lining is on the thinner side, especially in the toe area, it felt rather bare and could benefit from more fur, especially for people with cold toes. While I liked the slipper overall, one issue I encountered with these slippers was the sizing. They were fairly wide on my feet and did not securely stay on, acting more like flip flops than a full coverage slipper. They also run on the small side for length, which led to my toes hitting the top of the shoe edge slightly while wearing them. This did not make the slipper unwearable, but this didn’t make them very comfortable either. I tried these slippers one size up as well, and the length was too long. Unfortunately, these don’t come in half sizes, so I wasn’t able to solve this problem. Out of all the full coverage type slippers we tested, these were the least expensive. Based on this, the Minnetonka Cally slippers could be a decent value option for those who don’t have an issue with these drawbacks. However, if you want a full-coverage style slipper with a lot of fur, we recommend buying the L.L. Bean Wicked Good Moccasins or the Ugg Ansley slippers if you have the room in your budget. Pros Soft faux fur lining

Soft suede outer material Cons No half sizes

Not enough fur around the toe area

No cleaning instructions $44.95 from Amazon

$44.95 from Walmart

$44.95 from Nordstrom

Vionic Gemma Mule Slippers Vionic is all about comfort and support and if that’s what you’re after, these slippers may just be the fit for you. They look like spa shoes but according to their description, are podiatrist-designed to have a biomechanically contoured arch support and a deep heel cup that’s meant to realign your stride and a flexible EVA midsole to absorb shock and reduce stress on feet and legs. Given all that information these slippers should be the equivalent of a spa day for your feet. Still, given the all-fabric construction, I suspect these slippers may not last quite as long as some of the other slippers, and at a higher price point than other similar slippers, like the Bobs from Skechers Keepsakes Ice Angel, I would expect them to last longer. The Vionic Gemma Mule slippers have one unique feature, which is an adjustable hook-and-loop adjustable closure at the top of the slipper. This is to help loosen the slipper around your foot, but in reality, the slippers feel quite spacious without any adjusting. Still, it’s always nice to have the option. The slippers are very soft and comfortable, featuring Vionic’s Orthaheel technology for foot support. That said, don’t expect much warmth from them! The footbed is made out of 100% polyester terrycloth. On the other hand, it’s treated with anti-bacterial, odor-resistant Ecofresh, which is a nice bonus. But if you’re looking for outstanding support for your feet and comfort, rather than warmth and style, it’s worth looking into. Pros Soft

Comfortable

Provides plenty of support Cons Not great for long term use $64.95 from Amazon

$39.99 from Walmart

More Articles You Might Enjoy