10 amazing men’s swim trunks with hundreds of reviews

Swimming season is upon us, and while it’ll be long before we can challenge each other to an intense game of contact water polo (do people still play that these days?), we can still get into the summer spirit with a great pair of swim trunks. Whether you plan to spend the next few months surfing or soaking up the rays, there’s a pair for you (or two! or three!) that’ll make you excited about venturing out the house for an aquatic adventure.

Below are 10 of the highest-rated men's swim trunks you can order online right now, from a classic Speedo pair to the cult-favorite Chubbies. These are the swimsuits that hundreds (and sometimes thousands!) of reviewers have bought and loved that you can add to your own collection.

1. These roomy, best-selling swim shorts

Credit: Kanu Simple and sturdy is what you get with this pair.

With over 10,000 reviews on Amazon, it’s safe to say this single pair of swim trunks has a devoted following the size of a large town. They feature deep cargo pockets to protect your waterproof belongings, an elastic drawstring waistband, and a mesh liner. Can’t decide which of its six color offerings you’re into? Get them all! One reviewer notes the trunks aren’t only super comfy, but “discreet enough that you can use them as shorts if you need to go into a restaurant, or somewhere else you might look out of place in blaze-orange board shorts.”

Get the Kanu Surf Men’s Baracuda Swim Trunk at Amazon for $17.99

2. These board shorts that are anything but boring

Credit: Walmart Who likes board shorts?

Walmart’s best-selling board shorts have it all: quick-drying fabric made sustainably from recycled plastic, a drawstring elastic waist, dual side slit pockets, and a deep cargo pocket for larger items. This satisfied reviewer thinks they’re too convenient to relegate to the confines of the beach: "They are very comfortable and I love all the pockets! Because of the quality, I have actually worn them as shorts when going out and about town or when riding my bicycle.”

Get George Men's and Big Men's 9" Novelty E-board Swim Trunk at Walmart for $14.44

3. These vibrant, patterned swim shorts

Credit: Chubbies Say later 'gator to boring swim trunks.

Chubbies has garnered a devout following both for their whimsical product names and quirky designs. Show a little (or a lot) of leg this summer with stretch swim trunks boasting their shortest inseam yet at four inches. After all, you’ve been cooped up for too long not to. If venturing into short-shorts territory feels daunting, take it from first-time buyers who are thrilled they took a leap of faith, saying these stretch shorts are “the best [they’ve] ever worn” and that they feel like “12440503 bucks” in these trunks.

Get The Glades 4” Stretch at Chubbies for $69.50

4. These color-blocked swim trunks

Credit: MaaMgic Nothing like a nostalgic, retro vibe to boost morale.

This summer is all about blocking: sun-blocking, color-blocking, blocking out the haters—you get the idea. With a seven-inch inseam, these shorts are a bit shorter than your typical pair of swim trunks, but what they lack in length they make up for in style, comfort, and convenience thanks to their quick-dry polyester fabric and front and back pockets. Take it from one of the 1,000+ thrilled customers: “They fit great, they have no defects, they look just like the photo, and all that adds up to 5 stars.”

Get the MaaMgic Mens Swim Trunks at Amazon for $19.99.

5. These quick-drying swim shorts

Credit: Milankerr A swim staple to hold onto for years.

From swim to surf, a drawstring and four-way stretch technology keep these shorts—which have over 1,400 rave reviews—in shape no matter your activity. Back pockets with drainage keep your belongings safe while removing water buildup and the brand promises that the shorts will dry completely within three to seven minutes of exiting the water. Reviewers love how surprisingly comfortable the mesh lining is, among other attributes: “The drawstring works great and felt very secure even when in deeper and wave-ridden ocean waters. Length is a bit long, but I'll chalk it up to being a pretty short guy (5"4"). Overall a great purchase and would recommend these if you're looking for some affordable trunks!”

Get Milankerr Men’s Swim Trunks at Amazon for $9.99 to 18.99

6. These no B.S. Speedo swim shorts

Credit: Speedo For those with a need for speed.

Swim Outlet’s top-rated swim trunks from Speedo might not seem like much, but they’re a great bet if you’re looking for a high-performing pair you can wear with even the flashiest of flip flops. Zippered pockets keep your valuables safe, its water-repellent fabric claims to provide a solid amount of SPF (though sunscreen is still a must!), and a brief mesh liner provides support and breathability. Reviewers, who have given the shorts an overall 4.5-star rating, love how the trunks maintain their original quality even after several years of heavy use.

Get Speedo Men’s Rally Volley Short at SwimOutlet for $24.70

7. These versatile hybrid shorts

Credit: Goodfellow & Co. As tailored and refined as a standard pair of shorts.

If there’s a single pair of shorts you had to live in this summer, these would be it. Their refined tailored silhouette allows you to transition seamlessly from sand to land. A belt loop bucket and fly button and zipper don’t just make them look like normal shorts—they perform like them, too. And with a 4.7-star rating, 95 percent of shoppers would recommend them to a friend. One reviewer gushes, “These hybrid shorts are awesome. So much so that I just bought two more pairs. They look just as good as any pair of nice shorts that I own with the added benefits that they are more comfortable, I can workout in them, and I can swim in them. They also dry remarkably fast after getting out of the water.”

Get Goodfellow & Co. Men’s Rotary 10.5” Hybrid Shorts at Target for $24.99

8. These swim trunks for all bodies

Credit: Old Navy These pairs have serious personality.

The great thing about these swim trunks is that they come in the most unique patterns in every size (regular, big and tall). Reviewers note these shorts are still comfortable even after a full day of wear thanks to a roomy leg, and their bright colors don’t fade after hours in the sun or multiple washes. If you're looking for basic swim trunks that still makes a splash in the style department, all signs point to these 4.8-star shorts.

Get Printed Swim Trunks for Men at Old Navy for $25

9. These trunks that go from workout to water

Credit: Lululemon Calling all athletes and beach bums.

After mastering moisture-wicking workout gear, it was only a natural progression for Lululemon to conquer the aqua sports world. This durable pair is built to withstand a sweat- and movement-intensive training session, while being lightweight enough to help you cool off at the beach shortly thereafter. It features a media pocket designed specifically to keep your tunes close. While customers love the way these shorts are great for all-day wear, they recommend sizing up for the perfect fit. And you’ve just lightened up your gym bag!

Get the Train to Beach Short at Lululemon for $88

10. These preppy and pale swim trunks

Credit: Ralph Lauren Try something new with summery hues.

Summer is an opportunity to wear the colors you normally wouldn’t have the confidence to pull off. While Ralph Lauren’s swim trunks are offered in 14 colors, muted, pale hues by the beach are a great way to change up your look in a low-stakes setting. Three pockets, mesh briefs, and an elastic drawstring waistband make this pair as comfortable to wear as they are fun to show off. Reviewers have given these shorts a near perfect rating, noting that they last for several years thanks to Ralph Lauren’s signature high-quality craftmanship.

Get Polo Ralph Lauren Men’s Traveler Swim Trunks at Zappos for $62.55

